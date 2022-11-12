Read full article on original website
Black Merchants in Leimert Park Join Forces To Buy BuildingSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles: The Best City in America for Soccer FansAmancay TapiaLos Angeles, CA
Jay Leno Reportedly Hospitalized Following "Severe Medical Emergency"News Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
California witness describes 'camouflaged' triangle over Los AngelesRoger MarshLos Angeles, CA
Aaron Carter's Ex-Tattooist Speaks Out About Singer's Death: "I'm not surprised"Cassie LeighLos Angeles, CA
Chip Kelly on Defense, Defending Caleb Williams, the Rivalry and More
UCLA coach Chip Kelly talked Monday before practice about the performance of his defense against Arizona, trying to combat USC quarterback Caleb Williams, not needing to motivate his team much against USC, and more.
UCLA football having successful season but attendance still lacking
Sitting at 8-2, the UCLA Bruins are having one of their best seasons in a longtime. Led by quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and runningback Zach Charbonnet, the Bruins have put together exciting performances for their fans to watch almost every week. The only thing though, most of UCLA's fans have been watching the team's games at home or from a bar. The school is reportedly on the verge of reporting its lowest attendance record in 40 years: just over 36,000 per game at the iconic Rose Bowl in Pasadena, according to the New York Times.Saturday night the Bruins hosted Arizona in a conference game....
247Sports
Injury Update: USC WR Jordan Addison, LB Ralen Goforth in; WR Mario Williams, LB Eric Gentry out vs. Colorado
USC third-year sophomore wide receiver Jordan Addison and fourth-year junior linebacker Ralen Goforth will play Friday against Colorado. Both players were dressed and moving well in pregame warmups. USC second-year sophomore wide receiver Mario Williams was also fully dressed in warmups but is out for Friday's game. He was observed...
What did Jedd Fisch say after UCLA?
Arizona defeated UCLA 34-28 on Saturday night and it was the biggest win of the Jedd Fisch era in Tucson. “Well, that was a big win," Fisch said. "That was a big win for the program. That was a big win for Arizona football. It meant a lot to our team today. It meant a lot to our Southern California players – I think we have 26 of them – it meant a lot to our staff, it meant a lot to every player on our team, meant a lot to Jayden to come back after the game he played a week ago and go 22-for-28 and 320 yards, 6-for-6 in the red zone and no turnovers.
Instant reactions from Oregon's shocking loss at home to rival Washington
Eugene, Ore. - The Oregon Ducks put up nearly 600 yards of offense, they scored 24 second-half points, and averaged over 7 yards per play Saturday against bitter rival Washington. They also lost the game 37-34, the second time the Ducks have lost a home game to the Huskies in the last three games played at Autzen Stadium.
Insider names two schools that are 'clear favorites' to join Pac-12
Beginning in 2024, UCLA and USC will move to the Big Ten, leaving a void to fill for the Pac-12. The conference can either stay at 10 teams, add an 11th or do whatever it can to get back to 12. All of that remains very much uncertain at the...
'I haven't had contact with any of them': Michigan, USC rumors took Allen by surprise
IOWA CITY — It wasn't about how poorly they played on special teams. It wasn't about how inept the offense looked. And it wasn't even about how they blew a chance to re-enter the Big Ten West Divison race with two games remaining. The most popular topic surrounding the...
csurams.com
Rams Receive At-Large Bids to NCAA Championship
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – For the first time since the 2004 season, both Colorado State cross country teams will make their return to the NCAA Championships next weekend in Stillwater, Okla., both earning at-large bids on Saturday. "Really excited to have both teams officially into the national meet," said...
csurams.com
Rams Beat Air Force in Final Home Game
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – On senior day at Moby Arena, and the last regular season home game for Head Coach Tom Hilbert, the Rams got back to their winning ways after dropping three straight conference matches for the first time since 2006 as they beat Air Force, 3-1. In set one, Ram fans saw recent struggles continue on the home side of the court as the Falcons came out with hard-swinging hits and Colorado State's defense remained unable to stay in-system consistently. Colorado State dropped the first set, their tenth consecutive set loss, 25-16. After playing in a 5-1 rotation all year, a rotation using only one setter, Hilbert made the call to switch his offense to a 6-2 rotation, enteringBarrett Power into the game as a second setter alongside starting setter Ciera Pritchard. With Pritchard and Power now splitting the facilitation load, things started to click again for the Rams.
