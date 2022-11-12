ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Akron Zips men's basketball team dominated in second half, loses to Mississippi State

By George M. Thomas, Akron Beacon Journal
 2 days ago

Mississippi State used a 17-4 run midway through the second half to take control Friday night in a 73-54 win over Akron at the Barstool Sports Invitational Tournament.

The Bulldogs’ Tolu Smith led all scorers with 26 points and added eight rebounds. Guard Xavier Castaneda led the Zips (1-1) with 20 points and six assists as the UA offense struggled.

UA shot 33% (16 of 49) while allowing the Bulldogs to shoot 53% (29 of 55). The Bulldogs (2-0) outrebounded the Zips 43-25 and outscored them 40-20 in the paint.

Coach John Groce emphasized there was significant work for the team to do after its season-opening win over South Dakota State. Friday's loss only served to drive home the point.

“I didn't think we played particularly well at any point during the game, but the first 25 minutes I thought we fought a little bit defensively, thought our scheme was good in the post with the trap and I thought we battled, made a few plays here and there,” Groce said. “And all of a sudden, we're up one with 15, 16 minutes to go in the game and you're like, ‘Whoa, man, this thing if we could play a little bit better, close it out.’”

That didn’t happen.

A fast start in second half isn't enough for Akron Zips

The Zips came out of halftime looking a lot different than how they started the game. They sped the game up and the result was getting under the Bulldogs' skin. The Zips went on a 12-3 run to open the second half and took their first lead at 39-38 with 16:10 to play after trailing 35-27 at the break.

Yes, it looked like UA had a shot at victory, but Groce bluntly said the last 15 minutes represented some of the worse basketball the Zips have played.

“Our transition defense was putrid, our ball movement was putrid, shot selection, putrid," he said. "Interior defense was bad the last 15 minutes, but our communication defensively was poor, both in our ball screen rotations or post rotations and in transition defense."

Defensive intensity kept UA in game, lack of execution took it out

The Zips picked up their defensive intensity to get to that brief one-point lead, but their energy didn't last. The Bulldogs saw their chance and went on a 17-4 run to take a 12-point lead with 9:26 left in the game. Groce didn’t think it was a matter of intensity, however.

“I don't think it was necessarily an energy problem until maybe a little bit late when they got a little distance on us,” Groce said. “I thought it was an execution problem from ball screen defense to post defense to transition defense to you name it. Then, offensively, I thought we settled and then I thought their length and their size affected our shot percentage a little bit tonight. Give them credit.”

UA coach John Groce needs to develop rotation

There’s little doubt the Zips have a strong core of experienced players, but there wasn’t a lot of help beyond the starting five Friday night. Castaneda was the only UA player to score in double figures and Groce only went seven deep into his rotation until the game got out of hand and some players played in garbage time.

Groce gave a simple answer when asked if his rotation worried him.

“Yes,” he said.

Barstool Sports launches its first basketball tournament

Could the Barstool Sports Invitational broadcast be a precursor to what sports fans will see in the future? The game streamed as opposed to airing on any television or cable station, and all bets were off with respect to language.

The broadcast team spoke informally in a way worthy of the organization sponsoring the tournament. Three dudes, including Barstool Sports president David Portnoy, covered not only the game, but all the betting angles — including how they bet personally (allegedly) — along with dropping a few choice profanities. Jake Marsch and Dan Katz joined him in testosterone-fueled commentary, and there was little doubt who the primary audience was.

Reach George M. Thomas at gthomas@thebeaconjournal.com

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron Zips men's basketball team dominated in second half, loses to Mississippi State

