Nevada State

Daily Mail

Could Democrats win Senate control BEFORE Georgia runoff? Arizona Senator Mark Kelly takes FIVE-POINT lead while Nevada's Cortez Masto gains on GOP's Adam Laxalt - as Republicans slowly inch towards the House majority

Republicans inched closer to having a majority in the House on Wednesday while the battle for the Senate hinged on the contests in Arizona, Nevada and Georgia. The slow vote counting out West and Democrats doing better than expected in several competitive House districts means the makeup of the next Congress may not be clear until next week.
ARIZONA STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Nevada Democratic Reps. Horsford, Titus win targeted seats

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Democratic Congressman Steven Horsford has won reelection to a fourth term, turning back Republican Samuel Peters in a key swing district the GOP had targeted nationally in its bid to take control of the U.S. House. He joined fellow Democratic Rep. Dina Titus in the winner’s circle on Friday. Titus defeated Republican Mark Robertson. Horsford’s district stretching from Las Vegas through suburbs into rural areas all the way to the Utah state line has changed hands between parties the past decade. Peters, a war veteran, lost the GOP congressional primary in 2020. He had aligned himself closely with former President Donald Trump.
NEVADA STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Defeated Arizona Rep. Tom O’Halleran reflects on election

PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Tom O’Halleran knows he could have just retired and ceded the sprawling Arizona district he was virtually certain to lose to the Republican who ended up defeating him. But he said in a Friday interview with The Associated Press that he could do that because “that’s not who I am.” O’Halleran lost to former Navy Seal Eli Crane in the huge 2nd District that runs from northeastern Arizona to Tucson. Redistricting made it heavily Republican and nearly unwinnable even for a moderate Democrat like O’Halleran who was well-known in the area. Crane embraces former President Donald Trump’s American First movement and says his election will help get the country back on track.
ARIZONA STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Control of Congress: Why the AP hasn’t called the House

Neither party has reached the necessary threshold to win control in the House heading into Sunday. That’s why The Associated Press hasn’t yet called control of the chamber some five days after polls opened. Democrats kept the Senate with Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s win in Nevada. Republicans are inching closer to seizing the House but aren’t there yet. California has a dozen races remain to be called and millions of votes left to count. The Associated Press doesn’t make projections and declares winners when it’s determined there is no scenario that would allow a trailing candidate to close the gap.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Business Insider

Live Results: Democrats hold US Senate with win in Nevada

Explore more race results below. Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto won her contentious Senate race against GOP challenger Adam Laxalt. The Nevada results were called Saturday evening, deciding Senate control for the next two years. With Cortez Masto's victory decided, Democrats have retained control of the Senate. Election 2022 Results Explore...
NEVADA STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

AP News Summary at 4:08 p.m. EST

Senate control may come down to Nevada as count nears end. LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada’s ballot count is entering its final act and may determine which party controls the U.S. Senate. If Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto finishes ahead, her party will have a majority in the upper chamber thanks to Vice President Kamala Harris’ tiebreaking vote. If Republican challenger Adam Laxalt wins, the GOP will have a shot at picking up its 51st Senate seat and a straight majority in next month’s Georgia runoff election. Election officials were hustling to get through a backlog of tens of thousands of ballots to determine the race’s winner, with the state’s largest county saying it hoped to be effectively done by the evening.
NEVADA STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Democrat Pat Ryan reelected to Congress in New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Pat Ryan has won a full term representing part of New York’s Hudson Valley in Congress. Ryan defeated Republican challenger Colin Schmitt in a very close race. He is one of just a few Democrats in the suburbs around New York City who held off Republican opponents in the midterm election. The Democrat initially won a seat in Congress in August in a special election to finish out the term of former U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado, who resigned to become lieutenant governor. Ryan campaigned hard on abortion rights. He is a former Ulster County executive.
NEW YORK STATE

