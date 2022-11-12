South Alabama basketball will make a little bit of history on Tuesday night, hosting Alabama for the first time at the Mitchell Center. The Jaguars (1-1) take on the 18th-ranked Crimson Tide (2-0) in a game that will tip off at 9 p.m. and be televised live by ESPNU. The late tip is to accommodate a Mid-American Conference football game between Toledo and Bowling Green that begins at 6 p.m. and is also airing on ESPNU.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 HOURS AGO