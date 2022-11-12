ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LEXINGTON - Just 243 days since Kentucky's stunning NCAA Tournament loss to No. 15 seed Saint Peter's, John Calipari will take his team back to the scene of the crime. The No. 4 ranked Wildcats (2-0) will travel back to Indianapolis' Gainbridge Fieldhouse, where the Michigan State Spartans will await for a 7:00 p.m. EST Champions Classic showdown.
Kickoff time, television announced for Louisville at Kentucky

The annual Governor's Cup game has a kickoff time. Louisville's game at rival Kentucky will kick at 3pm, with the SEC Network providing the television broadcast. Louisville is 6-4 on the season following a 31-16 loss at No. 12 Clemson on Saturday. The loss snapped a four-game win streak for the Cardinals, who have two regular season games remaining. In addition to the season finale in Lexington on Nov. 26, UofL will close its home schedule this weekend when NC State visits. Kickoff for the team's final ACC game of the season is set for 3:30pm.
DJ Wagner, the No. 2 overall prospect in the country, commits to Kentucky

DJ Wagner, the No. 2 overall prospect in the 2023 class, has signed and committed to the University of Kentucky. The 6-foot-3, 170-pound combo-guard out of Camden (N.J.) committed to the Wildcats over other options which included Louisville, Villanova, Memphis and others. Wagner is the son of former college basketball star Dajuan Wagner, who played for now-Kentucky head coach John Calipari at Memphis.
Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said to open Kentucky week

After taking care of business at Mississippi State last weekend, the Georgia Bulldogs again face another road test this week, this time against a very familiar SEC East foe. No. 1 Georgia (10-0, 7-0 SEC) are headed to Lexington on Saturday to face Kentucky (6-4, 3-4 SEC) at 3:30 p.m. in a game that will be televised on CBS. The Bulldogs are looking for success similar to what they’ve had in the past against the Wildcats: Georgia has a 61-12-2 all-time record in the series and is riding a 12-game win streak against Kentucky.
Scouting DJ Wagner and his fit at Kentucky

The recruiting battle of the year is over and Kentucky has claimed victory in the DJ Wagner sweepstakes. Wagner is currently the second ranked overall prospect in the national class of 2023, but still tops overall in the 247Sports Composite. He was the consensus number one when 2023 rankings debuted...
John Calipari updates Oscar Tshiebwe's status, previews Kentucky vs. Michigan State after beating Duquesne

The Kentucky Wildcats advanced to 2-0 on the season, powering past Duquesne 77-52. The victory gave the Wildcats its second lopsided triumph of the season as they now turn their sights to Tuesday's clash with Michigan State in the Champions Classic. After beating Duquense, Kentucky head coach John Calipari gave an update on reigning national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe along with his thoughts on Michigan State and Friday evening's victory.
WVU defensive back announces he will transfer

West Virginia defensive back Mumu Bin-Wahad is leaving the Mountaineer football program and will enter the transfer portal, the true freshman announced on social media on Monday afternoon. "I appreciate the fans of West Virginia allowing me to represent them. Y'all are one of a kind and truly support the...
FREE: Visitor reaction to WVU's win over Oklahoma

Cameron Lindsey, 2024 LB, Aliquippa (PA) - That was nice! I had a good time being there with all that nasty weather. [The game] was slow at first, but the points started coming fast. Joshua Clarke, 2024 ATH, Alexandria (VA) Flint Hill School - Game atmosphere was awesome. Great win....
Keeneland purchases historic, 'central Kentucky treasure'

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Keeneland has announced its purchasing a historic farm whose history is directly tied to that of the race track's. Officials announced Friday that Keeneland is acquiring the historic Manchester Farm, including its rolling hills and iconic barn with blue-and-white cupolas which have provided a stunning backdrop for decades.
Wildfires burn hundreds of acres, creep closer to homes in eastern Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Communities across Kentucky spent another night fighting back against wildfires. Two fires in Estill County have burned hundreds of acres, LEX18 reported Thursday. Firefighters have been able to keep the flames from destroying any buildings. In Breathitt County, fires are closer to homes, and homeowners are...
