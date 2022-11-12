Read full article on original website
Air 4 Adventure: Let’s carve through Canfield Mountain just outside Coeur d’Alene
COEUR D’ALENE, ID. — As temperatures continue to drop, most people wouldn’t think about going for a bike ride. We’re sure one group of winter cyclists will be gearing up to pedal through the snow this winter. In this week’s Air 4 Adventure, we give you a bird’s eye view of how they managed to carve through Canfield Mountain outside...
Employees evacuated from Amazon location in Spokane Valley due to fire
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A fire broke out at the Amazon Distribution Facility location in Spokane Valley, which resulted in 325 employees being evacuated from the building. The Spokane Valley Fire Department said units on the scene reported a fire in a recycling grinder and the attached large dumpster at the facility. SVFD says the fire has been contained to...
Rosalia High School band sells baked treats and coffee at rest stop
ROSALIA, Wash. – The Rosalia High School band is selling baked treats and coffee at the rest stop south of Rosalia on Highway 195, ahead of the WSU football game. Students are working to raise $20,000 for a planned trip to perform in Seattle in March. The band is...
Spokane Valley Breaüxdoo Bakery baking 'Desserts for rockstars'
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A Spokane Valley bakery designed some special 'rockin' cookies for The Smashing Pumpkins when they played at the Spokane arena on Wednesday night. The cooked were made by Breaüxdoo Bakery, which markets itself as 'desserts for rockstars.'. KREM 2 photojournalist Dave Sommers spent some...
‘Grumpy’ takes flight to honor those who fought for America
SPOKANE, Wash. — As the Inland Northwest honors our veterans this holiday, one “grumpy” World War II vet from the Historic Flight Foundation rumbled to life to honor those who went to war. Grumpy is a Mitchell B-25, and like many other older Americans, it takes some time for him to get going on a chilly morning. On Friday, pilots...
Socked in with the low clouds & fog for a cold Sunday night – Kris
We are tracking more cold, foggy weather for the workweek with temperatures 5-10 degrees below average. Take your Vitamin D and dig out your light-therapy lamp, the gray days of winter are here. Monday will be foggy and chilly, with morning lows in the upper teens and daytime highs right around freezing. It will be dry but watch for spots where the fog is freezing to the road. There is the possibility of some clearing in the afternoon. Keep your sunglasses ready just in case.
Here's list of Veterans Day deals and discounts in Spokane
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The community is coming together to celebrate those Veterans who have served in the United State military. Veterans Day is taking place on Friday, Nov. 11, and lot of businesses are showing their appreciation by offering discounts and freebies for military veterans. Here is a...
Inflation impacts local food bank ahead of Thanksgiving
POST FALLS, Idaho — Thanksgiving is approaching, and you may have to spend more money on Turkey this year. The U.S. Department of Agriculture shows that whole frozen turkey prices were $1.15 per pound in 2021, and the price has jumped to $1.47 this year. A local food pantry, the Post Falls Food Bank, says they are seeing more people...
Bundle up for Friday night fun! The cold continues. – Kris
We are tracking a cold weekend with below-average temperatures, dry conditions and patchy freezing fog. It’s so unusual to be raking leaves with snow on the ground and temperatures below freezing, but that’s what many of us will be doing Saturday! Expect a gray start to the day with low clouds and fog and temperatures in the lower 20s. However, the sun will break through in the late morning, and hopefully, that will take our temperature into the mid-30s, which is still about 10 degrees below average.
Veterans home in Post Falls to open today
POST FALLS, Idaho. – A new veterans home will be opening in Post Falls today, Nov. 11. The Governor of Idaho, Brad Little, and local dignitaries will be holding a ribbon cutting ceremony at 2 p.m. for the dedication of the home. Limited tours will be offered after the...
Bundle up! Freezing temps & dry weather conditions continue in Spokane
A weak weather system continues to bring dry, cold weather to the Inland Northwest for the third week of November. Sunday night and Monday morning’s forecast entails foggy conditions for our morning commute, before clearing around ten a.m. This is added into the mix with potential ice on the roadways throughout town – take your time driving Monday morning and be safe!
Cold days roll on with morning fog – Matt
Hope you’re used to the cold by now — there’s no sign it’s going anywhere. Patchy freezing fog will be a travel concern in the mornings and evenings for the foreseeable future as well. We are also watching a small chance for snow in the upcoming week. The North Idaho Panhandle has a decent chance to see some snow on Wednesday night, but it’s unlikely anything more than a flurry reaches the I-90 corridor. We’ll keep you updated.
Kootenai Health opens new detox unit in Coeur d'Alene, the only unit of its kind in North Idaho
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai Health opened a new detox unit to help meet the needs of those in the community struggling with addictions. The unit, known as the Adult Recovery Unit, is the only unit of its kind in North Idaho. It is designed to safely assist people with chronic alcohol or opioid use disorders as their bodies adjust to life without substances while they are trying to get out of their addictions.
Early November snowpack the most since 1997
SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s a fantastic start to the snowpack in the Spokane River watershed and the Northwest and Northern Rockies as a whole. From the Cascades to North Idaho to Western Montana, the water stored in the snowpack this month is three to four times more on November 10th than average.
Unattended cooking leads to kitchen fire in Greenacres
GREENACRES, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Department wants to remind you to be attentive when you are cooking at your home. SVFD responded to a fire at a home in the Greenacres area near East Coach Drive and East 3rd Avenue near South Flora Street. Firefighters initially saw heavy smoke through the home, which was upgraded to a working fire....
Bears Gone Wild – Loose On The Streets Of Spokane
In the Yogi Bear cartoons, the "smarter-than-the-average" bear was always hatching a plan to escape Jellystone Park so he could explore the big city. Most of the time his plans were foiled by the Ranger. Or bad luck. Occasionally, Yogi would make it into the city. It made for an...
City of Spokane doing leaf pickup activities on Sunday
SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane will be cleaning up leaves left on the street starting Sunday, November 13. The City of Spokane Street Maintenance Division removes the fallen leaves from the streets to prevent bad conditions. According to the City, the times to pick up the leave vary depending on the majority of leaves that have been dropped....
How much I need to buy a house in Spokane at least?
Spokane — It’s a double whammy for anyone hoping to buy a home. Not only are interest rates continuing to rise, but a new report finds affordable housing is getting even harder to find. For example, to afford a home in greater Houston, you now need a minimum annual household income of $90,000. A year ago, the income was $63,600. How much I need to buy a house in Spokane at least?
Cold weather to remain through the weekend – Mark
No real changes are expected other than how many clouds we have. Everything is around 10 degrees below normal all the way through next week. That also includes our overnight lows. Plan your day. We’ll see some sunny and cloudy skies with light winds that will make it feel colder....
Leaf pickup begins Sunday, progress tracking map available online
SPOKANE, Wash. – The City of Spokane street maintenance division will begin removing fallen leaves from streets on Sunday, Nov. 13 to help improve road conditions this winter!. This pickup is for leaves that fall naturally in the street only. Do not rake leaves from your lawn into the...
