United Airlines Just Cut Service to This Major Tourist Spot
Getting around Hawaii is about to become even more difficult for many travelers. According to The Points Guy, United Airlines is planning to cut service to Hilo, Hawaii beginning on January 7. TPG confirmed this service change with a United Airlines representative. The United flight between Hilo and Los Angeles...
China just rolled out its biggest pullback on COVID restrictions and shortened quarantine time for travelers
People flying into China must now spend five days in hotel quarantine and three days at home. That's down from 10 days total in quarantine.
Tourists can now move to Bali for up to 10 years — if they have at least $130,000 in the bank
Indonesia is introducing a new visa aimed at attracting wealthy foreigners. The new "second home" visa allows foreigners to stay for five or 10 years. Applicants must have at least $130,000 in their bank accounts to apply. Indonesia is introducing a new visa aimed at attracting wealthy foreigners and boosting...
Indian Visa For US Citizens – Details of Visa Issued by India
Well, there are some things in the world that, once done, are very dear to your heart and soul. And one of those things is a luxury holiday in India. India has always been on the list of the best places in the world plus, it has everything, whether it’s landscapes, adventure trips, or restaurants. In 2014, the country introduced an e-Visa system for the first time, allowing citizens from more than 60 countries to apply for their visas online. Travelers need a visa to enter India. Currently, US citizens can obtain the India e-Visa for short stays. US citizens are eligible for an e-Visa for India, a multiple-entry visa that allows stays of up to 180 days in the country. American travelers can obtain an electronic visa for tourism, business, or medical treatment. The India e-Visa makes it easy for American travelers to obtain visas to enter the country. American travelers need to meet a few requirements to apply for their India visa online.
The best travel destinations around the world for 2023, according to National Geographic
San Francisco, Milwaukee, and Charleston, South Carolina, landed on National Geographic's list of best places to travel to in 2023.
French Polynesia to cap tourist numbers
(CNN) — The beautiful islands of French Polynesia might become more difficult to visit as the region announces a new sustainable tourism plan. Under the Fāri'ira'a Manihini 2027 (FM27) five-year strategic mission, the French Polynesian government aims to set an annual cap of one foreign tourist per local resident -- about 280,000.
Family gets surprise wireless roaming bill, threat of service cutoff while abroad
The family of three say they carried their cellphones in their pockets the whole time, just in case of emergencies -- yet somehow they'd racked up hundreds of dollars in roaming charges over just a couple of days. How did that happen?
19 Incredibly Cool Maps About The United States That Will Make You So Much Smarter
From sea to shining sea...are a whole lot of surprises.
New Travel Requirement for Italy Is Coming in May 2023
We know that 2022 isn't over yet, but who isn't already dreaming of where they'd like to travel over the next year? Now is the time that many of us start to make plans for our summer travel, especially if it involves leaving the United States. But if you're planning to head to Italy soon, there's been an update that you might not be aware of.
China Caves on Tough COVID Travel Rules
In the first sign that it may be relaxing its strict Zero COVID policy, the Chinese government announced new changes to its travel rules. While the Communist Party did not say when these changes would be implemented, it outlined rule changes including that the mandatory quarantine in an official facility would now be only five days instead of seven, which would then be followed by three at home. In addition, pre-departure tests for those returning to China will be reduced from two to one. While there will be no changes for non-residents entering China, the rule changes will likely have a major impact on destinations that relied on Chinese tourism before the pandemic as the tough policies for returning Chinese tourists were seen as a deterrent for them ever leaving.
Work from Bali? Mexico? Here’s how digital nomads turn remote jobs into world travel
Whether you’re daydreaming of traveling or living vicariously, here’s everything you need to know about working remotely abroad.
Indian Visa Application Process – Information about Indian Visa
India is one of the countries that has started issuing electronic visas to citizens of 150 countries. Doing business abroad is an important phenomenon for the growth of countries and also a very common reason for traveling abroad. Therefore, a simple and quick procedure for planning a business trip can always come in handy. Businessmen from these 150 countries can easily obtain an e-business visa for India from the comfort of their own homes as well. The India Business visa allows its holder to engage in commercial activities during their stay in the country. The India Business eVisa is a multiple-entry visa that grants a combined total stay of 180 days from the date of first entry into the country. Business travelers are advised to apply for their business visa at least 4 days prior to travel.
India could reinstate eVisas for British travellers ‘very soon’
India may reverse its policy to exclude British travellers from the eVisa scheme within weeks or even days, officials have told The Independent. At present the UK is in a small minority of nations whose citizens must apply in person for a visa. The process is far more expensive and time consuming than the online eVisa, and there is a long waiting list for appointment at Indian visa centres in the UK.
G20 summit casts spotlight on Bali's tourism revival
Dozens of world leaders and other dignitaries are traveling to Bali for the G-20 summit, drawing a welcome spotlight on the revival of the tropical island’s vital tourism sector.Tourism is the main source of income on this idyllic “island of the gods” that is home to more than 4 million people, who are mainly Hindu in the mostly Muslim archipelago nation.So the pandemic hit Bali harder than most places in Indonesia. Before the pandemic, 6.2 million foreigners arrived in Bali each year. Its lively tourism scene faded after the first case of COVID-19 was found in Indonesia in March...
7 ways you can support local communities when abroad, according to travel experts
More travelers want to give back to the local community when visiting new destinations. Here are seven ways to do just that.
Man's Tip About Why We Should Avoid Hotels in Japan Is a Must-See
One of the great things about traveling in Japan is that accommodations can be found for fairly cheap. You can easily book a cozy hotel room with all the amenities+ free breakfast every morning in the heart of Tokyo for between $40-55 a night. However, they are a little small compared to US hotel rooms- if you need a bit more elbow room, you may want to try a different route.
A 100-Island Archipelago in Bali Is Looking for an Eco-Conscious Owner
Bali attracts its fair share of travelers looking for a slice of heaven on earth. Now Sotheby’s is offering one very well-heeled buyer a chance to own their own tropical paradise. The Widi Reserve—a 780,000-acre marine-protected archipelago—is looking for a new eco-friendly owner, as it heads to auction next month. Located in the heart of the Coral Triangle, the offering consists of over 100 uninhabited islands with 25,000 acres of dense rainforest, blue lagoons and pristine white beaches. The island chain is one of the most intact coral atoll ecosystems left in the world and home to 600 documented...
