Things didn’t look so great for North Carolina in the first half of Friday’s game against College of Charleston. The Tar Heels trailed 50-43 to the Cougars at halftime, getting out-rebounded and out-played in that first half. But it was the second half that told the story. North Carolina came out on a 9-2 run in the second half to tie the game, and eventually take a lead they wouldn’t relinquish minutes later. That effort was powered by Armando Bacot and Caleb Love who combined to score the first 19 points of the second half for the Tar Heels in the 102-86...

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO