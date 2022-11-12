ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

China cancels high-profile video address by EU president after he mentions Ukraine war OLD

Authorities in China allegedly cancelled a video address by European Union president Charles Michel at a major trade expo in Shanghai after learning that his speech would include criticism of Russia’s war in Ukraine, according to a report.Mr Michel was set to deliver a pre-recorded video address at the opening of the China International Import Expo (CIIE) on Friday, three European diplomats told Reuters.The event was to also include an address by Chinese president Xi Jinping along with several world leaders and heads of international organisations.Barend Leyts, a spokesperson for Mr Michel, said that he was surprised that the...
The Independent

Joe Biden reiterates US Taiwan policy after meeting with Xi

Joe Biden shook hands with Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Indonesia on Monday, seeking common ground over the issue of Taiwan and pledging cooperation on climate policies.The US president once again insisted he was not changing Washington’s long-standing ‘One China’ policy, even though he has repeatedly promised to defend Taiwan if it were attacked. He also sought to lower tensions by saying that such a situation was unlikely.Their first in-person meeting since Mr Biden came to power took place on the sidelines of the G20 gathering in Bali, Indonesia. The president told reporters he had...
WASHINGTON STATE
Reuters

Australia PM Albanese to meet with China's Xi on Tuesday

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Monday he would hold a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday, in what would be the first meeting between leaders of the two nations after years of strained ties.
Washington Examiner

White House downplays potential for Biden-Xi meeting to 'reset' US-China relationship

The White House dismissed the prospect of President Joe Biden's first in-person discussion with Chinese President Xi Jinping easing the strained relationship between their two countries. National security adviser Jake Sullivan bristled when asked by a reporter aboard Air Force One whether the meeting could thaw the icy relationship, underscoring...
US News and World Report

U.S. President Biden Arrives in Bali for G20 Summit

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden landed in Bali, Indonesia, on Sunday for the summit of the G20 group of major economies. Biden, who arrives off the back of his attendance at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt and the ASEAN summit in Cambodia, is set meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and other leaders to address a range of geopolitical issues this week, including the war in Ukraine, tensions in the Taiwan Strait and the ongoing food, energy and climate crises.
AFP

Biden to press Xi on N. Korea in G20 talks

US President Joe Biden arrived in Asia on Saturday vowing to urge Chinese leader Xi Jinping to rein in North Korea when they hold their first face-to-face meeting at next week's G20 summit. As well as Biden, Xi will also meet French President Emmanuel Macron before heading to Bangkok later in the week for the APEC summit.
The Guardian

Failure of FTX crypto exchange will have huge implications, MPs hear

Most of the customers of failed crypto exchange FTX were institutions but the effects of its collapse are still likely to reverberate across the sector and may affect small retail investors, MPs have been told. “What we’re hearing … is that the majority of the funds in that platform were...

