Tuscaloosa, AL

AL.com

South Alabama basketball set for historic visit from Alabama on Tuesday

South Alabama basketball will make a little bit of history on Tuesday night, hosting Alabama for the first time at the Mitchell Center. The Jaguars (1-1) take on the 18th-ranked Crimson Tide (2-0) in a game that will tip off at 9 p.m. and be televised live by ESPNU. The late tip is to accommodate a Mid-American Conference football game between Toledo and Bowling Green that begins at 6 p.m. and is also airing on ESPNU.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama moves up in Associated Press basketball poll

Alabama men’s basketball moved up in Monday’s Associated Press poll, the first one since the regular season began. The Tide rose to No. 18 in Monday’s poll after being ranked No. 20 in the preseason poll. Two teams in the preseason top 20, Tennessee and Villanova, lost games last week and fell below the Tide.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

2022 Iron Bowl kickoff time, TV announced

The 2022 Iron Bowl will pit Alabama and Auburn in a familiar time slot. The game on Nov. 26 will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT in Bryant-Denny Stadium. It will air live on CBS for the eighth straight season. The last Iron Bowl that didn’t land that prime SEC...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

The evening Alabama defense stood tall, saved innocent goalposts

The Ole Miss goalpost quivered. With the clock ticking down and the home team marching, the parallel nightmares of Alabama’s defense and the Vaught-Hemingway Stadium uprights intersected. Again?. This Crimson Tide defense just needed a stop at Tennessee on Oct. 15. Three weeks later, the same thing at LSU....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Lane Kiffin fed up after Alabama loss, sick of silver linings

A bummed-out Lane Kiffin stepped to the podium Saturday evening in the wake of a 30-24 loss to Alabama. He mentioned the fact they watched Tennessee and LSU do what they couldn’t and that’s just disappointing. The former Crimson Tide offensive coordinator is now 0-3 against his former boss Nick Saban since coming to Ole Miss.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama eliminated from SEC West race before Ole Miss game

Only one team Saturday afternoon in Oxford will still be playing for a division title, and it will not be Alabama. LSU’s win at Arkansas earlier Saturday means Alabama has been eliminated from SEC West title contention. Alabama, which had won the SEC West in seven of the past...
OXFORD, MS
AL.com

Bowl game projections for Alabama after road win over Ole Miss

Alabama played an unfamiliar role Saturday: spoiler. Eliminated from SEC West contention minutes before it took the field in Oxford, the Tide played an Ole Miss team that was still alive in the division race. It was the first game Alabama had played since the 2010 Iron Bowl in which its national title hopes were effectively gone but its opponent’s were not.
OXFORD, MS
AL.com

Alabama moves up in AP, coaches polls after win

After reaching a seven-year low in the AFCA coaches poll last week, Alabama rose three spots to return to the top 10 in Sunday’s poll. The Tide was ranked No. 8 in the coaches poll after Saturday’s win over Ole Miss, which fell from No. 9 in the coaches poll to No. 14. Alabama’s upward movement was also aided by a pair of top-10 teams in Oregon and UCLA both losing Saturday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Kira Lewis Jr.’s comeback to continue in Birmingham

New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr.’s comeback from a knee injury will continue with the Birmingham Squadron. The NBA team announced on Monday the assignment of the former Hazel Green High School and Alabama standout to its NBA G League affiliate for rehabilitation work. Lewis’ 2021-22 season ended...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirk Herbstreit points to specific reason for Alabama's struggles this year

Kirk Herbstreit and the College GameDay crew discussed a disappointing 7-2 Alabama Saturday morning. Alabama has lost 2 games for the first time since 2019, when it lost to LSU and Auburn. This year, the Tide have lost to Tennessee and LSU. While most folks are screaming the Tide’s dynasty is over, Herbstreit brought some common sense into the discussion.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mark May, Lou Holtz pick the Alabama at Ole Miss rivalry clash

The most intriguing game on the SEC slate today will take place in Oxford as No. 11 Ole Miss takes on visiting No. 9 Alabama. This could be a coming-of-age victory for Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss. However, Mark May and Lou Holtz are riding with Alabama to avoid picking up a 3rd loss Saturday.
OXFORD, MS
AL.com

AL.com

