Art in the Square at the Boothbay Region Art Foundation
Flocks of shoppers who know “It’s hip to be square” are expected to be at the Boothbay Region Art Foundation on Early Bird Saturday, Nov. 19, at 9 a.m. sharp for the opening of Art in the Square. For more information, call 633-2703, or go to boothbayartists.org.
Annual Turkey Beano
The Waldoboro Firemen’s Association will sponsor their annual Turkey Beano at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 16. The event will take place at the Charles C. Lilly American Legion Post 149, 181 Friendship St., Waldoboro. Concessions will be available for purchase throughout the evening. There will be drawings for door prizes and a complete Thanksgiving dinner basket.
Back River Bistro to Open Soon in Wiscasset
A veteran team of food service professionals plans to open a new restaurant in Wiscasset later this month. Business owners Mathew and Corrinna Stum plan to open Back River Bistro at 65 Gardiner Road, hopefully before Thanksgiving. The location was most recently home to Midcoast Provisions, and prior to that, the Little Village Bistro.
Thanksgiving Dinner
Residents in Alna, Bremen, Bristol, Damariscotta, Dresden, Newcastle, Nobleboro, South Bristol, Waldoboro, or Whitefield who would like to receive a complete Thanksgiving Dinner with turkey and all the fixings, courtesy the Ecumenical Food Pantry in Newcastle, are asked to contact their town office by Monday, Nov. 14.
Betty A. Maier
It is with great sadness that we announce that Betty A. Maier, of Newcastle, while at home under the care of hospice, was called to be with her Lord on Nov. 6, 2022 after a courageous battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Born of immigrant parents, Ernst and Anna Maier on...
Kirsten Ingram Celebrates Four Years at Newcastle Realty
With almost 20 years of experience working in real estate, Kirsten Ingram brings experience, capability, and dedication to her role as a broker at Newcastle Realty. Ingram has been with Newcastle Realty since 2018. She has been recognized for being a top producing agent since 2019. When asked what she...
Characters of the County: Jefferson Man Dedicated to Serving Veterans and Students
Walter Greene-Morse, owner and operator of Patriot Ridge Homestead in Jefferson, has been committed to serving his fellow veterans and serving the local school community since moving back home in 2013. Greene-Morse said that the outdoors, helping veterans, and education are his main passions. He grew up in Jefferson, two...
Damariscotta Police Report
The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity from Nov. 7-13: Thomas Renzi, Damariscotta, speeding, insurance, inspection, and operating after suspension, on Bristol Road, Nov. 8. Matthew Main, Newcastle, registration and operating without license, on Main Street, Nov. 13. Other activity. Nov. 7: Sgt. Erick Halpin assisted a citizen at...
Election Recap with Maine Public’s Steve Mistler
Election Recap with Steve Mistler (in person), Maine Public’s chief political correspondent and state house bureau chief. This meeting will be hybrid (in-person and online option). Pre-register for Zoom logon just in case you decide to attend online or to get reminders and full details the week of the...
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 160 calls for service for the period of Nov. 8-15. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 9,503 calls for service. Nov. 2, Joshua R. Lund, 34, Whitefield, Kennebec County warrant for failure to appear on charges of aggravated assault; aggravated criminal mischief; assault, and violating condition of release, at Two Bridges Regional Jail, Wiscasset.
Serious Head-On Collision Closes East Pond Road in Nobleboro
A head-on collision between two vehicles closed East Pond Road in Nobleboro shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Waldoboro Emergency Medical Services, Central Lincoln County Ambulance Service, Nobleboro Fire Department, and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded. The Maine State Police are investigating. A utility pole was...
Wiscasset Police Report
The Wiscasset Police Department reports the following activity for Oct. 15-31: Brian E. Tomacelli, 35, Damariscotta, violating conditions of release and operating while license suspended or revoked, Oct. 22. Philip E. Nickerson, 36 Stockton Springs, operating under the influence (alcohol), operating after license suspension, driving to endanger, and refusing to...
Three-Vehicle Crash Closes Route 32 in Waldoboro
Waldoboro police and fire units responded to a three-vehicle crash in the vicinity of 726 Bremen Road (Route 32) in Waldoboro. The crash was reported around 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14. According to Waldoboro Emergency Medical Services Chief Derek Booker, three individuals were transported to LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus in...
