Korean War vets honored during American Legion Post 534 ceremony
UW-Madison program helps veterans transition to civilian life
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Transitioning from military to civilian life can be tough, but there’s a new program through the UW Odyssey Project that aims to help veterans continue their education. Odyssey literacy instructor Erin Celello and Odyssey alum and army veteran Dominique Christian joined Leigh Mills in the...
Madison area Scouts participate in situational first aid training
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Glacier’s Edge Council Boys Scouts brought back first aid training after Appleton Scouts were honored for helping during a train derailment. Southern Wisconsin Boys Scouts of America troops stepped up their emergency response education through situational training on Saturday at Messiah Lutheran Church. Glacier’s Edge...
Veterans Day ceremony held at Wisconsin Capitol
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Veterans Day was observed Friday morning during a ceremony in the Wisconsin Capitol rotunda, with the theme this year being “honor.”. Gov. Tony Evers was in attendance and reaffirmed his commitment to supporting veterans and their loved ones. “The state is proud to be a...
Portage community honors area veterans during annual ceremony
3,000+ runners on the go for annual Madison Marathon
Little John's cooking Thanksgiving dinner
New study shows a rise in domestic violence homicides
Madison family teaches the importance of giving
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison family teaches their kids to give back to the community not just during the holidays, but on a day when they normally receive presents. Birthday celebrations look a little different in the Schmelz/Melsen household. Parents Kurt Schmelz and Sarah Melsen let their kids pick a charity to donate to on their birthdays.
Madison family celebrates birthday by donating food
UWPD welcomes back Mounted Unit with 2 new horses
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW-Madison Police Department announced Friday the return of their mounted police units by introducing their two new horses in a Facebook post. In honor of 50 years of Title IX, UWPD said they decided to name the horses in honor of two “outstanding” female athletes: Dana Rettke and Jessie Vetter. With both of their permission, the horses will go by the hockey and volleyball stars’ last names.
One dead after US 14 crash in Rock Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One man died in a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 14 Sunday morning after going to a nearby hospital, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said the 66-year-old from Evansville has not been identified by the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office yet.
Mad City Gobblers raises money to provide turkeys to area food pantries
DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - A local organization is helping families in need this holiday season by raising money to donate turkeys to area food pantries. Mad City Gobblers, the National Wild Turkey Federation Madison chapter, is in their 12th year of raising money to purchase turkeys for local food pantries during the Thanksgiving holiday season.
Your ultimate Wisconsin holiday parade guide
WISCONSIN — The winter air is slowly making its way into Wisconsin and the countdown to the holidays has already begun. Many celebrations are getting people in the holiday spirit statewide. We rounded up all the major holiday parades so you can save time finding the dates and times.
“The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah coming to Madison next year
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Comedian Trevor Noah will swing through Madison next year as part of a planned world tour next fall. The longtime host of The Daily Show announced a slew of 2023 performances across the U.S., split between the first and last several months of the year. It’s...
DNR encourages hunters to participate in Deer Donation Program
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is encouraging hunters to participate in their Deer Donation Program. The DNR’s Deer Donation Program asks hunters to donate Wisconsin-harvested deer to help stock food pantries for the upcoming holiday season. The program helps support residents in need throughout the state.
Man killed in Janesville crash
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A 66-year-old man from Evansville was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Janesville on Sunday. It happened around 11 a.m. at the intersection of W. USH 14 and N. CTH H, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office. First responders found that a 2018 Toyota Highlander driven by a 26-year-old man […]
One dead following crash in Town of Oregon
TOWN OF OREGON, Wis.– One person is dead and one is facing life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash in the Town of Oregon. According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened just before 4 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Rome Corners and County Highway MM. Officials say the driver of a black sedan was traveling...
Unofficial turnout in 2022 midterm election at nearly 57%, Wisconsin Elections Commission says
MADISON, Wis. — Nearly 57% of eligible Wisconsin voters cast ballots in Tuesday’s midterm election, higher than most of the state’s previous midterms but not quite as high as the record set in 2018, the Wisconsin Elections Commission said Friday. Unofficial turnout numbers show 56.75% of the state’s eligible voters voted in the election, the agency said in a news...
Rise in housing complaints points to housing discrimination in Wisconsin
It is no secret that Madison’s housing market is struggling to keep up with demand. The effects of inflation, when paired with the skyrocketing need for housing in and around the Madison area, are leading to a worst-case scenario for new renters. At best, the options for tenants are...
