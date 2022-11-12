Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
State Farm Champions Classic on 11/15Adrian HolmanIndianapolis, IN
Mason History Program to Discuss 19th Century TransportationMason 48854Mason, MI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State goaltending struggles, Buckeyes swept by Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State returns to Big Ten play in set with Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps weekend seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
MLive.com
Michigan State planning for ‘a lot more’ Jaden Akins starting Tuesday vs. Kentucky
EAST LANSING – We’ve seen Jaden Akins on the court in Michigan State’s first two games of the season. But according to Tom Izzo, we haven’t seen the true version of the Spartans sophomore guard that teammates and coaches saw all summer. Akins missed eight weeks...
MLive.com
4-star LB Jayvant Brown commits to Michigan State
A day after Michigan State picked up a win on the field, it scored one in recruiting. Jayvant Brown, a 2023 four-star linebacker from St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., announced his commitment to the Spartans via Twitter on Sunday night. Brown took an unofficial visit to...
MLive.com
Michigan State LB Cal Haladay named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week again
Another week, another individual honor for Cal Haladay. The Michigan State linebacker was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week on Monday. It is the second week in a row he earned the award. Haladay, a redshirt sophomore, posted a career-high 19 tackles, including one for a loss,...
MLive.com
Overheard outside Michigan State’s locker room: Nothing left to lose and high character
EAST LANSING – Make that two straight victories for Michigan State. The Spartans (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten) won 27-21 at home against Rutgers (4-6, 1-6) on Saturday to move to .500 on the season. They now need to win one of the last two games in the regular season to become bowl eligible.
MLive.com
Skyline All-American Harper Murray named Michigan Miss Volleyball
ANN ARBOR – Harper Murray helped transform Ann Arbor Skyline’s volleyball program into one of the best in the state and now the superstar athlete is being recognized for her contributions. The Nebraska commit and No. 1 volleyball player in the 2023 class was named Miss Volleyball by...
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Tucker addresses Michigan State's hot start to November
Mel Tucker is keeping Michigan State’s postseason bowl hypes alive after a 27-21 home win over Rutgers in Week 11. After starting the season 2-0, Michigan State lost 4 consecutive games to enter November with an overall record of 3-5. After the game, coach Tucker talked about his team’s...
MLive.com
Michigan State leaves San Diego encouraged despite loss to Gonzaga
CORONADO, Calif. – Had Tyson Walker not slipped, Michigan State might have left Southern California with everything it wanted. The Spartans had a memorable experience playing a game aboard an aircraft carrier and learning more about the military on Veteran’s Day. They proved they can play toe-to-toe with...
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Izzo speaks on retirement questions, hanging up another banner in East Lansing
Tom Izzo is heading into another year as Michigan State’s basketball coach. He spoke with WXZY Detroit’s Brad Galli about a couple of topics. Izzo has been getting asked about his potential retirement and when it will be ever since B1G Media Days. Izzo confirmed that he is not thinking about retirement right now.
MLive.com
Michigan basketball rises in AP poll after 2-0 start
Michigan won two games last week and moved up two spots in the AP poll as a result. The Wolverines are up to No. 20 in Monday’s Associated Press men’s basketball poll, the first in-season rankings for 2022-23. The rise was in conjunction with Tennessee plummeting from 11 to 22 and Villanova falling out of the poll after checking in at 16 in the preseason edition.
What Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Gonzaga
CORONADO, Calif. — Tom Izzo now is the only head coach in college basketball to go 0-2 in games played on aircraft carriers. Izzo, embarking in his 28th year leading Michigan State, will tell you he's not nearly as concerned with his record in those games as much as he is proud to have had the chance to coach in more than one.
MLive.com
Michigan State vs. Indiana kickoff time announced
Make it back-to-back early kickoffs at home for Michigan State. The Spartans (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten) host Indiana (3-7, 1-6) on Saturday, Nov. 19 in a game that will start at noon and be broadcast by BTN, it was announced Sunday morning. It will be the second straight noon start...
detroitsportsnation.com
Emoni Bates torches Michigan, Hunter Dickinson gets last flex [Video]
How did Emoni Bates torch Michigan?Hunter Dickinson gets the final flex. If you happened to tune in for Friday night’s game between Michigan and Eastern Michigan, you got quite the treat to start off your weekend, as Hunter Dickinson and Emoni Bates put on a show. The Wolverines and Eagles went back and forth for 40 minutes, but Michigan had just a little more firepower down the stretch, and they were able to walk away with an 88-83 win at Little Caesars Arena. During the game, Bates torched the Wolverines repeatedly, but it was Dickinson who got the last flex.
Michigan Daily
Noah Kingsley: With eight-minute brawl, Michigan and Notre Dame take away from the rivalry
SOUTH BEND — With the Wolverines up four goals with eight minutes to play, the No. 3 Michigan hockey team’s game against No. 18 Notre Dame on Friday probably should have ended quietly. For 52 minutes, the Wolverines dominated the Fighting Irish, controlling tempo and time of possession.
Vegas Releases New Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan
We're now less than two weeks away from The Game. Who's excited?. Ohio State and Michigan have been on a collision course all season long. In less than two weeks, the Buckeyes and the Wolverines will meet at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. While both Ohio State and Michigan are undefeated,...
Kickoff time for Saturday’s Michigan-Illinois game set
Kickoff time for Michigan’s next-to-last regular season game is set, and the team will return to its early-afternoon spot. The Wolverines’ regular-season home finale next Saturday, Nov. 19, against Illinois will kick off at Noon Eastern time and air on ABC, it was revealed early Sunday. The kickoff...
MLive.com
Nebraska coach saw some of SEC’s best teams up close, believes Michigan would hang
ANN ARBOR -- Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph was an assistant at LSU for five years, including when the Tigers went 15-0 and won the national championship in 2019. After seeing this year’s Michigan team up close on Saturday, he believes the Wolverines possess similar traits. Michigan pounded...
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Leinart names who has a slight edge between Ohio State and Michigan
Matt Leinart made fans at Big Noon Kickoff unhappy when he said Michigan has a slight edge over Ohio State right now. His reasoning for such blasphemy in Columbus? He says Michigan’s offensive line is stronger and can develop more of a run game. “The fans aren’t going to...
MLive.com
Michigan basketball outlasts Eastern Michigan in thriller in Detroit
DETROIT -- Two schools separated by just a few miles put on quite a show in their state’s biggest city late Friday night. Michigan outlasted Eastern Michigan 88-83, overcoming an eight-point second-half deficit to move to 2-0. For 40 minutes, the men’s basketball teams went back and forth, thrilling...
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan State vs. Michigan tunnel assault investigation completed
Michigan vs. Michigan State: On October 29, Michigan may have defeated MSU by a score of 29-7, but anyone who watched the game knows the final score did not tell the whole story about how the Wolverines dominated the Spartans at the Big House. The Spartans did not have much fight in them during the game, but some players sure had some fight in them after the game was already over. As you have probably seen by now on the videos circulating on social media, a group of MSU players assaulted a couple of Michigan players, leading to multiple Spartan players being suspended.
Comments / 0