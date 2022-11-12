Read full article on original website
GBIC: Lots are selling fast at North Brownsville Industrial Park
BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS – If everything goes well with negotiations the Greater Brownsville Incentives Corporation is currently involved in with various potential tenants, there will only be one or two lots left at Brownsville North Industrial Park. That is the message from Constanza Miner, interim executive director and CEO of...
Mission Couple Facing Harboring Charges For Housing Migrants In Rented RV’s
A Mission couple are to be back in federal court this week facing charges of harboring undocumented immigrants in rented recreational vehicles. Abundio Arriaga and his wife Sandra Guadalupe Lopez-Sauceda were arrested last week after a brief surveillance operation near their property. Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies pulled over a Chevrolet...
Hometown supermarket ‘El Globo’ announces closure
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville’s original hometown supermarket for generations, El Globo, is closing its doors permanently at the end of December. ValleyCentral spoke with El Globo customers, who shared their reactions of the supermarket closing. “It was pretty much a shock,” customer Sergio Segura said. “My parents...
Restaurants participating in Veterans Day deals
List of national resturants offering Veteran's Day deals.
Mission Veterans Day events happening this weekend
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Mission will host several events in observance of Veterans Day. Events begin Thursday, Nov. 10 and will carry out through Saturday, Nov. 12. The events are as follows Meet a Vet, Thank a Vent: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at the Mission Historical Museum, located on […]
H-E-B Feast of Sharing returns after two-year hiatus
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — H-E-B kicked off the holiday season in Brownsville with its 30th annual Feast of Sharing celebration. After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, thousands of Brownsville and Rio Grande Valley residents attended the event at Amigoland Event Center. Aside from the free Thanksgiving meal, families enjoyed live music and entertainment. “HEB […]
Local clinic ensures healthcare for Valley Veterans
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System is ensuring Valley Veterans are receiving the care they need during and after serving the country. Ronald Griffin, a U.S. Navy Reserve Veteran, said is receiving medical care at the VA clinic. “I’ve been to the VA, and they checked my […]
Brownsville home prices rising fast — even compared to other Texas cities
(Stacker) – If it feels like the Rio Grande Valley’s real estate has been getting less and less affordable, it’s not in your head. The Brownsville-Harlingen Metropolitan Statistical Area ranks 5th in a list of Texas metro areas with the most cities in the top 50 for real estate price increases. Homes in Hidalgo County also experienced a noticeable boost in prices over the past year.
Palm Valley man with active warrants wanted by police
PALM VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Palm Valley Police Department is searching for a man wanted on two warrants of assault. Police say Christian Michael Zanca, 28, is wanted on charges of assault family violence and assault. A news release from Palm Valley police alleges that Zanca assaulted his ex-girlfriend and her brother on August […]
46-Year-Old Sie Garcia Killed In A Fatal Crash In Weslaco (Weslaco,TX)
According to the Weslaco Police Department, a fatal crash was reported on Friday in Weslaco. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the auto-pedestrian accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred at the 2100 Block of North Texas Blvd.
Aleman: I’m proud of my work in Brownsville; now it’s time to help San Benito grow
BROWNSVILLE, Texas – It might seem strange to see the executive director of San Benito Economic Development Corporation celebrate a freight forwarding company move into an industrial park in Brownsville. However, when that person is Ramiro Aleman it is not strange at all. Aleman worked on the project to...
Man Run Over And Killed In Weslaco
No charges are expected after a driver struck and killed a man in Weslaco Friday night. 46-year-old Sie Garcia was walking near North Texas Boulevard and Adelita Street at around 9 p.m. Friday when he was hit by a vehicle. The driver stayed at the scene and Garcia was rushed...
Garza-Reyes: How and why Pharr deployed its municipal fiber-to-the-home network
MCALLEN, Texas – Cindy Garza-Reyes, director of external affairs for the City of Pharr, recently spoke at the 26th Annual TATOA Conference & Awards Ceremony. TATOA stands for the Texas Association of Telecommunications Officers & Advisors. The conference was held at the McAllen Convention Center. The panel Garza-Reyes spoke...
DPS: Texas teens arrested in human smuggling chase, ends in crash
Two Texas teens were arrested in connection to a human smuggling crash near a McAllen shopping mall, the Texas Department of Public Safety stated.
Veterans Voices: Vietnam War Veteran reflects on service after 54 years
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Those living through the 50s, 60s, and 70s were all witnesses to the Vietnam war. As the days pass, millions of stories that soldiers brought back are slowly fading into history. One Rio Grande Valley veteran is sharing his story about fighting in the jungle. Juan Moreno said before making the […]
8 students in bus accident in Starr County; child in other vehicle sent to hospital
RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Eight Rio Grande City students were involved in a school bus accident early Monday, school officials say. Rio Grande City Grulla ISD officials said the school bus was struck by another vehicle as it was entering the intersection in the vicinity of La Union Elementary. Eight students were on […]
Man screaming in the street leads to stash house discovery, police say
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg police discovered a stash house after man created a disturbance on the street, police said. The Edinburg Police Department stated that they received a call of a 35-year-old man screaming in the streets at 3:30 a.m. Saturday at the 1500 block of Thompson Street. Officers made contact with the man […]
Tortilla restaurant has slew of lingering violations months after an inspection
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) —The Food Patrol is focused on Hidalgo County in this week’s installment of “Food 4 Thought”. Restaurants with a 0 score have no health code violations. The higher the score the more violations an establishment has to correct. Mariscos El Barba at 10541 W. Monte Cristo Road in Edinburg is this […]
Pharr, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
11 year old girl gives back after beating cancer
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brooke Beltran is an 11-year-old in McAllen who recently beat cancer. Beltran recently rang the bell at the Vannie E. Cook Jr. Children’s Cancer and Hematology Clinic in McAllen. Beltran is celebrating the end of her chemotherapy treatment for acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Beltran was diagnosed with A.L.L. in 2020 and immediately […]
