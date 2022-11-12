ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcallen, TX

riograndeguardian.com

GBIC: Lots are selling fast at North Brownsville Industrial Park

BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS – If everything goes well with negotiations the Greater Brownsville Incentives Corporation is currently involved in with various potential tenants, there will only be one or two lots left at Brownsville North Industrial Park. That is the message from Constanza Miner, interim executive director and CEO of...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
kurv.com

Mission Couple Facing Harboring Charges For Housing Migrants In Rented RV’s

A Mission couple are to be back in federal court this week facing charges of harboring undocumented immigrants in rented recreational vehicles. Abundio Arriaga and his wife Sandra Guadalupe Lopez-Sauceda were arrested last week after a brief surveillance operation near their property. Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies pulled over a Chevrolet...
MISSION, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Hometown supermarket ‘El Globo’ announces closure

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville’s original hometown supermarket for generations, El Globo, is closing its doors permanently at the end of December. ValleyCentral spoke with El Globo customers, who shared their reactions of the supermarket closing. “It was pretty much a shock,” customer Sergio Segura said. “My parents...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Mission Veterans Day events happening this weekend

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Mission will host several events in observance of Veterans Day. Events begin Thursday, Nov. 10 and will carry out through Saturday, Nov. 12. The events are as follows Meet a Vet, Thank a Vent: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at the Mission Historical Museum, located on […]
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

H-E-B Feast of Sharing returns after two-year hiatus

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — H-E-B kicked off the holiday season in Brownsville with its 30th annual Feast of Sharing celebration. After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, thousands of Brownsville and Rio Grande Valley residents attended the event at Amigoland Event Center. Aside from the free Thanksgiving meal, families enjoyed live music and entertainment. “HEB […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Local clinic ensures healthcare for Valley Veterans

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System is ensuring Valley Veterans are receiving the care they need during and after serving the country. Ronald Griffin, a U.S. Navy Reserve Veteran, said is receiving medical care at the VA clinic. “I’ve been to the VA, and they checked my […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Brownsville home prices rising fast — even compared to other Texas cities

(Stacker) – If it feels like the Rio Grande Valley’s real estate has been getting less and less affordable, it’s not in your head. The Brownsville-Harlingen Metropolitan Statistical Area ranks 5th in a list of Texas metro areas with the most cities in the top 50 for real estate price increases. Homes in Hidalgo County also experienced a noticeable boost in prices over the past year.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Palm Valley man with active warrants wanted by police

PALM VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Palm Valley Police Department is searching for a man wanted on two warrants of assault. Police say Christian Michael Zanca, 28, is wanted on charges of assault family violence and assault. A news release from Palm Valley police alleges that Zanca assaulted his ex-girlfriend and her brother on August […]
PALM VALLEY, TX
kurv.com

Man Run Over And Killed In Weslaco

No charges are expected after a driver struck and killed a man in Weslaco Friday night. 46-year-old Sie Garcia was walking near North Texas Boulevard and Adelita Street at around 9 p.m. Friday when he was hit by a vehicle. The driver stayed at the scene and Garcia was rushed...
WESLACO, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Garza-Reyes: How and why Pharr deployed its municipal fiber-to-the-home network

MCALLEN, Texas – Cindy Garza-Reyes, director of external affairs for the City of Pharr, recently spoke at the 26th Annual TATOA Conference & Awards Ceremony. TATOA stands for the Texas Association of Telecommunications Officers & Advisors. The conference was held at the McAllen Convention Center. The panel Garza-Reyes spoke...
PHARR, TX
High School Football PRO

Pharr, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Donna High School football team will have a game with Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North High School on November 11, 2022, 17:30:00.
DONNA, TX
ValleyCentral

11 year old girl gives back after beating cancer

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brooke Beltran is an 11-year-old in McAllen who recently beat cancer. Beltran recently rang the bell at the Vannie E. Cook Jr. Children’s Cancer and Hematology Clinic in McAllen. Beltran is celebrating the end of her chemotherapy treatment for acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Beltran was diagnosed with A.L.L. in 2020 and immediately […]
MCALLEN, TX

