Man arrested, accused of stabbing two family members leaving both in critical condition

LUFKIN, Texas ( KETK ) – Lufkin Police Department arrested a man after he allegedly stabbed two people Friday evening.

Kunta Kinte Williams, 45, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following the incident which occurred in the 1800 block of Keltys Street, according to the Lufkin Police Department.

At 5:35 p.m., a woman who is related to Williams called 911 saying he had just stabbed her and another male family member.

Williams ran away following the incident. Arriving officers saw Williams running down North Avenue and attempt to hide in a wooded area. He was then ordered out of the woods at gunpoint and taken into custody.

The victims were taken by ambulance to a local hospital. The male was in critical condition and the female was critical but was declared stable as of 8:45 p.m.

Williams is awaiting to be booked into the Angelina County Jail.

He has 10 Angelina County arrests – seven of those since May on repeated charges related to public intoxication.



