Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kvrr.com
Ralph’s Corner Bar exhibit honors beloved Moorhead bar
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — The Historical and Cultural Society of Clay County announces a new exhibit remembering Ralph’s Corner Bar, a popular social spot in downtown Moorhead. The bar was torn down in 2005 and there was a lot of pushback from regulars who frequented the bar. It...
kvrr.com
High turnout for 9th Annual JDRF One Walk to fight Type 1 Diabetes
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — “This year, we’ve just seen an amazing turnout of people in the Fargo area to support individuals that are living with type 1 diabetes. I think it’s incredible because when we think of pre-pandemic years, this is similar in terms of the amount of people that are coming out to show their support for friends, family, loved ones,” says Mike Little the Adult Ambassador at JDRF One Walk.
kvrr.com
Fundraisers And Special Event Planned After Single-Mother Dies in Crash Monday
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — The loss of a Fargo woman in a crash Monday in Milbank, South Dakota has resulted in two fundraisers and a special event planned at StretchLab in Fargo. 28-year-old Josephine Jacobawi was a flexologist at the fitness center and a single mother. She leaves behind...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Former chairman of North Dakota Democratic-NPL remembered as skilled leader and devoted father
(Fargo, ND) -- The former chairman of the North Dakota Democratic-NPL is being remembered not only as a skilled leader and lawyer but also as a loving father. "He couldn't have been a better dad. He was the kind of dad that was always around, whether it's watching football games or choir concerts or whatever it was that his kids were involved with. He was there. The kind of dad that manned the grill for hours at the lake cabin," said Mac Schneider.
fargomonthly.com
Five Hot Upcoming Events in Fargo-Moorhead
Pride of Dakota provides local business owners with business development resources and marketing opportunities to be successful. Coming soon, Pride of Dakota is taking over the SCHEELS Arena to showcase over 200 Pride of Dakota members’ products. Support shopping locally when completing your holiday shopping list!. 2. Folkways Christkindlmarkt.
kfgo.com
Demolition scheduled Mon. for 55 year-old Island Park ‘community gift’ theater
FARGO (KFGO) – The Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre (FMCT) building in Island Park is being torn down this week and early next, nearly three years after the wooden beams in the roof of the Emma K. Herbst Playhouse failed during a performance of A Christmas Carol. FMCT brought in contractors...
kfgo.com
U.S. border agency leader, former Fargo Police Chief, is being forced out
WASHINGTON (KFGO AP) — A former Fargo police chief, who is the current head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, is being forced out of his job leading the nation’s largest law enforcement agency as the number of illegal crossings rose to the highest level ever recorded in a fiscal year.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Former Fargo Police Chief, Head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection told to resign or be fired
(Fargo, ND) -- The head of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency, who has ties to Fargo, may soon be out of a job. Multiple sources are reporting that Chris Magnus has been told to either resign or be fired from his post with the CBP. This comes in the wake of many highlighting issues at the Southern Border when it comes to illegal immigrants finding ways across, as well as drugs being moved across as well.
kfgo.com
Fargo woman dies in crash near Milbank, S.D.
MILBANK, S.D. (KFGO) – A Fargo woman died Monday morning in a two-vehicle collision west of Milbank in eastern South Dakota. Josephine Jacobawi, 28, was driving a van on U.S. Highway 12 when she crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a pickup. Jacobawi died at the scene. The...
JUST ANNOUNCED: A Major Pop Artist Is Coming To North Dakota!
Dream of warmer days, and start planning your trip to Fargo; a major pop artist is coming to North Dakota next Summer. P!nk with special guests Brandi Carlile and KidCutUp will be performing at the Fargodome Saturday, August 19th. Tickets to the show go on sale next Monday (November 21st) at 10 am CT.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
UPDATED: Fargo Police Department seeking assistance in locating missing child
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is asking the public to share any information on the whereabouts of Bushra Mohamed. Mohamed is 12 years old, about 5'2", with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen at Carl Ben Eielson Middle School in the 1600 block of 13th Ave South on Thursday, November 10th.
KFYR-TV
Crews trying to restore power in southeast North Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews are out and about in the southeast corner of North Dakota, trying to restore power to homes after the winter storm this week. The Dakota Valley Electric Cooperative announced Saturday that more than 400 customers are still without power in counties like Dickey, Ransom, Richland and Sargent.
kfgo.com
Police, FBI meet with residents of apartment complex in Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – Police and the FBI met with residents living at The Arbors in south Fargo Wednesday afternoon. The department said it wanted to build and strengthen relationships at the apartment complex on 23rd St. east of Countryside Trailer Court. Police said they sent officers because of what...
kvrr.com
Vehicle With 6 People Hits Tree, 1 Dead In Walsh County, ND
WALSH CO., N.D. (KVRR) — A Wheatland, North Dakota man is dead after the vehicle he was in left a snow covered Walsh County 9 and hit a tree. Highway Patrol says 48-year-old Jason Schatzke died at the scene. The driver of the vehicle, 46-year-old Christopher Thompson of Grafton,...
kvrr.com
Comic With Sold Out Show Friday in Fargo Gets Stuck in Bismarck, Learns About “N.D. Nice”
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — Comedian Bert Kreischer finds out all about North Dakota nice when his tour bus got stuck in the blizzard in Bismarck. “Hey Bismarck. If you got a snowplow I know you’re probably using it right now. We could use some help. We’re stuck outside Dan’s Supermarket,” Kreischer said on his Facebook stories.
valleynewslive.com
One hurt in Otter Tail County Crash
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is hurt after a crash on icy roads on November 13. 21-year-old, Devan Burgess was traveling westbound on Highway 108 when his vehicle left the road, rolled and hit multiple trees. Burgess was transported to Perham hospital and is being...
dakotanewsnow.com
Fargo woman identified in fatal crash
MILBANK, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Fargo woman has been identified as the person who died Monday morning in a two-car crash west of Milbank. According to the Department of Public Safety, a 2008 Econoline Van was eastbound on U.S. Highway 12 when it crossed the centerline into the westbound lane and collided head-on with a westbound 2005 Dodge Ram pickup.
kfgo.com
Emergency personnel respond to multiple icy road-related accidents in F-M metro Monday
FARGO (KFGO) – Authorities on both sides of the Minnesota and North Dakota border in the F-M metro are warning drivers to buckle up, slow down, and skip the cruise control this morning after responding to a number of accidents in the area. Minnesota State Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner cites campaign exhaustion while thanking supporters for convincing election night win
(Fargo, ND) -- Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner is thanking his supporters after his convincing win in Tuesday's election. He says the campaign was long and demanding. "Yeah we're pretty exhausted. So I announced back on right around January 4th January 5th that I was seeking re-election and so by the time that last night came around, you know it's 10 months of campaigning and so certainly, like I said we're exhausted. When I say we, my wife, myself and our committee," said Jahner.
trfradio.com
Name Released in Portland, ND Area Accident
A name has been released following the fatal two vehicle accident reported Tuesday in the eastern North Dakota county of Traill. Ryan Domier, 54, of Portland, North Dakota suffered fatal injuries when the eastbound 1992 Ford F150 he was driving struck a 2016 Ram 1500 pulling a flatbed trailer. According to the report the vehicles collided at an unregulated intersection 7 miles southwest of Portland.
Comments / 0