Lufkin, TX

Man arrested, accused of stabbing two family members leaving both in critical condition

By Luke Whitney
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 2 days ago

LUFKIN, Texas ( KETK ) – Lufkin Police Department arrested a man after he allegedly stabbed two people Friday evening.

Man sentenced to over 17 years in federal prison in connection to Nacogdoches drug trafficking bust

Kunta Kinte Williams, 45, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following the incident which occurred in the 1800 block of Keltys Street, according to the Lufkin Police Department.

At 5:35 p.m., a woman who is related to Williams called 911 saying he had just stabbed her and another male family member.

Williams ran away following the incident. Arriving officers saw Williams running down North Avenue and attempt to hide in a wooded area. He was then ordered out of the woods at gunpoint and taken into custody.

The victims were taken by ambulance to a local hospital. The male was in critical condition and the female was critical but was declared stable as of 8:45 p.m.

Williams is awaiting to be booked into the Angelina County Jail.

Yantis ISD ‘deeply saddened’ by loss of 9th-grade student

He has 10 Angelina County arrests – seven of those since May on repeated charges related to public intoxication.

Related
CBS19

Nacogdoches County man arrested for allegedly stalking female tenant

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — A resident of Nacogdoches County has been charged for allegedly peeping through the window of a rental and performing a sexual act. Lorenzo Hernandez Juarez, 51, was booked into the county jail on Wednesday on a third-degree felony for stalking, which is punishable by between two and 10 years of imprisonment and up to $10,000 fine.
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Tenaha man arrested for drug possession, booked on four charges

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — A Tenaha man is facing charges of felony and misdemeanor after being found in possession of methamphetamine and illegal prescription drugs. Joahquillan Deraez Nickerson, 40, was sent to the Nacogdoches County Jail on a second-degree felony charge for possessing a controlled substance, two Class A misdemeanors for possessing a controlled substance and resisting arrest and a Class C misdemeanor for resisting arrest.
TENAHA, TX
CBS19

1 flown to hospital following mobile home fire in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — One person was flown to a hospital following a structure fire in Rusk County. According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, the Henderson Fire Department and Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department are working a fire in Cross Park , just off the intersection of Loop 571 and US 79.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Boyd sentenced to 75 days in jail to be served on weekends

Former Sabine County deputy and constable David W. Boyd appeared before State District Judge James A. Payne, Jr. on Thursday in Hemphill and pleaded guilty to charges of Attempted Aggravated Assault, Indecent Exposure, and Official Oppression. He could have received a sentence of 2-20 years in state prison, but instead he was sentenced to 75 days in the county jail to be served on weekends, and 10 years of probation.
SABINE COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Houston County jury finds man guilty of Lufkin murder

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - A jury has found Tyron Mark guilty of the February 2019 murder of a Lufkin man. Tyron Mark will be sentenced by a judge in January for the murder of Cadarius Williams. Williams’s body was found on a rural road in the eastern part of Houston...
HOUSTON COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Crews battle structure fire in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Henderson Fire Department and Carlisle VFD were working a structure fire in Cross Park off the intersection of Loop 571 and US 79 on Sunday evening around 6 p.m. A helicopter responded to the fire and initial reports indicated one possible burn victim, according to Rusk County Office of Emergency […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

UPDATED - Two-vehicle major accident in north Jasper County

Local man injured in an auto accident that occurred on Thursday morning near Lake Sam Rayburn. It happened shortly after 8:00 at the intersection of Recreational Road 255 at Farm to Market Road 1007. Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana Clark said that a 2013 Hyundai Elantra car was...
JASPER COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Ancestry DNA Test Connects Aging Veteran With Son He Never Knew

A group of North Texas volunteers rallied to help a father and veteran live out his final years with the family he never knew he had. Mark Elliott says he hopes his family's story inspires others to advocate for aging veterans who need help accessing critical resources. For most of...
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Heritage Syrup Festival kicks off in Henderson

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – On the second Saturday of November, comes a Henderson tradition that’s been going strong for 33 years. “I would like to have a dollar for every time I mention the word syrup festival, everyday, 365 days a year,” said civic center coordinator, Suzanne Cross For the past 28 years, Cross has helped work […]
HENDERSON, TX
KICKS 105

Lufkin, Texas Man Wins a Once In A Lifetime Premium Buck Hunt

Back in August, I posted a story on our KICKS 105 website and app about time running out to purchase an entry into the 25th annual Big Time Texas Hunts, presented by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. These once-in-a-lifetime hunts cover everything from whitetail, gator, duck, and many others.
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

SMALL TOWN LIVE: KETK pays visit to Henderson

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – KETK News paid a visit to Henderson on Wednesday for our Small Town Live series. Henderson became a Texas Main Street Project City in 1988, and Neal Barton visited their downtown which is full of shops. “You’ve got to go to Donovan’s, which is right behind me. It’s a very fine […]
HENDERSON, TX
