South Alabama basketball set for historic visit from Alabama on Tuesday
South Alabama basketball will make a little bit of history on Tuesday night, hosting Alabama for the first time at the Mitchell Center. The Jaguars (1-1) take on the 18th-ranked Crimson Tide (2-0) in a game that will tip off at 9 p.m. and be televised live by ESPNU. The late tip is to accommodate a Mid-American Conference football game between Toledo and Bowling Green that begins at 6 p.m. and is also airing on ESPNU.
Nate Oats wants crimson tint to Alabama vs. South Alabama game in Mitchell Center
The next stop on Alabama’s hoops tour of the state is Mobile’s Mitchell Center. After playing games in Birmingham and Huntsville over the past three seasons, the Tide will head to the gulf coast Tuesday night for a road game at South Alabama. In a part of the...
The bonus observations, notes from a 2nd look at crazy Alabama win at Ole Miss
At this point, Alabama just lives in Bananaland. They just can’t do anything without wild twists, turns and a winner-take-all final play. The 30-24 win over Ole Miss was the fifth that could’ve gone one way or the other based on a single moment. It’s exhausting. But...
Alabama moves up in Associated Press basketball poll
Alabama men’s basketball moved up in Monday’s Associated Press poll, the first one since the regular season began. The Tide rose to No. 18 in Monday’s poll after being ranked No. 20 in the preseason poll. Two teams in the preseason top 20, Tennessee and Villanova, lost games last week and fell below the Tide.
‘You saw the game.’ Saban offers his review of CB play at Ole Miss
Things started quite poorly for the Alabama defense on Saturday afternoon at Ole Miss. The first snap went for a 20-yard pass to Jonathan Mingo on a play that left starting cornerback Eli Ricks injured on the field. The LSU transfer’s third start in a Crimson Tide jersey lasted all...
2022 Iron Bowl kickoff time, TV announced
The 2022 Iron Bowl will pit Alabama and Auburn in a familiar time slot. The game on Nov. 26 will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT in Bryant-Denny Stadium. It will air live on CBS for the eighth straight season. The last Iron Bowl that didn’t land that prime SEC...
‘This game was very personal.’ An emotional release after Alabama’s latest thriller
This was a familiar neighborhood for Alabama. They’ve lived on this dangerous corner all season where one play changes everything. So, when Ole Miss lined up for fourth-and-16 from the 19, Alabama wasn’t far from home. The Crimson Tide sideline was bouncing as Jaxson Dart took the snap...
The evening Alabama defense stood tall, saved innocent goalposts
The Ole Miss goalpost quivered. With the clock ticking down and the home team marching, the parallel nightmares of Alabama’s defense and the Vaught-Hemingway Stadium uprights intersected. Again?. This Crimson Tide defense just needed a stop at Tennessee on Oct. 15. Three weeks later, the same thing at LSU....
Julio Jones, Classic extension, waiting for a doctor: Down in Alabama
Former Foley High and University of Alabama football star Julio Jones has made a bit of NFL history in Germany. It seems the Magic City Classic will most likely be staying at Legion Field for at least a few more years. A patient fell asleep in a doctors’ office and...
Lane Kiffin fed up after Alabama loss, sick of silver linings
A bummed-out Lane Kiffin stepped to the podium Saturday evening in the wake of a 30-24 loss to Alabama. He mentioned the fact they watched Tennessee and LSU do what they couldn’t and that’s just disappointing. The former Crimson Tide offensive coordinator is now 0-3 against his former boss Nick Saban since coming to Ole Miss.
Alabama eliminated from SEC West race before Ole Miss game
Only one team Saturday afternoon in Oxford will still be playing for a division title, and it will not be Alabama. LSU’s win at Arkansas earlier Saturday means Alabama has been eliminated from SEC West title contention. Alabama, which had won the SEC West in seven of the past...
Bowl game projections for Alabama after road win over Ole Miss
Alabama played an unfamiliar role Saturday: spoiler. Eliminated from SEC West contention minutes before it took the field in Oxford, the Tide played an Ole Miss team that was still alive in the division race. It was the first game Alabama had played since the 2010 Iron Bowl in which its national title hopes were effectively gone but its opponent’s were not.
Nick Saban talks celebration after Ole Miss win, what’s next in Austin Peay
After playing in Bryant-Denny Stadium only once the past five weeks, Alabama will return to its home field Saturday against Austin Peay. The Tide’s annual game against an FCS opponent will begin at 11 a.m. CT and will not appear on traditional television but will stream on ESPN+ and SEC Network+.
UAB’s DeWayne McBride and Devodric Bynum named C-USA Players of the Week
The Conference USA league office announced its weekly awards Monday and the UAB football team had two players receive honors following the Blazers’ 41-21 victory against North Texas at home last week. Running back DeWayne McBride was named Offensive Player of the Week and cornerback Devodric Bynum was named...
Alabama moves up in AP, coaches polls after win
After reaching a seven-year low in the AFCA coaches poll last week, Alabama rose three spots to return to the top 10 in Sunday’s poll. The Tide was ranked No. 8 in the coaches poll after Saturday’s win over Ole Miss, which fell from No. 9 in the coaches poll to No. 14. Alabama’s upward movement was also aided by a pair of top-10 teams in Oregon and UCLA both losing Saturday.
Kira Lewis Jr.’s comeback to continue in Birmingham
New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr.’s comeback from a knee injury will continue with the Birmingham Squadron. The NBA team announced on Monday the assignment of the former Hazel Green High School and Alabama standout to its NBA G League affiliate for rehabilitation work. Lewis’ 2021-22 season ended...
AL.com Power 25: Hoover, Theodore top rankings entering Round 3 of the playoffs
The top team in Class 7A and the top team in Class 6A also top this week’s AL.com Power 25 rankings entering Round 3 of the 2022 playoffs. Class 7A Hoover, winners of 11 straight, is No. 1 again this week heading into its semifinal rematch against rival Thompson.
Alabama State, Alabama A&M presidents reach consensus on Magic City Classic future
The magic is staying—more than likely. The presidents of Alabama State and Alabama A&M, whose schools compete in the historic annual football rivalry—and citywide family reunion—will keep The Magic City Classic at Legion Field for at least the next four years, pending approval of a new four-year agreement with the City of Birmingham.
Kirk Herbstreit points to specific reason for Alabama's struggles this year
Kirk Herbstreit and the College GameDay crew discussed a disappointing 7-2 Alabama Saturday morning. Alabama has lost 2 games for the first time since 2019, when it lost to LSU and Auburn. This year, the Tide have lost to Tennessee and LSU. While most folks are screaming the Tide’s dynasty is over, Herbstreit brought some common sense into the discussion.
Mark May, Lou Holtz pick the Alabama at Ole Miss rivalry clash
The most intriguing game on the SEC slate today will take place in Oxford as No. 11 Ole Miss takes on visiting No. 9 Alabama. This could be a coming-of-age victory for Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss. However, Mark May and Lou Holtz are riding with Alabama to avoid picking up a 3rd loss Saturday.
