Assistant Director of Education

 2 days ago

The post holder is a senior member of the Southwark Diocesan Board of Education management team and reports to the Director of Education in all matters.

The post holder will be a director of the SDBE Multi Academy Trust (MAT) and will work in partnership with the MAT leadership team.

To fulfil the duties and responsibilities effectively, the postholder will work closely with other key officers.

Duties and responsibilities:

  • To support the Director of Education in articulating the vision for Christian education in the Diocese in accordance with Diocesan policy and within the changing political and regulatory contexts affecting schools, academies and education chaplaincies and to ensure that the Board’s work is communicated and promoted both inside and outside the Diocese.
  • To make a significant contribution to the strategic development of the work of the Board of Education, working closely with the Director.
  • To support the Board of Education in providing continuously improving, pro-active and cost-effective support and service to all Diocesan schools and academies, in order to drive improvement and excellence in all areas, including school effectiveness and governance.
  • To assist schools with re-organisation and pupil place planning, liaising with the Buildings & Capital Programmes Manager as appropriate. To oversee safeguarding and child protection for the Board and monitor any matters arising in schools in conjunction with the Director.
  • To lead the coordination of the annual review of the Board’s Partnership Agreement and develop additional ’buy back’ packages
  • To provide support and guidance to headteachers and governing bodies across the Diocese and to collaborate at a professional level with the Southwark Diocesan Headteachers’ Association
  • To lead the management review of the Board’s guidance for schools
  • To actively pursue opportunities to develop the influence of Christian education in all schools in the Diocese through new models of school organisation and partnership and regular, effective liaison with local authority partners.
  • To facilitate meetings of the Schools Committee.
  • To manage and quality assure the work of the Governance, Admissions and Development Adviser.
  • To lead on complaints processes and policies for the Board.
  • To develop positive professional relationships and liaise with senior colleagues in the SDBE MAT, local authorities and other educational providers and trusts and appropriate agencies.
  • To oversee school admissions and appeals.
  • To manage, review and evaluate the effectiveness of the Board’s support for governing bodies.
  • To oversee and contribute to the Board’s training programme, including the annual review of the Boards training programmes for school staff and governors.
  • To oversee advice and updates for governors, headteachers and SDBE staff on matters of education law which affect church schools and academies.
  • To develop, in collaboration with others, governor training materials, including the Board's series of factsheets and briefings.
  • To routinely and occasionally lead and manage professional colleagues as part of; the Board’s leadership structure, the performance management processes and/or project or working group activity.

Other duties include:-

  • To deputise for the Director; To advise and assist the Director in the appointment of staff;
  • To attend meetings of the Board as required and prepare reports for their consideration
  • Membership of other Trusts as required;
  • To undertake pastoral visits to headteachers; and
  • To attend evening and out of hours meetings as required. To have responsibility for and undertake other such other duties as shall reasonably be required by the Director.

