Brownsburg, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

thedailyhoosier.com

Hood-Schifino is impacting games for IU even when his shot is off

Jalen Hood-Schifino has made a strong impression through his first two college games. And he’s still just scratching the surface of his potential. The freshman has yet to have a big scoring game in the regular season. He just wasn’t firing a lot of shots against Morehead State on Monday, and he had a tough shooting game against Bethune-Cookman. Hood-Schifino went 2 for 8 from the field Thursday, including 0 for 5 from 3-point range. He did go 4 for 5 at the free-throw line, helping him get to eight points.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
247Sports

Illinois' Bret Bielema voices frustration with officiating after 31-24 loss to Purdue

Purdue flipped the Big Ten West standings on its head with a 31-24 road win over Illinois. The officiating was a big point of emphasis Saturday. The Illini were whistled for 12 penalties resulting in 121 yards. Bret Bielema and the rest of the Illinois coaching staff were visibly frustrated with the officiating. Illinois' vaunted defense was whistled for five costly pass-interference penalties. Prized Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon had an interception taken off the board late in the first half. On the next play, Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell found Charlie Jones for a pivotal 32-yard touchdown strike that proved to be the difference in the game.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Kingsport Times-News

D-B advances to semifinal round of BOA Grand Nationals

INDIANAPOLIS — The Dobyns-Bennett High School marching band has advanced to the semifinal round of the Bands of America Grand Nationals at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The 34 semifinalists in four classifications will compete Saturday, starting at 7:15 a.m. Dobyns-Bennett goes at 10 a.m.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

What Hoosier woman created Stove Top stuffing?

1859 – Mayor Samuel Maxwell and the Indianapolis City Council established the first paid fire department. It had previously been a volunteer force. The department began with a hook and ladder company and two hand engines and, in 1860, gained their first steam engine. 1885 – Charles Edward Henry...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

3 years since record snowfall for this date across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – It has been three years since we picked up enough snowfall to break previous records for this date. It wasn’t a lot of snow, but enough to break records. Record high temperature: 76° (1927) Record low temperature: 18° (1995) Record rainfall: 1.63” (1879)
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Raising Cane’s opens first Indianapolis location in Avon

AVON, Ind. — The popular chicken finger restaurant Raising Cane’s opens its first Indianapolis area location on Tuesday. Located just minutes from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway at 8970 E. U.S. 36 in Avon, the first Raising Cane’s is set to open its doors and offer 20 lucky “Caniacs” free Raising Cane’s for a year. Those […]
AVON, IN
WTHR

$200K winning Powerball ticket sold at Kokomo store

KOKOMO, Ind. — Hoosiers have missed out on the major Powerball jackpots in recent years, but someone is taking home $200,000 from Saturday's drawing. The ticket matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball. The winning ticket was purchased at the One Stop Express located at 1212...
KOKOMO, IN
WISH-TV

Hogsett schedules political announcement for Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett will make an announcement Tuesday about his political future. The account “Mayor Joe for Indy” tweeted just before 1 p.m. Monday inviting the public to join him for a special announcement. The event will be at the Indianapolis City Market...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Pat Sullivan: Winterizing your home's exterior

INDIANAPOLIS — Winter weather has arrived in central Indiana and it's time to make sure your home is ready for freezing temperatures. Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware & Garden has advice on how to get the outside of your house ready for winter. Perhaps the easiest and most important...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Here are Indy’s most dangerous roads

INDIANAPOLIS — Roughly every 81 minutes a pedestrian is killed by a driver in the United States. That statistic alone is enough to raise a few eyebrows, but when you consider that in 2021 that translated into 7,485 people never making it home, the scope of the problem comes into view.  Like all others, the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Snow and cold to start the weekend; Pattern locks in for the next two weeks

We were on easy street to open November climbing to the 3rd warmest November on record entering the day. The long-advertised pattern change in now underway. Despite the falling temperatures Friday, we kept our streak of at or above normal days alive on reaching fifteen straight days. Each of the opening days this month have averages so far above normal that November 2022 is the 3rd warmest to-date with an average temperature of 57.8°. Only November 1975 (61.1°) and 1977 (61.6°) were warmer.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

