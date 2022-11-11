Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
The Perfect Girls' Day Out - A Magical Christmas at The Cake Bake ShopRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
Hoosier Hindu Americans donate 8600 pounds of foodJR SandadiIndianapolis, IN
State Farm Champions Classic on 11/15Adrian HolmanIndianapolis, IN
Fugitive Bookkeeper Apprehended After 8 Years, Sentenced to Federal PrisonTaxBuzzIndianapolis, IN
Related
What Indiana Quarterback Dexter Williams Said After Loss to Ohio State
Indiana sophomore quarterback Dexter Williams II took over for Connor Bazelak in the Hoosiers' 56-14 loss to Ohio State on Saturday. Read Williams' full postgame interview transcript, or just watch the attached video.
Indiana Men's Basketball Schedule 2022-23 Season With Dates, Gametimes, TV
The 2022-2023 Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball schedule is set, and the highly anticipated season begins on Nov. 7. Here is the full schedule, with dates, gametimes and TV information, plus links to the stories on the games already played.
thedailyhoosier.com
Hood-Schifino is impacting games for IU even when his shot is off
Jalen Hood-Schifino has made a strong impression through his first two college games. And he’s still just scratching the surface of his potential. The freshman has yet to have a big scoring game in the regular season. He just wasn’t firing a lot of shots against Morehead State on Monday, and he had a tough shooting game against Bethune-Cookman. Hood-Schifino went 2 for 8 from the field Thursday, including 0 for 5 from 3-point range. He did go 4 for 5 at the free-throw line, helping him get to eight points.
Illinois' Bret Bielema voices frustration with officiating after 31-24 loss to Purdue
Purdue flipped the Big Ten West standings on its head with a 31-24 road win over Illinois. The officiating was a big point of emphasis Saturday. The Illini were whistled for 12 penalties resulting in 121 yards. Bret Bielema and the rest of the Illinois coaching staff were visibly frustrated with the officiating. Illinois' vaunted defense was whistled for five costly pass-interference penalties. Prized Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon had an interception taken off the board late in the first half. On the next play, Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell found Charlie Jones for a pivotal 32-yard touchdown strike that proved to be the difference in the game.
WISH-TV
West Lafayette man gets Indiana’s 1st lifetime hunting suspension, fined over $8,000
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A West Lafayette man is the first person in Indiana to receive a lifetime hunting suspension, the Department of Natural Resources announced Monday. Hanson Pusey, 25, was sentenced Thursday to a lifetime hunting suspension, home detention, probation, and payment of replacement fees. He owes...
Winning $200,000 Powerball ticket for Saturday’s drawing sold in Indiana
Someone in Kokomo bought a winning Powerball ticket worth $200,000 for Saturday night’s drawing. According to the Hoosier Lottery, the winning ticket was purchased at One Stop Express #1 located at 1212 E. Markland Ave. in Kokomo. The ticket matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball with a Power Play of 4. The […]
Kingsport Times-News
D-B advances to semifinal round of BOA Grand Nationals
INDIANAPOLIS — The Dobyns-Bennett High School marching band has advanced to the semifinal round of the Bands of America Grand Nationals at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The 34 semifinalists in four classifications will compete Saturday, starting at 7:15 a.m. Dobyns-Bennett goes at 10 a.m.
readthereporter.com
What Hoosier woman created Stove Top stuffing?
1859 – Mayor Samuel Maxwell and the Indianapolis City Council established the first paid fire department. It had previously been a volunteer force. The department began with a hook and ladder company and two hand engines and, in 1860, gained their first steam engine. 1885 – Charles Edward Henry...
cbs4indy.com
3 years since record snowfall for this date across Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – It has been three years since we picked up enough snowfall to break previous records for this date. It wasn’t a lot of snow, but enough to break records. Record high temperature: 76° (1927) Record low temperature: 18° (1995) Record rainfall: 1.63” (1879)
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Indianapolis gets record-breaking snow
INDIANAPOLIS — A quick-moving storm system brought accumulating snow across central Indiana on Saturday. Many areas picked up at least 1-2 inches of snow, with higher amounts being around three inches. One of the highest amounts of snow reported was 3.1 inches in Speedway. Locally, the next highest amount...
Raising Cane’s opens first Indianapolis location in Avon
AVON, Ind. — The popular chicken finger restaurant Raising Cane’s opens its first Indianapolis area location on Tuesday. Located just minutes from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway at 8970 E. U.S. 36 in Avon, the first Raising Cane’s is set to open its doors and offer 20 lucky “Caniacs” free Raising Cane’s for a year. Those […]
WTHI
One of Indiana's only salt therapy caves opens in Parke County
MARSHALL, Ind. (WTHI) - If the stress of life has you in need of some relaxation you may need to head to Parke County. Hurricane Hill's Parke County Salt Cave is one of the only salt therapy rooms in the state of Indiana. Steve Brucken and his wife opened the...
$200K winning Powerball ticket sold at Kokomo store
KOKOMO, Ind. — Hoosiers have missed out on the major Powerball jackpots in recent years, but someone is taking home $200,000 from Saturday's drawing. The ticket matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball. The winning ticket was purchased at the One Stop Express located at 1212...
Dubbed Indiana’s Stonehenge, Browning Mountain is the Hoosier State’s Best Kept Secret
Did you know Indiana has its very own version of Stonehenge?. First off what exactly is Stonehenge? We've seen photos online, and maybe you have even been lucky enough to travel to England to see Stonehenge for yourself, but do you know what exactly Stonehenge is?. Stonehenge is a prehistoric...
WISH-TV
Hogsett schedules political announcement for Tuesday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett will make an announcement Tuesday about his political future. The account “Mayor Joe for Indy” tweeted just before 1 p.m. Monday inviting the public to join him for a special announcement. The event will be at the Indianapolis City Market...
Indianapolis launches campaign to clean up, secure downtown
Mayor Joe Hogsett and Downtown Indy Inc. have partnered to clean up and secure downtown in advance of a pair of major sporting events that will bring Indianapolis international attention in 2024.
Pat Sullivan: Winterizing your home's exterior
INDIANAPOLIS — Winter weather has arrived in central Indiana and it's time to make sure your home is ready for freezing temperatures. Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware & Garden has advice on how to get the outside of your house ready for winter. Perhaps the easiest and most important...
Here are Indy’s most dangerous roads
INDIANAPOLIS — Roughly every 81 minutes a pedestrian is killed by a driver in the United States. That statistic alone is enough to raise a few eyebrows, but when you consider that in 2021 that translated into 7,485 people never making it home, the scope of the problem comes into view. Like all others, the […]
Fox 59
Snow and cold to start the weekend; Pattern locks in for the next two weeks
We were on easy street to open November climbing to the 3rd warmest November on record entering the day. The long-advertised pattern change in now underway. Despite the falling temperatures Friday, we kept our streak of at or above normal days alive on reaching fifteen straight days. Each of the opening days this month have averages so far above normal that November 2022 is the 3rd warmest to-date with an average temperature of 57.8°. Only November 1975 (61.1°) and 1977 (61.6°) were warmer.
Indy real estate investors focus on building legacy, giving back
Growing up on Indy’s west side, Terone Johnson and Omari Heflin never thought about a future career in real estate.
Comments / 1