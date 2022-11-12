Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
University of Kentucky Conducting Borderline Personality Disorder Treatment Study for Kentucky ResidentsAmarie M.Lexington, KY
An Authentic Kentucky Experience at Origin Hotel LexingtonRebekah BartonLexington, KY
Dominion Senior Living hosting an open house at its Frankfort, Kentucky location on Nov. 17Amarie M.Frankfort, KY
This Town in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensLexington, KY
Mnemonic device exhibition at Transylvania University explores how memory worksAmarie M.Lexington, KY
Related
Kentucky set for return to Gainbridge Fieldhouse
LEXINGTON - Just 243 days since Kentucky's stunning NCAA Tournament loss to No. 15 seed Saint Peter's, John Calipari will take his team back to the scene of the crime. The No. 4 ranked Wildcats (2-0) will travel back to Indianapolis' Gainbridge Fieldhouse, where the Michigan State Spartans will await for a 7:00 p.m. EST Champions Classic showdown.
Kickoff time, television announced for Louisville at Kentucky
The annual Governor's Cup game has a kickoff time. Louisville's game at rival Kentucky will kick at 3pm, with the SEC Network providing the television broadcast. Louisville is 6-4 on the season following a 31-16 loss at No. 12 Clemson on Saturday. The loss snapped a four-game win streak for the Cardinals, who have two regular season games remaining. In addition to the season finale in Lexington on Nov. 26, UofL will close its home schedule this weekend when NC State visits. Kickoff for the team's final ACC game of the season is set for 3:30pm.
DJ Wagner, the No. 2 overall prospect in the country, commits to Kentucky
DJ Wagner, the No. 2 overall prospect in the 2023 class, has signed and committed to the University of Kentucky. The 6-foot-3, 170-pound combo-guard out of Camden (N.J.) committed to the Wildcats over other options which included Louisville, Villanova, Memphis and others. Wagner is the son of former college basketball star Dajuan Wagner, who played for now-Kentucky head coach John Calipari at Memphis.
Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said to open Kentucky week
After taking care of business at Mississippi State last weekend, the Georgia Bulldogs again face another road test this week, this time against a very familiar SEC East foe. No. 1 Georgia (10-0, 7-0 SEC) are headed to Lexington on Saturday to face Kentucky (6-4, 3-4 SEC) at 3:30 p.m. in a game that will be televised on CBS. The Bulldogs are looking for success similar to what they’ve had in the past against the Wildcats: Georgia has a 61-12-2 all-time record in the series and is riding a 12-game win streak against Kentucky.
Scouting DJ Wagner and his fit at Kentucky
The recruiting battle of the year is over and Kentucky has claimed victory in the DJ Wagner sweepstakes. Wagner is currently the second ranked overall prospect in the national class of 2023, but still tops overall in the 247Sports Composite. He was the consensus number one when 2023 rankings debuted...
COLUMN: Scangarello's Fate Sealed After Dreadful Vanderbilt Loss
It seems as though the fate of first-year offensive coordinator Rich Scanagrello was sealed on Saturday afternoon in the eyes of Big Blue Nation following the Wildcats' 24-21 loss to Vanderbilt. Head coach Mark Stoops after the game said that he wasn't considering any coaching staff changes ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mark Stoops provides further context to comments about coaching changes for Kentucky
Mark Stoops and Kentucky suffered a massively disappointing loss to Vanderbilt on Saturday in Lexington, falling 24-21 at Kroger Field. It ended a 26-game SEC losing streak for the Commodores. The Wildcats entered the game ranked 24th in the College Football Playoff rankings. After starting the year 4-0, they have...
247Sports
John Calipari updates Oscar Tshiebwe's status, previews Kentucky vs. Michigan State after beating Duquesne
The Kentucky Wildcats advanced to 2-0 on the season, powering past Duquesne 77-52. The victory gave the Wildcats its second lopsided triumph of the season as they now turn their sights to Tuesday's clash with Michigan State in the Champions Classic. After beating Duquense, Kentucky head coach John Calipari gave an update on reigning national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe along with his thoughts on Michigan State and Friday evening's victory.
WVU defensive back announces he will transfer
West Virginia defensive back Mumu Bin-Wahad is leaving the Mountaineer football program and will enter the transfer portal, the true freshman announced on social media on Monday afternoon. "I appreciate the fans of West Virginia allowing me to represent them. Y'all are one of a kind and truly support the...
Kickoff time, TV details announced for Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia
STILLWATER, Okla. — The kickoff time and TV network details for Oklahoma State football's final Big 12 game of the season against West Virginia have been announced. The Cowboys (7-3, 4-3 Big 12) and Mountaineers (4-6, 2-5 Big 12) will start at 11 a.m. CT inside Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 26. The game will air on ESPN2.
247Sports
West Virginia beats Oklahoma: Garrett Greene wows after replacing JT Daniels, Brent Venables under fire
West Virginia's woes against Oklahoma are over after the Mountaineers edged out the Sooners, 23-20, via a walk-off field goal. WVU trailed 10-0 in the first half before rallying back for the victory, and doing so with an unlikely hero as Mountaineers coach Neal Brown picked up a win he desperately needed amid hot seat reports.
What Bob Huggins Said Following WVU's Win Over Pitt
West Virginia defeated the Pitt Panthers on Friday evening, 81-56. Shortly after the game, head coach Bob Huggins sat courtside with Tony Caridi and Jay Jacobs for a postgame radio interview on the Mountaineer Sports Network. Below are a few quotes from the head coach. "We got to get everybody...
Top247 QB Kenny Minchey decommits from Pitt, keep an eye on Notre Dame moving forward
Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul II Top247 quarterback Kenny Minchey tells 247Sports he has decommitted from Pittsburgh, a verbal dating back to April. Minchey is ranked by the Top247 as the nation’s No. 12 quarterback and No. 206 prospect overall. Notre Dame is a school to watch moving forward...
FREE: Visitor reaction to WVU's win over Oklahoma
Cameron Lindsey, 2024 LB, Aliquippa (PA) - That was nice! I had a good time being there with all that nasty weather. [The game] was slow at first, but the points started coming fast. Joshua Clarke, 2024 ATH, Alexandria (VA) Flint Hill School - Game atmosphere was awesome. Great win....
Keeneland purchases historic, 'central Kentucky treasure'
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Keeneland has announced its purchasing a historic farm whose history is directly tied to that of the race track's. Officials announced Friday that Keeneland is acquiring the historic Manchester Farm, including its rolling hills and iconic barn with blue-and-white cupolas which have provided a stunning backdrop for decades.
wdrb.com
Wildfires burn hundreds of acres, creep closer to homes in eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Communities across Kentucky spent another night fighting back against wildfires. Two fires in Estill County have burned hundreds of acres, LEX18 reported Thursday. Firefighters have been able to keep the flames from destroying any buildings. In Breathitt County, fires are closer to homes, and homeowners are...
247Sports
59K+
Followers
395K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0