Bishop Diego hands El Modena first loss in CIF-SS Division 3 quarterfinal thriller
Bishop Diego defeats El Modena 31-21 in a CIF-SS Division 3 quarterfinal. The post Bishop Diego hands El Modena first loss in CIF-SS Division 3 quarterfinal thriller appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
ocsportszone.com
CIF football playoff final scores for quarterfinal round OC games Friday, Nov. 11
It’s a big night of high school football as the quarterfinal round of the CIF playoffs takes place for Orange County teams Friday night with 7 p.m. games. OC coaches and team reps please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone.com so we can include your team’s game on our scoreboard updates throughout the night. Then check back later for game coverage Friday night and Saturday morning on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
F-16 Fighting Falcons will fly over Colorado for Veterans Day
AURORA, Colo. — The Colorado Air National Guard will fly a formation of F-16 Fighting Falcons on Friday to commemorate Veterans Day. The 140th Wing will launch the jets from Buckley Space Force Base in Aurora around 10:30 a.m. Friday. The flyovers will arrive in Fruita at 11 a.m....
They call it Denver's oldest bar — and the best burger around | Craving Colorado
DENVER • One recent Saturday night at My Brother’s Bar, Paula Newman flipped on a little-used light. Then she heard a complaint. “Someone was going, ‘This is a bar! Why is it so bright?” says Newman, the bar’s owner. “People are so funny. It’s things like that. They don’t want it to change.”
KDVR.com
Boebert-Frisch race narrows to razor-thin margins
The distance between the vote counts in the 3rd Congressional District race between Lauren Boebert (R) and Adam Frisch (D) has narrowed by the thousands since election night. Matt Mauro reports. Boebert-Frisch race narrows to razor-thin margins. The distance between the vote counts in the 3rd Congressional District race between...
Los Angeles Mayor’s Race: Karen Bass now leads Rick Caruso by 9,000 votes
Rep. Karen Bass has taken a slim lead in the race to be the next mayor of Los Angeles. The latest batch of results released by the Los Angeles County Registrar’s Office Saturday showed Bass jumping in front of Rick Caruso by more than 9,400 votes. Saturday’s vote totals showed Bass holding with 306,990 votes, […]
dailytitan.com
Midterm elections still too close to call in Orange County
The races for the 45th Congressional District and the 67th California assembly member remain narrow after the midterm elections Tuesday. Republican Michelle Steel has captured over 82,000 votes in the race for California’s 45th Congressional District, leading against Democratic Jay Chen, who gained about 69,000 votes shortly past 5 p.m. Saturday evening.
Popular Colorado Music Venue to Close its Doors for Good
For music lovers, especially those that enjoy attending concerts and seeing music performed live, one popular spot to catch rock shows is going to become a lot quieter very soon. It has been five years of loud, rocking shows for a Colorado music venue known as simply, The Venue, but...
KDVR.com
Colorado House Republican leader lying in state
Hugh McKean (R) passed away from a heart attack before the elections. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Hugh McKean (R) passed away from a heart attack before the elections. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Denver weather: Cold Friday, afternoon sun. Denver dipped into the teens this morning, making it the coldest morning this season....
sanfernandosun.com
Horvath Increases Lead to 1,500 Votes in Open LA County Supervisor Seat
LOS ANGELES (CNS) – West Hollywood City Councilwoman Lindsey Horvath was still clinging to a narrow lead after the latest updated vote count against state Sen. Bob Hertzberg in their battle for an open seat on the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors. As Election Day votes continued to...
City Councilman Mike Bonin Could Be Replaced By Traci Park
