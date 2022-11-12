ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AllTarHeels

Nickel shines in offensive explosion for North Carolina

In North Carolina's first game of the season against UNC-Wilmington, it was freshman Seth Trimble who introduced himself to the college basketball world. Four days later and another diaper dandy left his mark in the Tar Heels' second non-conference game of the season. Freshman Tyler Nickel, who recorded just eight...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
FOX Sports

Bacot, Love help No. 1 UNC top College of Charleston

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Armando Bacot had all but one of his 28 points after halftime to help No. 1 North Carolina push past the College of Charleston 102-86 on Friday night. The 6-foot-11 preseason Associated Press All-American got just one shot attempt in an opening half that...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
ESPN

Toussaint, Stevenson lead WVU over Pittsburgh 81-56

PITTSBURGH -- — Joe Toussaint scored 18 points, Erik Stevenson added 16 and West Virginia beat Pittsburgh 81-56 in the Backyard Brawl on Friday night. West Virginia (2-0) won its sixth straight over Pittsburgh (1-1), the longest streak in the series between the schools 75 miles apart since the Mountaineers won nine consecutive times from 1964 to 1968, when the teams met twice a season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
247Sports

FINAL: Cincinnati 27, ECU 25

CINCINNATI, Ohio -- East Carolina (6-3, 3-2 AAC) travels to Cincinnati for a key conference matchup against the Bearcats (7-2, 4-1) inside Nippert Stadium on Friday night at 8 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on ESPN2. The Pirates are coming off an open date following a Friday night...
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

North Carolina leaps to 2-0 with a 75-48 win over TCU

The North Carolina women’s basketball team kicked off their second game of the season against TCU with a slow start and strong finish. Both teams had a share of their own runs in the first quarter. After both teams traded buckets, UNC went on a seven-point run, leading TCU 13-6. The lead did not last long as the Frogs leaped back with an 11 to 2-point run to end the first quarter and take the lead 17-15. The second quarter went to the Tar Heels, with guard Alyssa Ustby scoring six of her 14 points in that period. TCU was able to...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
NBC Sports

No. 1 South Carolina eases past No. 17 Maryland 81-56

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Aliyah Boston was solid as usual, and she’s just one of the post players No. 1 South Carolina can send at an opponent in waves. “We pass the bus test,” coach Dawn Staley said. “We do do that.”. As impressive as the...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tar Heels rally in second half to get past Charleston

Things didn’t look so great for North Carolina in the first half of Friday’s game against College of Charleston. The Tar Heels trailed 50-43 to the Cougars at halftime, getting out-rebounded and out-played in that first half. But it was the second half that told the story. North Carolina came out on a 9-2 run in the second half to tie the game, and eventually take a lead they wouldn’t relinquish minutes later. That effort was powered by Armando Bacot and Caleb Love who combined to score the first 19 points of the second half for the Tar Heels in the 102-86...
CHAPEL HILL, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy