Community members highlight Ore. officers' acts of kindness
MEDFORD, Ore. — A spate of kudos posted on local social media sites in recent months has shined a spotlight on the efforts of some Rogue Valley law enforcement officers who have gone above and beyond the call of duty to brighten people's lives. In July, when a massive...
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Medford Oregon
The city of Medford in southwestern Oregon near the northern California border is known for wine and pears. With 90,000 residents, it’s a homey destination that’s not too overwhelming, and there are interesting things to do in Medford for everyone. There’s plenty of history to absorb from historic buildings and museums.
focushillsboro.com
Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations Brought Against The Oregon Secretary Of State And County Officials
Voter Suppression And Fraud: Clackamas, Washington, Multnomah, Lane, Linn, Marion, Jackson, Deschutes, Yamhill, Douglas, Coos, and Klamath counties, as well as the Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, are the targets of a lawsuit alleging voter suppression and failure to investigate charges of voter fraud. Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations...
Klamath Falls News
Photo Story: Veteran's Day 2022
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - Friday was Veterans Day and Klamath Falls held a parade down Main Street and Ceremony at Veterans Park to celebrate and honor Veterans in Klamath Falls. 173rd Fighter Wing Commander, Colonel Lee R. Bouma was recognized as the parade’s Grand Marshal and spoke at the ceremony.
KDRV
ODOT's Klamath County road projects to avoid seismic shifts
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. -- Oregon Department of Transportation's construction update today shows earthwork is underway at Klamath Falls to improve one of Oregon's 20 most dangerous "Hot Spot" intersections. Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) is updating its Region 4 road construction status, including Klamath and Lake Counties' projects. They involve...
KTVL
Fire at Import Parts Center closes North Pacific Highway in Medford
MEDFORD — UPDATED @ 4:15 p.m. The fire at Import Parts Center on North Pacific Highway between Elm Avenue and Hazel Street has been contained and the highway is now reopened. The investigation into the cause of the fire in still underway and fire investigators will be on scene...
KTVL
Sams Valley residents battle over Traunesian Access Road
WHITE CITY — Traunesian Sanctuary residents are in a long-standing battle with a property owner who claims the Traunesian Access Road is his land and that he will close access to Meadows Road. According to Jackson County public record, as of 1916, the original property owner, George Stacy signed...
KPVI Newschannel 6
OPINION: Klamath County Sheriff Chris Kaber sounds on off Ballot Measure 114
As of [Wednesday, Nov. 9], it is unclear whether Ballot Measure 114 has passed with a majority of vote throughout the state. In Klamath County, 76% voted “No” on this measure. Many questions have arisen as to what will happen to the rights of gun owners in Oregon...
kqennewsradio.com
AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY BEGINS MONDAY NIGHT AT 7:00 P.M.
An Air Stagnation Advisory begins Monday night at 7:00 p.m. for much of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said the Advisory area includes central Douglas County, Josephine and Jackson counties and eastern Curry County. Stagnant air is expected, which may lead to deteriorating air quality. Forecasters said...
FATAL CRASH HWY 58- KLAMATH COUNTY
On November 11, at approximately, 10:12PM, a silver Chevrolet Aveo, operated by Sabino Cuautenango-Zacualpa (25) of Salem, was traveling eastbound on Highway 58 during icy roadway conditions when he lost control of his vehicle. The Chevrolet Aveo crossed into the westbound lane and into the path of a white, 1999, Ford F-350 pickup, operated by Kenneth Lane, age 83, from La Pine, where the two vehicles collided. Cuautenango-Zacualpa was pronounced deceased at the scene. Lane sustained minor injuries and declined medical transport. Highway 58 was reduced to one lane for approximately 5 hours to investigate and clear the roadway.
KDRV
Medford Fire Department responds to structure fire, North Pacific Highway temporarily closed
MEDFORD, Ore. -- The Medford Fire Department is responding to a structure fire at Import Parts Center. North Pacific Highway is currently closed between Hazel Street and Elm Avenue. The Medford Fire Department is advising the public to avoid the area. According to PulsePoint, reports of the fire came in...
Klamath County Sheriff’s Office on Ballot Measure 114
As of today, it is unclear whether Ballot Measure 114 has passed with a majority of vote throughout the state. In Klamath County, 76% voted “No” on this measure. Many questions have arisen as to what will happen to the rights of gun owners in Oregon if it passes. Myself, and other Sheriffs, often rely on the analysis of our legal advisor(s) through our Oregon State Sheriffs Association. Having reviewed the BM 114 and the legal analysis received, the following opinion is my understanding of the likely next steps in the unfortunate event it passes. For the record, I believe BM 114 to be an unconstitutional restriction on the right to possess firearms.
Celebrating 10 years since the Oregon Tech Honors Program began, Executive Director Christopher J. Syrnyk is excited to expand the program
Oct. 28, 2022, KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — When the Oregon Institute of Technology (Oregon Tech) Honors Program began in 2012, its aim was to mold a student into a future leader. Currently celebrating his seventh year of leading the program, which is now in its 10th year, Christopher J. Syrnyk, Ph.D., upholds the program’s new mission by identifying the knowledge and skills students will need in the future to serve them best with the program now.
KDRV
Jackson County Sheriff's Office says "hoax" involved with possibly missing boy
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is updating its information about a missing person's search. Friday mid-afternoon the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) advised via social media, "We are discontinuing our active search for the possibly missing and endangered teen due to not being able to identify the subject and confirm he is actually missing."
Modoc War tour offered at The Klamath County Museum
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The Klamath County Museum on Nov. 12 will offer an auto tour of historic sites associated with the Modoc Indian War of 1872-73. This month marks the 150th anniversary of the war’s outbreak. A car caravan will form in Merrill, then trace the route...
Klamath astronomy event – Star party offered by museum
A star party to view planets, stars and galaxies will be offered Saturday, Nov. 12, by the Klamath County Museum. The free astronomy event will be held at Sukraw Farms, located at mile post 4 on Lower Klamath Lake Road. Participants should plan to arrive around 5:00 p.m. Telescopes will be set up for viewing.
actionnewsnow.com
K-9 sniffs out nearly 50 pounds of fentanyl
MT. SHASTA, Calif. - A K-9 sniffed out about 50 pounds of fentanyl during a traffic stop in Siskiyou County on Thursday. The Mt. Shasta Police Department said an officer pulled over a vehicle near the Weed rest stop. During the stop, K-9 Artie sniffed the vehicle and alerted his...
Art exhibition at Klamath County Museum
An exhibition opening Saturday, Nov. 5, in the Klamath County Museum’s Modoc Gallery will feature works by local artists who were associated with Gallery 803, a popular organization that operated for many years in downtown Klamath Falls. An opening reception for the show runs from 1 to 3 p.m....
Suspect Leaves Scene After Hunting Accident In Rural Eagle Point
RURAL EAGLE POINT, Ore. – Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) responded to a call for a reported gunshot wound victim today at 12:24 p.m. The victim was hunting in the area of Conde Creek Rd. and South Fork Little Butte Creek Rd. with two partners when he was shot in the leg from close range. The victim yelled out and the suspect left the scene. A witness spotted a white Chevy truck with a canopy leaving the area.
ATF, NSSF Offer up to $10k Reward for Klamath Falls Pawn Shop Burglary
SEATTLE — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), the trade association for the firearms industry, announced a reward today for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the persons responsible for the Oct. 5 burglary of Take It To The Bank Pawn and Loan at 212 South 6th St., Klamath Falls, Ore., in which 13 firearms were stolen.
