Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Opelika-Auburn News
'Bro, it’s back’: Players describe raucous Jordan-Hare atmosphere from A&M win
Tank Bigsby said it was noticeable from the time Auburn hopped off the buses. He and his teammates were all saying it en route to the locker room and through Tiger Walk. “Bro,” Bigsby repeated post game Saturday, “it’s back.”. An announced sellout of Jordan-Hare Stadium saw...
Opelika-Auburn News
‘Whole team win’: Auburn High clicking on way into semifinal showdown with Central
Auburn High’s performance Friday was about as balanced as it gets. The Tigers generated 500-plus yards of offense while holding their opponent to less than half that, and while some individual performance stuck out, it was the efforts around those that gave two-seed Auburn High a dominant 48-20 win against four-seed Dothan in a Region 2-7A rematch that sent the Wolves packing.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn’s Colby Wooden wins SEC weekly honor
Auburn defensive lineman Colby Woden’s performance in the Tigers’ victory against Texas A&M was award-winning, as Wooden was named the Southeastern Conference’s co-Defensive Lineman of the Week Monday. Wooden registered one tackle Saturday, but it was a big one. His fourth quarter strip sack of Texas A&M...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn defensive line showing out in recent weeks
Colby Wooden was the nail in the coffin Saturday. The defensive lineman’s fourth-quarter strip sack of Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman — a shot he called on the previous timeout, according to teammates — not only turned into points for Auburn but staved off a needed scoring opportunity for any chance of an Aggie comeback.
Opelika-Auburn News
Iron Bowl gets 2:30 p.m. kickoff
This year's installment of the Iron Bowl gets an afternoon kickoff. Auburn will play No. 9 Alabama at 2:30 p.m. CT in Tuscaloosa on Nov. 26, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday. The game will be televised on CBS. Auburn will try to ride any momentum it can from Carnell "Cadillac"...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Auburn fans roll Toomer's Corner after first win of Cadillac Williams era
It’s been a tough season for Auburn. The Tigers started 3-6 and parted ways with Bryan Harsin at the end of October. Auburn, however, had reason to celebrate Saturday night. It beat visiting Texas A&M 13-10 to get its 4th win of the season. It was also the 1st...
Opelika-Auburn News
Bigsby and Hunter both top 100 yards as Auburn runs to win over Texas A&M
Cadillac Williams knows how to run the football and Auburn was able to lean on that Saturday. The former running back and running backs coach serving as interim, Cadillac Williams preached that the team would return to productivity in the run game, and that they did. Tank Bigsby and Jarquez...
Opelika-Auburn News
Second-half surges power Auburn, Alabama to wins
AUBURN – Providing non-stop energy with his high-stepping, chest-bumping exploits, Dylan Cardwell sparked No. 15 Auburn’s second-half comeback in Friday’s 67-59 win over South Florida at Neville Arena, the Tigers’ 40th consecutive non-conference home victory. Cardwell equaled his career high with five blocked shots, scored seven...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn wins slugfest against Texas A&M, gets Cadillac his first win
Drenched in Gatorade, in near-below freezing temperatures, Carnell “Cadillac” Williams got to take it all in on Pat Dye Field. The stands were still packed post-game. The lights strobed and changed colors. Some of his players even hopped into the student section for a celebratory swag surf. It...
Carnell Williams gets emotional after first win: Auburn ‘ain’t dead. We comin’
Carnell Williams didn’t let the magnitude of the moment pass him by. Auburn’s 13-10 win over Texas A&M snapped the Tigers’ five-game losing stream and gave Cadillac his first win as the Auburn interim coach. The emotion of the moment - and the win - was not...
What Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M players said after loss at Auburn
Jimbo Fisher and a few Texas A&M players addressed the media after the Aggies’ 13-10 loss against Auburn in front of a sold-out crowd at Jordan-Hare. Fisher’s squad is on a six-game losing streak after losing at Auburn, while the Tigers got the first win for Cadillac Williams as Auburn’s interim coach.
Rewinding: Auburn’s 13-10 victory against Texas A&M
Auburn head coach Cadillac Williams gets a historic win as the Tigers first African-American football coach during the Tigers’ 13-10 Saturday night victory against Texas A&M. Williams celebrated with fans after Ashford ran the ball on Auburn’s final play of the contest. Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter each ran...
247Sports
From the tour: Details on every room in Auburn's new football facility
AUBURN, Alabama — After 20 months of construction, Auburn's state-of-the art football facility is complete. The Tigers were introduced to the Woltosz Football Performance Center this week, though the team will not move in until after the regular season. The $91.9 million project was approved all the way back in September 2019 and puts Auburn now near the top of the facilities arms race in college football with a space that can rival some of the best in the country.
Check out Auburn’s new $91.9 million football performance center
Auburn football has a new home. The program on Friday unveiled the new Woltosz Football Performance Center, the Tigers’ $91.9 million football-specific facility that began construction in March 2021 and was recently completed. The team is expected to move in “soon,” but not before the end of the regular season.
247Sports
Paul Finebaum credits Cadillac Williams, weighs if money will affect Auburn's coaching search
Auburn football's head coaching job still has an empty spot to fill. Bryan Harsin was fired Oct. 31, but the talks of him being ousted from the program happened long before the official decision. Running backs coach Carnell "Cadillac" Williams is Auburn's interim head coach for the remainder of the regular season, Williams impressed Tigers fans in the 39-33 overtime loss against Mississippi State. Despite it being their fifth loss in a row, the team played with a fight that left a mark.
Auburn football: Pac-12 head coach potentially using AU in contract talks
According to Auburn Daily’s Lance Dawe, Dan Lanning is still in talks with Auburn football about making the jump to the SEC — but Dawe added that those talks may be merely utilitarian to get more money from Oregon on his next deal. Lanning was initially linked to...
Opelika-Auburn News
Bundle up: Temperatures to dip into the 40’s during Auburn vs. Texas A&M
Temperatures will dip into the 40’s by the end of Saturday’s Auburn football game against Texas A&M and fans are advised to dress for the cold weather for the first time this season. Cold air has come through after this week’s rainy weather. Temperatures should be in the...
Opelika-Auburn News
Listen now: O-A News Overtime Episode 84: Go crazy, Auburn
Toomer's Corner is rolled and Cadillac is a winning coach — and Justin Lee, Adam Cole and Callie Stanford share their thoughts. Listen above or wherever you listen to podcasts. Episodes are available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify.
Another freeze warning for Alabama for Sunday night
Get ready for another cold night tonight. The National Weather Service has issued another freeze warning for some central Alabama counties. It will go into effect Sunday night and last into Monday morning. Temperatures will be cold statewide -- freeze warning or not. Lows are expected to dip into the...
Tropical Storm Nicole: Alabama school closings, early dismissals
Tropical Storm Nicole is prompting the early dismissals and closures for some Alabama schools. Daleville City Schools - Releasing at noon Thursday. Pre-K program releasing at 11:30 a.m. Lunch will be served and busses will run. Dothan City Schools – Schools will close early on Nov. 10 with the following...
Comments / 0