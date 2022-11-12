AUBURN, Alabama — After 20 months of construction, Auburn's state-of-the art football facility is complete. The Tigers were introduced to the Woltosz Football Performance Center this week, though the team will not move in until after the regular season. The $91.9 million project was approved all the way back in September 2019 and puts Auburn now near the top of the facilities arms race in college football with a space that can rival some of the best in the country.

