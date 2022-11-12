ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Thrillist

United Airlines Just Cut Service to This Major Tourist Spot

Getting around Hawaii is about to become even more difficult for many travelers. According to The Points Guy, United Airlines is planning to cut service to Hilo, Hawaii beginning on January 7. TPG confirmed this service change with a United Airlines representative. The United flight between Hilo and Los Angeles...
HILO, HI
getnews.info

CNN

French Polynesia to cap tourist numbers

(CNN) — The beautiful islands of French Polynesia might become more difficult to visit as the region announces a new sustainable tourism plan. Under the Fāri'ira'a Manihini 2027 (FM27) five-year strategic mission, the French Polynesian government aims to set an annual cap of one foreign tourist per local resident -- about 280,000.
WanderWisdom

New Travel Requirement for Italy Is Coming in May 2023

We know that 2022 isn't over yet, but who isn't already dreaming of where they'd like to travel over the next year? Now is the time that many of us start to make plans for our summer travel, especially if it involves leaving the United States. But if you're planning to head to Italy soon, there's been an update that you might not be aware of.
TheDailyBeast

China Caves on Tough COVID Travel Rules

In the first sign that it may be relaxing its strict Zero COVID policy, the Chinese government announced new changes to its travel rules. While the Communist Party did not say when these changes would be implemented, it outlined rule changes including that the mandatory quarantine in an official facility would now be only five days instead of seven, which would then be followed by three at home. In addition, pre-departure tests for those returning to China will be reduced from two to one. While there will be no changes for non-residents entering China, the rule changes will likely have a major impact on destinations that relied on Chinese tourism before the pandemic as the tough policies for returning Chinese tourists were seen as a deterrent for them ever leaving.
getnews.info

The Independent

India could reinstate eVisas for British travellers ‘very soon’

India may reverse its policy to exclude British travellers from the eVisa scheme within weeks or even days, officials have told The Independent. At present the UK is in a small minority of nations whose citizens must apply in person for a visa. The process is far more expensive and time consuming than the online eVisa, and there is a long waiting list for appointment at Indian visa centres in the UK.
The Independent

G20 summit casts spotlight on Bali's tourism revival

Dozens of world leaders and other dignitaries are traveling to Bali for the G-20 summit, drawing a welcome spotlight on the revival of the tropical island’s vital tourism sector.Tourism is the main source of income on this idyllic “island of the gods” that is home to more than 4 million people, who are mainly Hindu in the mostly Muslim archipelago nation.So the pandemic hit Bali harder than most places in Indonesia. Before the pandemic, 6.2 million foreigners arrived in Bali each year. Its lively tourism scene faded after the first case of COVID-19 was found in Indonesia in March...
WanderWisdom

Man's Tip About Why We Should Avoid Hotels in Japan Is a Must-See

One of the great things about traveling in Japan is that accommodations can be found for fairly cheap. You can easily book a cozy hotel room with all the amenities+ free breakfast every morning in the heart of Tokyo for between $40-55 a night. However, they are a little small compared to US hotel rooms- if you need a bit more elbow room, you may want to try a different route.
Robb Report

A 100-Island Archipelago in Bali Is Looking for an Eco-Conscious Owner

Bali attracts its fair share of travelers looking for a slice of heaven on earth. Now Sotheby’s is offering one very well-heeled buyer a chance to own their own tropical paradise. The Widi Reserve—a 780,000-acre marine-protected archipelago—is looking for a new eco-friendly owner, as it heads to auction next month. Located in the heart of the Coral Triangle, the offering consists of over 100 uninhabited islands with 25,000 acres of dense rainforest, blue lagoons and pristine white beaches. The island chain is one of the most intact coral atoll ecosystems left in the world and home to 600 documented...

