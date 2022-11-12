ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zachary, LA

brproud.com

1 dead, 2 injured in Zachary crash Saturday

ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash that killed a Wakefield man on Saturday. According to the state police, troopers were called to the intersection of US 61 and LA 64 in Zachary and learned that David Weller of Denham Springs was speeding in his 2008 Toyota Prius southbound on U.S. 61.
ZACHARY, LA
WAFB

WAKEFIELD, LA
wbrz.com

Man working on car shot in the leg Sunday morning

BATON ROUGE - A man was working on his car along North 47th Street when he was shot in the leg Sunday morning. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened around 9:15 a.m. Officers said the man was shot in the leg and his injuries are non-life-threatening.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

I-10 back open after vehicle caught on fire Sunday night

BATON ROUGE - A vehicle caught fire and stopped traffic for an hour on I-10 eastbound near the Washington Street exit Sunday night. Firefighters and first responders worked to contain the flames and clear the wrecked vehicle. Traffic cameras showed more than a mile of stopped cars stuck behind the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Man injured in Sunday morning shooting, Baton Rouge Police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man was shot and injured Sunday morning, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD). BRPD says the incident occurred around 9:15 a.m., near 1000 N.47th Street. Apparently, the man was working on a vehicle when he was shot in the leg. Authorities...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Man dies in three-vehicle crash, stopped at red light, in East Baton Rouge Parish, officials say

A man died in a three-vehicle crash Saturday night when a speeding driver plowed into cars sitting at a red light on U.S. 61 near Zachary, State Police said. The crash happened shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday, as two southbound vehicles were stopped at a red light at the intersection of U.S. 61 and La. 64 in East Baton Rouge Parish, State Police said in a statement.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
WDSU

Hammond mother, daughter found dead; person of interest in custody

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office has taken a person of interest into custody in connection with a mother and daughter being fatally shot over the weekend. According to Sheriff Jimmy Travis, the person of interest has not been charged criminally in the case and was taken into custody on unrelated charges.
HAMMOND, LA
wbrz.com

Teen dead after overnight shooting in Gonzales, police say

GONZALES - A teenager died in the hospital after being shot in Ascension Parish late Friday night. The Gonzales Police Department said 17-year-old Mekhi Darville of Sorrento was found shot on S Burnside Avenue around 9:40 p.m. Darville was taken to a hospital where he later died, police said on Saturday.
GONZALES, LA
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?

25-year-old Tameka Anderson is a Baton Rouge, Louisiana resident. Tameka, nicknamed Kesha, was a devoted and loving mother to two sons. On February 23, 2010, Tameka went to the Telco Federal Credit Union on Telco Boulevard. Tameka planned to buy a car from a man in Galvez, Louisiana. She withdrew $1,000 to use for the purchase of the vehicle. According to The Charley Project, Tameka spoke with several people on her way to Galvez. Tameka never bought the car and she has never been seen or heard from again.
BATON ROUGE, LA

