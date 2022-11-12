ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

CBS LA

UCLA football having successful season but attendance still lacking

Sitting at 8-2, the UCLA Bruins are having one of their best seasons in a longtime. Led by quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and runningback Zach Charbonnet, the Bruins have put together exciting performances for their fans to watch almost every week. The only thing though, most of UCLA's fans have been watching the team's games at home or from a bar. The school is reportedly on the verge of reporting its lowest attendance record in 40 years: just over 36,000 per game at the iconic Rose Bowl in Pasadena, according to the New York Times.Saturday night the Bruins hosted Arizona in a conference game....
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

What did Jedd Fisch say after UCLA?

Arizona defeated UCLA 34-28 on Saturday night and it was the biggest win of the Jedd Fisch era in Tucson. “Well, that was a big win," Fisch said. "That was a big win for the program. That was a big win for Arizona football. It meant a lot to our team today. It meant a lot to our Southern California players – I think we have 26 of them – it meant a lot to our staff, it meant a lot to every player on our team, meant a lot to Jayden to come back after the game he played a week ago and go 22-for-28 and 320 yards, 6-for-6 in the red zone and no turnovers.
TUCSON, AZ
csurams.com

Rams Receive At-Large Bids to NCAA Championship

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – For the first time since the 2004 season, both Colorado State cross country teams will make their return to the NCAA Championships next weekend in Stillwater, Okla., both earning at-large bids on Saturday. "Really excited to have both teams officially into the national meet," said...
FORT COLLINS, CO
csurams.com

Rams Beat Air Force in Final Home Game

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – On senior day at Moby Arena, and the last regular season home game for Head Coach Tom Hilbert, the Rams got back to their winning ways after dropping three straight conference matches for the first time since 2006 as they beat Air Force, 3-1. In set one, Ram fans saw recent struggles continue on the home side of the court as the Falcons came out with hard-swinging hits and Colorado State's defense remained unable to stay in-system consistently. Colorado State dropped the first set, their tenth consecutive set loss, 25-16. After playing in a 5-1 rotation all year, a rotation using only one setter, Hilbert made the call to switch his offense to a 6-2 rotation, enteringBarrett Power into the game as a second setter alongside starting setter Ciera Pritchard. With Pritchard and Power now splitting the facilitation load, things started to click again for the Rams.
FORT COLLINS, CO
ocsportszone.com

CIF football playoff final scores for quarterfinal round OC games Friday, Nov. 11

It’s a big night of high school football as the quarterfinal round of the CIF playoffs takes place for Orange County teams Friday night with 7 p.m. games. OC coaches and team reps please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone.com so we can include your team’s game on our scoreboard updates throughout the night. Then check back later for game coverage Friday night and Saturday morning on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KDVR.com

Boebert-Frisch race narrows to razor-thin margins

The distance between the vote counts in the 3rd Congressional District race between Lauren Boebert (R) and Adam Frisch (D) has narrowed by the thousands since election night. Matt Mauro reports. Boebert-Frisch race narrows to razor-thin margins. The distance between the vote counts in the 3rd Congressional District race between...
DENVER, CO
dailytitan.com

Midterm elections still too close to call in Orange County

The races for the 45th Congressional District and the 67th California assembly member remain narrow after the midterm elections Tuesday. Republican Michelle Steel has captured over 82,000 votes in the race for California’s 45th Congressional District, leading against Democratic Jay Chen, who gained about 69,000 votes shortly past 5 p.m. Saturday evening.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KDVR.com

Colorado House Republican leader lying in state

Hugh McKean (R) passed away from a heart attack before the elections. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Hugh McKean (R) passed away from a heart attack before the elections. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Denver weather: Cold Friday, afternoon sun. Denver dipped into the teens this morning, making it the coldest morning this season....
COLORADO STATE

