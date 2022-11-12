Read full article on original website
Trump blasts Maricopa County after Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly defeats Blake Masters: 'Do Election over again!'
Former President Donald Trump made unfounded claims of "voter fraud" in Maricopa County after Republican Blake Masters, his endorsed senatorial candidate in Arizona, lost to Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly. The race was called late Friday evening. In a lengthy post on Truth Social, Trump claimed the result was "a scam"...
If Democrats lose Arizona's U.S. Senate race, they've got a huge Kyrsten Sinema problem
No one knows who will win the U.S. Senate race in Arizona. The latest Fox News poll conducted Oct. 26-30 has Mark Kelly up by 2 points and within the margin of error. A toss-up. ...
Kyrsten Sinema Is MIA for Fellow Dems in Arizona
PHOENIX—When Barack Obama came to Phoenix on Wednesday in the final days of the 2022 election, seemingly every Arizona Democrat of note was in the room, from Sen. Mark Kelly and governor candidate Katie Hobbs to prominent party messengers like Rep. Ruben Gallego. There was just one glaring absence:...
Mark Kelly wins re-election in Arizona, putting Democrats 1 seat from Senate control
PHOENIX — Democratic Sen.Mark Kelly won his bid for reelection Friday in the crucial swing state of Arizona, defeating Republican venture capitalist Blake Masters to put his party one victory away from clinching control of the chamber for the next two years of Joe Biden’s presidency. With Vice...
Kari Lake – live: Supporters reenact bible battle as Republican calls Arizona election a ‘laughingstock’
Kari Lake supporters reenacted the biblical Battle of Jericho outside an election centre in Phoenix over the weekend as part of a protest in favour of far-right candidate for Arizona governor. The demonstrators gathered outside the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Centre on 12 November as Ms Lake continues to...
Trump news – live: Trump makes new argument about Mar-a-Lago papers as Pence labels him ‘reckless’ over Jan 6
Mike Pence has blamed Donald Trump for endangering his and his family’s life during the January 6 riots at the US Capitol last year. “The president’s words were reckless,” Mike Pence tells ABC News in an interview set to air on Monday, adding he “endangered me and my family and everyone”.
Catherine Cortez Masto defeats Adam Laxalt in Nevada, clinching control of Senate for Democrats
Incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto has defeated Republican challenger Adam Laxalt in Nevada by the slimmest of margins, ensuring that Democrats will keep control of the U.S. Senate. Along with neighboring Arizona, Nevada was one of two battleground states where the Senate result remained up in the air long after...
Mark Kelly, Katie Hobbs Extend Lead After Latest Arizona Vote Drop
Arizona Democrats improved their lead in key races after the latest round of votes were counted Wednesday night. Senator Mark Kelly, who is running as the incumbent, now leads Republican nominee Blake Masters 51.4 percent to 46.4 percent, reported CNN and The New York Times. Secretary of State Katie Hobbs...
Arizona Senate candidate Masters backs challenge to McConnell for GOP leader
Arizona Senate hopeful Blake Masters said Monday that Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell should not be the Republican leader in the next Congress. Masters told the Wall Street Journal in an interview that if he wins election, he would support a challenger from McConnell's right to lead Senate Republicans. "I certainly...
Gallego says Sinema ‘did nothing’ to help Arizona Dems in midterms
Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) on Sunday said Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) “did nothing” to help Arizona Democrats in the midterm elections. “This year, the reason Democrats won is because we fought together as a party. I was out there campaigning for every Democrat in Arizona. I was personally donating, raising money for them, for our senators, for everyone up and down the ticket. We fought as a team in Arizona, and we won. Sen. Sinema was nowhere to be found — at all,” Gallego said on MSNBC’s “American Voices.”
AZFamily
Mark Kelly projected to win re-election to US Senate, defeating Trump-backed Blake Masters
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Incumbent Mark Kelly has been re-elected to the U.S. Senate, according to an Associated Press projection, defeating Trump-backed GOP nominee Blake Masters. After the first ballot drop, Kelly maintained a steady lead over Masters. As more ballots from rural Arizona came in, Masters narrowed the gap a little, but Kelly was able to hold the lead throughout the week.
Masters declines to concede in Arizona Senate race until all votes are counted
Arizona Republican Senate nominee Blake Masters released a statement on Saturday indicating that he would decline to concede until all the votes were counted in his race against Sen. Mark Kelly (D). Several outlets, including NBC and The Associated Press, called the race for Kelly on Friday night, inching Democrats...
Midterm elections - live: Slim majority projected to give Republicans House control as Democrats hold Senate
The Republican party is “dead” and needs to be buried to make way for “something new” following its poor performance in the midterm elections, senator Josh Hawley has said. Counting is still going on across the country but it has now been confirmed the Democrats will...
Former NASA astronaut Mark Kelly re-elected to US Senate: reports
Former NASA astronaut Mark Kelly has won re-election to the United States Senate, multiple media outlets are projecting.
Mark Kelly wins reelection over Republican Masters in Arizona Senate race
(The Center Square) – Relying on mail-in ballots turned in on Election Day, Republican Blake Masters doesn’t appear to have enough momentum to catch Democrat Mark Kelly in their race for Arizona's U.S. Senate seat. A Friday night release of ballots from Maricopa County election officials leaned in Kelly’s favor enough for multiple news outlets to call the race for the incumbent Democrat. “Thank you, Arizona,” was Kelly’s message shortly...
WIVB
GOP’s Stefanik backs Trump ’24 as other Republicans decline
WASHINGTON (AP) — No. 3 House Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik is endorsing Donald Trump for president in 2024, becoming the highest-ranking congressional leader Friday to publicly back the former president, even as he’s being widely blamed by other Republicans for failures in the midterm elections. Stefanik, of New...
Daily Beast
Mark Kelly Rockets Past Billionaire’s Boy Blake Masters in Arizona
Sen. Mark Kelly, the former astronaut who won one of the tightest statewide races in the country two years ago, has won a full term in office, beating political newcomer Blake Masters in a result that could determine control of the U.S. Senate. In 2020, Kelly was sworn into office...
