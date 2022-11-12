Edison football downs top-seeded Lenape to win first sectional title in 30 years

MEDFORD — Last week, Edison scored a miracle comeback for the ages. Friday, the Eagles jumped to a surprising lead against top-seeded Lenape in Friday’s Central Group 5 final.

The Indians rallied in the fourth quarter to get within a touchdown. Hey, what’s an Edison game without some drama?

“After last week, we were like, 'We have to finish this game,’” linebacker/kicker Selbin Sabio said. “There’s no way we’re going to lose this game.”

Sixth-seeded Edison scored late to clinch a 28-14 win for its first sectional title since capturing Central Group 4 in 1991 and third in program history (CG4 in 1976).

“Thirty years in the making, man,” senior Selbin Sabio said. “We’ve been talking about this since freshman year. So to finally get it − it’s crazy.”

Senior quarterback Matt Yascko Jr.’s 11-yard run with 3:57 left and two-point pass to Michael Strachan made it a two-possession game and the celebration was soon on after Lenape turned it over on downs.

There’s some of that ‘91 DNA on this year’s team. Yascko Jr.’s father Matt was a sophomore receiver on that squad and is currently the Eagles’ offensive coordinator.

Yascko also rushed for a 5-yard TD in the second quarter and threw a 5-yard touchdown to Strachan with 33 seconds left in the first half for a 20-0 halftime lead.

Nyekir Eato opened Edison’s scoring with a 14-yard TD run with 6:20 left in the first quarter.

Edison beat second-seeded North Brunswick 33-31 in last week’s semifinal after getting two onside kicks and three scores in the final 3 minutes.

What’s next

The Eagles (9-3) advance to the inaugural NJSIAA group state semifinal next week against Toms River North, the South Group 5 winner. Lenape ends its season at 6-5.

Key plays

Edison led 13-0 late in the first half and created some big plays to stop any Lenape momentum heading into halftime.

First, Jose Barreto Martinez blocked a punt that he recovered at Lenape’s 25-yard line. The Eagles, though, turned the ball over on downs at the 23, hurt by a holding penalty and a sack.

No problem, the Eagles defense delivered. Saidu Conteh had a tackle for a loss and Sebastian Vera followed with a sack. Vera and Adekunle Shittu then combined for another tackle for negative yards. Edison gained the ball a bad snap on a punt that Eato recovered on Lenape’s 5-yard line.

Yascko Jr. threw a 5-yard TD pass to Strachan in the right corner of the end zone on the first snap. Sabio’s extra point gave Edison the 20-0 lead with 33 seconds before halftime.

Game balls

Yascko Jr. said the team altered its game plan after warming up in the windy weather to run more. The quarterback rushed for 172 yards on 19 carries. His 33-yard run helped set up Edison’s first touchdowns and his 47-yard moved the ball on the final scoring drive in the fourth quarter. Jameel Parrott’s 12-yard run helped set up Edison’s second TD.

They said it

Edison coach Matt Fulham said, “It’s just an incredible feeling. We got a great coaching staff. Great group of players. I’m really proud of our whole program.

“After last week I think you guys see the resiliency in our team. We keep fighting, we keep fighting and we preach all the time if we make mistakes somebody else has got to step up and make the play and that thing happened tonight.”

Fulham on Yascko and the team, “We trust Matt to make a lot of plays for us. We like when the ball is in his hands. He’s a four-year starter. He remembers four years ago when we came down here in the first round of the playoffs and we got our butts whipped (39-6 loss). We remembered and I pointed out to our four freshmen who were starters that day. They didn’t forget.

“… I feel like we got some nice weapons. I think we got five or six kids who can catch the ball. Our o-line did a great job all night protecting and run-blocking and obviously we got a couple of backs who can carry the load.”

Matt Yascko Jr. said, “I’m not a big speech giver or motivational speaker, but I got into the huddle and told our five linemen and two tight ends, I said, ‘You guys got to want to want it. You guys are going to win us this game.’ Ands they came out and they blocked the best I’ve possibly ever seen. They were giving me opportunities to run and that’s what we were doing.”

Yascko on the team’s success in the first half, “Everything that could have went well, did go well. Unfortunately, we lost it a little bit in the third quarter, but that first half our defense played great. Our offense moved the ball. Our special teams did what they had to do it. It was perfect in the first half.”

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Edison football downs top-seeded Lenape to win first sectional title in 30 years