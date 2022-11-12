'It's the way I wanted it': Case volleyball captures first sectional title since 2016

SWANSEA — Before the start of Friday's Division IV state quarterfinal contest with Ursuline, Jamie Moniz's adrenaline was pumping hard in the gymnasium.

The Joseph Case senior middle blocker was zoned in during warmups and showed no signs of nerves.

And it showed in the first two sets as Moniz helped jumpstart the Cardinals' offense and defense. But when her hot start tailed off a bit in the third set, her teammates had her back.

Third seed Case captured its first sectional title since 2016 and is heading to the Final Four after winning three straight sets — 25-7, 25-11, and 25-23 — against sixth seed Ursuline to win the Division IV Elite 8 contest before a packed gym at Joseph Case High School.

The Cardinals (22-1) will face the No. 2 seed, Littlefield, at a date, place, and time to be determined.

"I have confidence in my team," smiled Moniz. "I struggled in the third set in the back of the row, but I knew my team had me. We pull it out, and I'm still shaking. It feels good this being is my senior year. It's the way I wanted it."

Moniz was a big factor in the first set with kill shots and blocks as the Cardinals dominated the first set. She finished the night with six kill shots and two blocks.

"We talk about the great players on this team and Jamie is right there too," Case head coach Brendan Kelly said. "She gets herself ready for every game. Everybody chipped in tonight, which was great. Our role players did a really good job and our bench is so engaged. It was a great atmosphere."

Junior middle blocker Ava Silva decided to take over in the second set. Silva, time and time again, came up with big blocks and timely kills. She finished with six kill shots and a team-high six blocks.

"It feels amazing right now," she said. "This is all I ever wanted. I'm so proud of everyone. We all did so amazing."

The Bears (20-3) gave it all they had in the third set as both teams had seven different lead changes. Ursuline Academy had leads of 15-12 and 22-19 before Case kept its composure and closed it out for good.

"We came out slow and we couldn't serve," Bears head coach Kevin Goyette said. "We couldn't do anything. But my hats off to Case. They played lights out and their defense was really good. I expected it to be a tough match. We did show up in the third set and made a little game out of it. But too little, too late. They deserve it and the best of luck to them."

Both Hannah Storm and Olivia Silva embraced the sectional trophy and for the first time in their careers they are volleyball champions.

"I'm so excited," said Storm, who finished with a team-high 12 kill shots and contributed nine digs. "I think our team can make it until the end and I can't wait to watch."

Olivia Silva, who won a sectional title as a softball player last spring, said playing in her final home game was surreal.

"This is one of the top 10 moments of my life," said Olivia Silva, who finished with a game-high 22 assists and six digs. "Undefeated at home this year. I've been playing on varsity for four years and only lost four times at home in my career. I can just count on anybody."

Now it's on to the Final Four for Kelly and the Cardinals.

"This is a good group of girls," Kelly said. "They work really hard for me. I can not stress that enough, they really work hard. I'm really happy for them."

How it happened

Case got off to a quick 9-3 lead in the first set before Goyette called timeout. The lead increased to double digits after a kill shot by Storm and block by Moniz. An ace by Brianna Campos gave Case a commanding 17-5 advantage. After a kill shot by Bears senior captain Claire Ryan, the Cardinals closed out with an 8-1 run that was capped by a Storm kill shot.

In the second set, Ava Silva and Moniz each had a block and kill shot to give Case a 7-3 lead. A Storm kill and back to back blocks by Ava Silva enabled the Cardinals to take a 15-5 margin. A kill shot by Ursuline's Okoye Ekene and nice block by freshman Carly Tarantola cut the margin to 22-11. But Case tallied the finally three points to go up 2-0.

Wavely Smart's clutch serving cut a six-point deficit and gave the Bears a 13-10 lead in the third set. The lead went back and forth before Sophia Conos, Brianna Campos and, Loagan [Brown] each had a hand in giving the Cardinals a 23-22 lead. Case close out the deal in the next few serves.

"I've been best friends with Jamie [Moniz] as long as I can remember," Olivia Silva said. "She is so confident. Ava [Silva] had the best game I've seen her play in my entire life. Hannah [Storm] is my best friend and I rely on her like nobody else. Brianna [Campos], Loagan [Brown], Sophia [Conos] … everybody played great."

Kelly talks about Ursuline's third set

"We watched a ton of film on them. What happened in the first two sets, did not happen to them all year. Sometimes when those things happen it is a little scary because it is hard to maintain that. Where is there to go from there? We were really good in those first two sets. Things got a little dicey but the girls settled in."

Other contributors

Brown had eight digs and a few kill shots for Case. Conos chipped in with eight digs and four aces while Campos finished with five digs.

For the Bears, Ekene, Ryan and Tarantola played well on the offensive side. Faith Rhodes had a solid game as the setter for Ursuline.

