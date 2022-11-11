Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here's where to find the best barbecue aroundJake WellsAkron, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
The Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County Sends a 21 Days Action Notice to Cleveland City Council: Follow the RulesBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Summit County Aspiring Young Male Models Work Day Jobs and Walk the Runway on Weekends: Gifted and FashionableBrown on ClevelandSummit County, OH
Related
Summit County Aspiring Young Male Models Work Day Jobs and Walk the Runway on Weekends: Gifted and Fashionable
Aspiring Models Kylan and KeesCourtesy of Kylan Richburg and Marquis Flynn (Designed by The Brown Report Newspaper ) Summit County, OH. - Kylan Richburg and Marquis Flynn are aspiring male models seeking to make a difference in the fashion world through walking the runway, print, commercials, billboards, and high fashion. In their early 20s, the young men strive to become nationally known for their swag, style, and sophistication. Although the stories are similar, the young men's uniqueness keeps them booked for modeling gigs on the weekend.
akronlife.com
On the Verge
There is so much talent in The 330 music scene, and thanks to 91.3 the Summit FM and the Rialto Theatre, you can see up-and-comers perform in the new Emerging Sounds Showcase. Starting this month, hear rising acts every third Thursday like punk-rock band Dangerously Close and folk-rock band bored Approval Nov. 17 at the Kenmore theater. Bring friends because performers with at least 50 audience members get to earn a free song in Rialto’s recording studio and a weekend concert. Come early for on-site paninis, desserts and drinks, and enjoy music by artists who could be the next big thing. 1000 Kenmore Blvd., Akron, therialtotheatre.com.
‘A Christmas Story’ House goes up for sale in Cleveland: See the listing
CLEVELAND — One of the most iconic houses in the city of Cleveland is now up for sale. But this isn’t just any house... This is the house used in the filming of A Christmas Story in 1983. The home, which is located at 3159 West 11th Street...
Akron's Holiday Tree Festival returns to in-person splendor
The pandemic grinch forced an Akron favorite to go virtual the past two years, but the Holiday Tree Festival has returned with in-person festivities at the John S. Knight Center.
PHOTOS: Magic of Lights holiday drive-thru returns
The show features dozens of displays, illuminated canopies and animation — all made with 2 million LED lights, more than a dozen miles of cord and 3,750 man-hours.
WKYC
Turning heartbreak into heat: How a Cleveland native has used every roadblock to build a hot sauce brand
CLEVELAND — Michael Killik lives his life passionately, loudly, and with a sense of style that quickly gives insight into who he is. From the black and white bandana wrapped around his head, to his fingers, adorned with a slew of chunky silver rings, to a series of tattoos crawling up and down his arms and crowning the back of his head, Killik is equal parts entrepreneur and rock star.
Huge rats seen in Public Square
Some unwanted residents are becoming a nuisance in and around Cleveland’s Public Square.
weeklyvillager.com
Winners Announced For Halloween Decorating Contest
VP Realty is thrilled that our third annual Halloween Decorating Contest and Trail was a huge success! We had 43 houses and businesses on the trail. Thank you to the participating houses, businesses, and voters who help make this trail possible and look spook-tacular! We had fun checking out all of the locations, and so did others who took the trail. We know it is a lot of work and we love seeing all the intricate details and creativity that went into each display.
whbc.com
Six-Figure, Companion Animal Loss in North Canton House Fire
NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An unusual suspected cause for a house fire in North Canton that snuffed out the lives of five dogs and a cat. The city’s fire department says peat moss that had recently been stirred up in a basement container likely heated up, starting a fire that ran up through the walls.
cleveland19.com
Critically acclaimed Tremont restaurant closes its doors among staffing shortage
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Parallax, a Tremont restaurant owned by Cleveland restaurateur Zack Bruell, has announced its temporary closure. The Franco-Asian style restaurant opened in 2004 and has received wide critical acclaim, earning Bruell a spot as a semifinalist for Best Chef in the Great Lakes Region by the James Beard Foundation.
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Akron Area
If the answer is yes, you should visit these places in Greater Akron. If you want a great example of the famous Barberton chicken, you can't go wrong with this local favorite, which has been around for several decades. Check out their signature classic 4 piece dinner, which comes with a juicy and tender breast, thigh, leg, and whole wing. It also comes with a side of "hot sauce" (actually a spicy rice and tomato mixture), vinaigrette coleslaw, and fresh fries. They also offer a tasty chicken sandwich and homemade chicken noodle soup.
Anthony 'TJ' Mays II found buried in a lot in the Hough neighborhood Sunday
Sunday, the search for Anthony Mays II ended when his body was found in a lot in the 1600 block of E. 85th Street in the Hough Neighborhood, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Northeast Ohio restaurants pulling salads, lettuce from menus amid shortage
Pizza and salad usually go hand in hand, but for customers of Angelo’s Pizza in Lakewood, that combo currently isn’t an option.
theccmonline.com
John’s Bakery and Café opens in former Classic ’57 building
John’s Bakery and Café is open and continues to provide the same services as the previous Classic ’57, but with the promise of future additions. John Myers returned to his hometown of Minerva after 35 years and multiple successful businesses in San Antonio, Texas, with the intention of retiring. In the past Myers had a restaurant in Hanoverton and in Texas he ran an event center for catering and various events, a bar and grill, a coffee shop, and commercial parking lot. He started a successful First Friday event as well.
WKRC
Ohio community rallies to replace girl's walker after hers was stolen
STOW, Ohio (WKRC/WOIO/CBS Newspath) - A young Ohio girl got her independence back after her walker was stolen from her driveway. Gabriella Gennarelli's 9-year-old daughter, Valentina, has cerebral palsy and needs her walker to help her get around. "Without that, she's totally dependent on someone else for everything," Gennarelli told...
Cleveland teenager dies in Warren Friday night
A Cleveland school district is mourning the loss of a student that was killed in Warren Friday evening.
Celebrate National Bundt Day: We ranked 10 flavors from Nothing Bundt Cakes
SOUTH EUCLID, Oh -- A Bundt cake, with its fluted design, is a gorgeous dessert for any special occasion, or for just everyday eating. At its core, any flavor cake can be a Bundt. It is the unique shape that gives it its name -- taken from the Bundt pan, originally created by the Nordic Ware Company in Minnesota in the late 1940s. But the Bundt cake wasn’t a hit until 1966 when a Texas homemaker -- in a stroke of genius -- decided to make her winning entry in the Pillsbury bake-off that year in an old Bundt pan.
abandonedway.com
History of Abandoned Molly Stark Sanatorium
Molly Stark Sanatorium is an abandoned tuberculosis hospital building located on the grounds of Molly Stark Park in Louisville, Ohio. It was named after the wife of General John Stark and was just one of 25 tuberculosis hospitals built in Ohio. Molly Stark Sanatorium was designed in the Spanish Revival style of architecture by architect Albert Thayer of New Castle, Pennsylvania.
What happens to all those raked leaves your city siphons off your tree lawn?
CLEVELAND, Ohio – As the days wane and the temperatures drop, so do the leaves from the trees. According to the Weather Channel, trees in the northern hemisphere lose their leaves during autumn as a key strategy to survive adverse weather conditions. Leaves are literally “pushed” from the trees to help them conserve both water and energy throughout unfavorable weather.
What’s the most trustworthy pet hospital in Akron?
Recently, my little baby husky dog fall ill. It eats less and sleeps more. I’m very concerned about its health. So do you know what’s the best pet hospital in Akron?
Comments / 1