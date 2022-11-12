After taking care of business at Mississippi State last weekend, the Georgia Bulldogs again face another road test this week, this time against a very familiar SEC East foe. No. 1 Georgia (10-0, 7-0 SEC) are headed to Lexington on Saturday to face Kentucky (6-4, 3-4 SEC) at 3:30 p.m. in a game that will be televised on CBS. The Bulldogs are looking for success similar to what they’ve had in the past against the Wildcats: Georgia has a 61-12-2 all-time record in the series and is riding a 12-game win streak against Kentucky.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 3 HOURS AGO