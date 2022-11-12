Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Emergency crews respond to wreck, find car on roof of Louisiana house
A woman was airlifted to the hospital after she was rescued from her vehicle which landed on the roof of a Louisiana house after going airborne. Shortly before 5:30 p.m. Friday, emergency crews from the Zachary Fire Department responded to a caller who reported a vehicle on top of a house roof on Rita Street.
23-Year-Old Man Killed In A Fatal Crash In Zachary (Zachary, LA)
According to the Louisiana State Police, a multi-vehicle crash was reported on Saturday in Zachary. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the fatal accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on US 61.
brproud.com
1 dead, 2 injured in Zachary crash Saturday
ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash that killed a Wakefield man on Saturday. According to the state police, troopers were called to the intersection of US 61 and LA 64 in Zachary and learned that David Weller of Denham Springs was speeding in his 2008 Toyota Prius southbound on U.S. 61.
23-year-old killed in crash, troopers say
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police say a crash involving three vehicles left a man dead just before 11 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12. Troopers say the crash claimed the life of John Anthony Dante’ Daniels, 23, of Wakefield. According to investigators, David Weller of Denham Springs was...
wbrz.com
Man working on car shot in the leg Sunday morning
BATON ROUGE - A man was working on his car along North 47th Street when he was shot in the leg Sunday morning. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened around 9:15 a.m. Officers said the man was shot in the leg and his injuries are non-life-threatening.
brproud.com
Murder suspect caught going more than double speed limit in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department was looking for speeders when a vehicle flew past early on Friday morning. A car radar caught a 2021 Mazda3 going 83 mph in a 40 mph zone. The officer attempted a traffic stop in the...
Woman Injured In A Car Crash In Zachary (Zachary, LA)
Officials responded to a car crash on Friday evening into the roof of a home in Zachary that injured a woman. The crash happened at the 2300 block of Rita Street. According to Chief David McDavid, officials found a vehicle that was struck on the roof of the home.
wbrz.com
I-10 back open after vehicle caught on fire Sunday night
BATON ROUGE - A vehicle caught fire and stopped traffic for an hour on I-10 eastbound near the Washington Street exit Sunday night. Firefighters and first responders worked to contain the flames and clear the wrecked vehicle. Traffic cameras showed more than a mile of stopped cars stuck behind the...
brproud.com
Man injured in Sunday morning shooting, Baton Rouge Police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man was shot and injured Sunday morning, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD). BRPD says the incident occurred around 9:15 a.m., near 1000 N.47th Street. Apparently, the man was working on a vehicle when he was shot in the leg. Authorities...
theadvocate.com
Man dies in three-vehicle crash, stopped at red light, in East Baton Rouge Parish, officials say
A man died in a three-vehicle crash Saturday night when a speeding driver plowed into cars sitting at a red light on U.S. 61 near Zachary, State Police said. The crash happened shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday, as two southbound vehicles were stopped at a red light at the intersection of U.S. 61 and La. 64 in East Baton Rouge Parish, State Police said in a statement.
wbrz.com
State Police: Man, 23, killed when speeding car rear-ended him at stop light on US 61 Saturday night
ZACHARY - A man was killed when a car slammed into his vehicle at a stop light on US 61 late Saturday night. State Police said the three-vehicle crash happened shortly before 11 p.m. at the intersection of US 61 (Blues Highway) and LA 64 (Mount Pleasant Road) in Zachary. It claimed the life of 23-year-old John Anthony Dante' Daniels.
WDSU
Hammond mother, daughter found dead; person of interest in custody
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office has taken a person of interest into custody in connection with a mother and daughter being fatally shot over the weekend. According to Sheriff Jimmy Travis, the person of interest has not been charged criminally in the case and was taken into custody on unrelated charges.
Lafayette Police identify woman caught on camera posing as nurse at local hospital
Lafayette Police say they have identified the woman who was seen on camera posing as a nurse at a local hospital
57-Year-Old Janie Blouin Died In A Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash On LA Hwy 22 (Tangipahoa Parish, LA)
Louisiana State Police Troop L responded to a fatal two-vehicle crash on LA Hwy 22 in Tangipahoa Parish around 6:30 p.m. The victim was identified as Janie Blouin, 57, of Norco.
brproud.com
Update: All lanes open on I-110 South at I-10/110 following vehicle fire
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Local officials in Baton Rouge say all lanes are open on I-10 East at I-10/110 as of 8:15 p.m., Sunday. Earlier in the evening, I-110 South was closed at I-10/110 due to a vehicle fire on I-10 East at Washington Street. For the latest...
Woman Rescued After Car Goes Airborne, Crashes into Attic of Louisiana Home
A car ended up stuck in the attic of a Louisiana home after a violent impact somehow launched the vehicle airborne, crashing into the roof. Investigators are still working to figure out what exactly happened in a crash that happened Friday night around 5:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of Rita Street in Zachary, LA.
wbrz.com
Plank Road closed for hours Saturday when truck carrying flammable liquid crashed
ZACHARY - Plank Road was closed for hours Saturday afternoon when a truck carrying more than 4,000 gallons of flammable liquid crashed. According to the Zachary Fire Department, the intersection of Plank Road and Main Street was closed from 4:45 p.m. until 7:45 p.m. The truck was removed and there...
wbrz.com
Teen dead after overnight shooting in Gonzales, police say
GONZALES - A teenager died in the hospital after being shot in Ascension Parish late Friday night. The Gonzales Police Department said 17-year-old Mekhi Darville of Sorrento was found shot on S Burnside Avenue around 9:40 p.m. Darville was taken to a hospital where he later died, police said on Saturday.
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?
25-year-old Tameka Anderson is a Baton Rouge, Louisiana resident. Tameka, nicknamed Kesha, was a devoted and loving mother to two sons. On February 23, 2010, Tameka went to the Telco Federal Credit Union on Telco Boulevard. Tameka planned to buy a car from a man in Galvez, Louisiana. She withdrew $1,000 to use for the purchase of the vehicle. According to The Charley Project, Tameka spoke with several people on her way to Galvez. Tameka never bought the car and she has never been seen or heard from again.
