NEXT Weather Alert: Snow showers northern Minnesota, temperatures drop across state
MINNEAPOLIS -- A NEXT Weather Alert issued Thursday continues into Friday as temperatures continue to drop around the state and snow showers the north.Winter weather advisories are still in effect for northern Minnesota through noon Friday as snow will start to taper off. Travel up north is expected to be difficult due to low visibility, blowing snow and slippery conditions.According to reports from the National Weather Service, Malung, Minnesota saw 11 inches of snow. Other areas in the northwestern part of the state, like Roseau, saw reports of 7.5 to 11 inches of snow.A little further south in Bemidji, WCCO...
Boil water advisory issued in area of east metro
A boil water advisory was issued for an area of the east metro Sunday evening. St. Paul Regional Water Services issued the alert, saying there's a problem with the Ferndale Tank in Maplewood that emerged Sunday afternoon. While the issue was fixed, system pressure was restored, and the city says...
What foods are safe for pets to eat during holidays?
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - The holidays are right around the corner, and more than 60% of families in Minnesota and western Wisconsin will be celebrating the season with a pet. But with festivities comes food, and some can be toxic for cats and dogs. In order to avoid...
1 dead in White Bear Lake crash
WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. — Officials are investigating after a man was killed in a rollover crash Friday night on the ramp from White Bear Avenue North to westbound Interstate 694 in White Bear Lake. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash occurred just after 9 p.m. when...
New Shake Shack location at Rosedale Center to open next week
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A new Shake Shack location is set to open doors in the Twin Cities next week in Roseville, Minnesota. The new location, which includes a drive-thru, is on the north side of Rosedale Center near the County Road B2 entrance and the exit for Snelling Avenue southbound, behind the AMC Rosedale 14 theaters. Company reps say the grand opening will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 18 with the first 100 customers through the drive-thru getting an "exclusive Shake Shack gift".
Unbuckled Truck Driver Killed in Southern Minnesota Crash
Windom, MN (KROC-AM News)- The State Patrol has identified the driver of a Peterbilt Semi-truck, who was killed in a two-vehicle crash in southwest Minnesota Friday evening. The state crash report, updated Saturday night, indicates 72-year-old James Feltman of Round Lake MN was driving the truck north on Hwy. 71 when it was struck by a southbound pick-up truck heading south. The collision caused the semi to roll into the ditch around 6:15 p.m.
Minnesota Marine helps 2 puppies found dumped on side of road
CAMBRIDGE, Minn. -- On this Veteran's Day, a Minnesota Marine is helping man's best friend. A driver saw two puppies dumped on a gravel road; they were roughed up and pretty thin.Photojournalist Tony Peterson traveled to Cambridge to explain how the pups were brought to exactly the right couple for help -- and to honor other veterans.You can see their story in the video above.Azure Davis, who founded Ruff Start Rescue, says they have about 150 to 200 other animals to adopt right now.Click here for more information.
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Minnesota
If one of your guilty pleasures is enjoying a juicy chicken sandwich, crispy golden waffle fries, or a creamy milkshake, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain just opened another new location in Minnesota. Read on to learn more.
Wisconsin town turning off power for hours due to 'unforeseen emergency'
(FOX 9) - The Village of Ellsworth in western Wisconsin is shutting off power to the entire city due to an "unforeseen emergency," according to a city Facebook post. "Xcel Energy has notified the Village of Ellsworth that between 4-5 p.m. tonight, all power in Ellsworth will be shut off due to an unforeseen emergency," the post on Ellsworth's Facebook page says.
Recent, upcoming Pierce County marriages
Alexis Renee Vasser, River Falls, and Tyler Charles Dennis, River Falls; marriage date: Oct. 15. Shari Lynn Sisco, Clifton, and William Ryan Sanford, Clifton; marriage date: Oct. 14. Julie Alma Knutson, River Falls, and Nathan Aaron Riess, River Falls; marriage date: Oct. 23. Deion Ladiamond Smith, Prescott, and Dustin Owen...
Troopers: Alcohol involved in deadly White Bear Lake crash
WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man is dead after a rollover crash in White Bear Lake on Friday night -- that troopers say involved alcohol and the victim not wearing a seatbelt. Troopers responded shortly after 9 p.m. for the single-vehicle crash involving a Jeep near the...
'Rink of dreams' in Hastings gives United Heroes League sense of community
(FOX 9) - It was probably appropriate that the wind-chills were well below freezing at a groundbreaking for an outdoor ice rink. But the cold was offset by the heartwarming reason to gather in a field outside Hastings to toss a ceremonial shovel full of dirt on Veteran’s Day.
Operation Gopher Guardian enters second weekend with increased patrols
For the second weekend in a row, the University of Minnesota is going all in on Operation Gopher Guardian. The move brings an extra 10 police officers to the Dinkytown and Marcy Holmes neighborhoods during nighttime hours on the weekend when crime has surged near campus.
Bridgerton Experience arrives in Minneapolis
Netflix series "Bridgerton" truly captured people’s attention with its vivid take on London’s high society circa the early 1800s. The music, the costumes, the dancing and even the queen appear to have all been plucked off the screen and placed in the Twin Cities for ‘The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience.’ The event runs through December 30th and takes place inside the Lighthouse Artspace.
What's open, what's closed on Veterans Day 2022
Friday, Nov. 11, marks Veterans Day, a day to honor those who have served in the United States military. It's a federal holiday, so some things will be closed. Here's a quick guide to what's open and what isn't:. Government services: Government offices and services are pretty much all closed...
Minnesota VA explains issues facing veterans today
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. — The official State of Minnesota Veterans Day celebration was back in person this year at the Veterans Memorial Community Center in Inver Grove Heights. The event began with a community breakfast followed by remarks by veterans and elected officials. According to the Minnesota Department...
Family wants changes after musician killed by wrong-way, drunk driver on I-94 in Wisconsin
(FOX 9) - FOX 9 has obtained Wisconsin DOT traffic camera footage of a wrong-way driver on I-94 who caused a deadly crash over Halloween weekend that killed a local Twin Cities heavy metal guitarist. Mark Filbrandt of the band Gorrified was killed on his way home to Robbinsdale from...
Gophers to host Iowa for Floyd of Rosedale at 3 p.m. Saturday on Fox 9
MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota football team will close out its regular season home schedule next Saturday, hosting Iowa at 3 p.m. at Huntington Bank Stadium in a rivalry game you can watch on Fox 9. It’s Senior Day for the Gophers, which marks the final home game for...
Lino Lakes family left with $20K hospital bill after toddler's COVID-19 treatment deemed not necessary
At 15 months, Gabi was dealing with labored breathing and was diagnosed with COVID-19 and enterovirus. She was admitted to the hospital and placed on oxygen, When she recovered, her family was shocked as their insurance dumped a $20,000 bill on them.
Daylight, drive-by shooting in Minneapolis leaves 1 dead
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police are investigating a homicide on Saturday that left one man dead in broad daylight. Officers responded in the late morning to Lyndale Avenue North near North 47th Avenue for the shooting. At the scene, officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to North Memorial Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.
