Florida basketball score, takeaways: Colin Castleton’s career night pushes Gators by Kennesaw State

UPDATE: Veterans Day celebration at Camp Blanding canceled due to Subtropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection to resume Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Holiday Favorites Return to Gainesville.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Satire: Dr. Sasse Comes to UFMatthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Former librarian sentenced for distributing sex abuse images of Clay County childDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Florida Football: Gators turn USC Jr into fried chicken on senior night
In normal years, blowing out the University of South Carolina wouldn’t raise any eyebrows. It’s par for the course that Florida football blows out USC Jr. Given the Gators inability to put a complete game together this entire season though, Saturday’s beatdown of the Gamecocks felt like catharsis that Florida fans haven’t been able to feel in quite some time.
Everything Beamer said after the loss to Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - South Carolina could not find a way to stop the run and could never get anything going on offense as it fell 38-6 to Florida on Saturday in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The Gamecocks (6-3, 3-4) recorded 237 total yards while the Gators tallied 515 total yards....
Gators Commits React to Jaden Rashada’s Flip: ‘He Has the Same Dream as Me’
Numerous Gators commits react to quarterback Jaden Rashada's flip to Florida.
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart’s response to winning the SEC East shows how much Georgia football has changed
STARKVILLE, Miss. — When Georgia won the SEC East in 2019, Georgia coach Kirby Smart celebrated in the post-game press conference by dropping the iconic “How ‘Bout them F******g Dawgs” line. After walloping Mississippi State on the road on Saturday night and punching Georgia’s fifth trip...
Even at UF, UGA alumni 'still bleed red and black'
ATHENS — While the University of Georgia and the University of Florida are longtime rivals on the football field, both land-grant universities share a commitment to growing future leaders in agriculture and natural resources. In fact, there is a lot of “cross-pollination” between UGA and the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences (CAES) and the UF Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS).
mainstreetdailynews.com
Santa Fe clinches second state title
Santa Fe (Alachua) defeated the Academy of the Holy Names (Tampa) in four sets to claim its second state volleyball championship dominantly Saturday at Polk State College in Winter Haven. The Raiders (30-2) won 25-13, 21-25, 25-12, 25-14 over the Jaguars (22-5). . It marks the first time Santa Fe faced...
Fans praise slain rapper Takeoff at Atlanta memorial
ATLANTA — (AP) — Fans celebrated the musical legacy of slain rapper Takeoff on Friday at a memorial service in Atlanta, near where the artist grew up, that drew Justin Bieber, Drake and other big names in the music industry. Takeoff, part of the Grammy Award-nominated trio Migos...
Georgia’s Turnout Boss, Stacey Abrams, Had a Turnout Problem
I ran into Nsé Ufot this weekend at a low-key campaign event at the Georgia Beer Garden downtown in Atlanta and hung out with her for a while in the courtyard, as she sat contemplating her fate. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., was chilling nearby with Charlie Bailey — Democrats’ candidate for lieutenant governor — and the folks in town from “The Daily Show.”
Georgia Teenager Accused Of Brutally Killing Grandfather, Attacking Father
A teenager in Georgia is accused of killing his grandfather with a "blunt object" and attacking his father, Radar has learned.According to a police report, Luke Ingram, 19, of Dunwoody, Georgia, went to visit his grandfather and father in Palm Coast, Florida. Ingram's father told police that his son, who has schizophrenia," was "acting strange" on Nov. 9. The father said he coaxed Ingram to come to the house.When they sat down to eat dinner, the father said Ingram, a college student in Georgia, was staring at him and the grandfather. When they finished eating, Ingram's father went to his...
Takeoff fans gather for Atlanta celebration of slain rapper
ATLANTA (AP) – Fans of slain rapper Takeoff, a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, gathered in downtown Atlanta near where the 28-year-old grew up for a celebration of his life. State Farm Arena, home of the Atlanta Hawks, was hosting the memorial service. A massive sign outside the arena was lit up with the […]
Jacksonville Daily Record
The Church of Eleven22 – Orange Park
The project: Renovation of existing church for new tenant. Architect: Steve Siebert Architecture; Delray Beach. Additional vendors: Cowan Electrical Enterprises, Jacksonville; Savage Brothers Inc., Jacksonville; Sweeney Plumbing, Jacksonville. Contractor: Marand Builders, Jacksonville.
Police: Man with head injury found dead in downtown Atlanta
A man was killed a block away from Woodruff Park in downtown Atlanta early Monday morning, according to police.
Flight from Cincinnati makes emergency landing in Atlanta, passenger sneaks box cutter on board
CINCINNATI — A Frontier Airlines flight flying out of Cincinnati made an emergency landing in Atlanta Friday night, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati. >>At least 1 person hospitalized after crash on SB I-675 near I-70 Flight 1761 was heading to Tampa, Florida before it was diverted...
WCJB
Publix in Butler Plaza was robbed at gunpoint
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after robbing a Publix at gunpoint Saturday night. Gainesville Police officers say Hunter Burton, 23, went into the Butler Plaza Publix on Archer Rd around 8:45 p.m. Saturday. After waiting in the store for over an hour, he walked up to...
WLWT 5
Airline: Flight from CVG diverted to Atlanta after passenger found with box cutter
ATLANTA — A flight from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport headed to Tampa was diverted to Atlanta Friday night after an incident onboard. A man is now being held by federal authorities in Atlanta after causing a Tampa bound Frontier Airlines Flight to divert to Atlanta about an hour after departing from CVG.
soultracks.com
Anita Baker announces 15 date mini-tour
(November 10, 2022) Eight-time Grammy Award-winning superstar Anita Baker, The Songstress, has announced a special run of live dates for 2023. The Songstress’ tour, produced by Live Nation, will bring her to 15 cities kicking off on February 11th at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL making stops across the U.S. in Atlanta, Baltimore, Houston, and more before wrapping up in Oakland’s Oakland Arena on December 23rd.
WCJB
Wuffstock Festival to be celebrated in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A festival for dogs and their owners is being celebrated in Lake City tomorrow. Dog lovers and their pets will gather in Lake City for the Wuffstock Festival. The opening ceremony is 10 a.m. at the Darby Pavilion by Lake Desoto. The festival features races...
WCJB
State funding at risk as Gainesville city leaders are over four months late on financial reports
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville City Auditor’s Office faces yet another controversy. State lawmakers say Gainesville city leaders missed a deadline more than four months ago for submitting financial reports. An auditing committee sent a letter to Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe, saying the city failed to submit reports...
WCJB
Gainesville woman behind bars for stabbing victim with meat fork
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is behind bars after stabbing a victim with a two-pronged meat fork. Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Shaquita Mclean, 35, on Thursday morning. Deputies say the victim invited Mclean over to watch a movie. While he was laughing at the movie, deputies say...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Poe: Gainesville in good hands after elections
With Harvey Ward’s mayoral win, Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe said voters have validated the city commission and placed officials in a position to further the work. “I was impressed by the margin of victory that Harvey had over Ed Bielarski,” Poe said in an interview. “I think that was a real statement win for the direction that the commission has been headed and looks like it will continue to head.”
