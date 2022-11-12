Read full article on original website
5 Keys to a 49ers Win Over the Chargers
The Chargers, on average, allow their opponents to rush for 147.2 yards per game, ranking them fourth-worst in the NFL. The 49ers are ranked 15th and average 118 yards per game on the ground. With Christian McCaffrey's emergence and Elijah Mitchell's return, the 49ers should look to dominate the Chargers with their rush attack. If the Chargers load the box to stop the run, head coach Kyle Shanahan must be creative to successfully move the ball on the ground. Look for wide receiver Deebo Samuel as another bonus in the 49ers' rushing attack. Run the ball successfully, and win the game.
What we learned as 49ers' defense steps up in win vs. Chargers
SANTA CLARA — After a rough start on both sides of the ball, the 49ers got rolling in the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers. The 49ers completed the sweep of their three games against teams stationed in Southern California with a 22-16 victory over the Chargers on Sunday night at Levi’s Stadium.
Kyle Shanahan: No 49ers injuries vs. Chargers but Danny Gray suffered pre-game injury
The good news is that, for the second game in a row, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan didn't have any in-game injuries to report during his post-game press conference. Defensive end Charles Omenihu and safety Tashaun Gipson briefly left the game in the third quarter but returned. The...
49ers highlights: Jimmy Garoppolo keeps it himself for TD vs. Chargers
It took nearly the entire first half, but the 49ers finally got in the end zone just after the two-minute warning Sunday night. After their first two goal-to-go plays fell short, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo kept it himself on a QB sneak for a touchdown that made it a 13-10 game with 1:57 to go in the second quarter. The rushing TD was Garoppolo’s second of the year and seventh of his career.
NFL Week 10 top plays: Chargers lead 49ers; Packers edge Cowboys
Week 10 of the NFL featured the top candidate thus far for game of the year, as Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings executed an improbable comeback to top Josh Allen the Buffalo Bills in overtime. Kicking things off Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers continued their resurgence abroad by stifling...
Grading 49ers' offense, defense in important win over Chargers
SANTA CLARA — For a team with an abundance of offensive playmakers, the 49ers are not exactly showing their potency. But they played just well enough to pull out in a 22-16 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night at Levi’s Stadium. “I was proud of...
Jimmy Garoppolo shares halftime message from 49ers’ win over Chargers
The San Francisco 49ers picked up a critical win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football, but they didn’t make it easy on themselves. Justin Herbert immediately put the Chargers on the board with a touchdown pass to DeAndre Carter on the opening drive of the game. L.A. built up a 13-3 lead before the 49ers found the endzone thanks to Jimmy Garoppolo and were up 16-10 heading into halftime.
Thoughts and notes: 49ers defense leads the way in win over Chargers
The 49ers needed a huge second half from their defense to help get their offense over the hump in a 22-16 win over the Chargers on Sunday Night Football. It wasn’t pretty, but San Francisco will take the win to move to 5-4 on the season. Here are the...
49ers activate Mitchell, Al-Shaair, others for Chargers game
The 49ers activated Week 1 starting running back Elijah Mitchell and linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair off injured reserve to be available to face the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night. In addition to Mitchell and Al-Shaair, the 49ers on Saturday activated offensive tackle Colton McKivitz and defensive lineman Jordan Willis. All...
NFL Odds: Chargers vs. 49ers prediction, odds and pick – 11/13/2022
The Los Angeles Chargers head north on the 5 Freeway to Santa Clara County to face off with the San Francisco 49ers at Levi Stadium. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Chargers-49ers prediction and pick. The Chargers defeated the Atlanta Falcons 20-17 last weekend. Justin...
Everything to know from Chargers' loss to 49ers
The Chargers lost to the 49ers on Sunday night. The Chargers turned the ball over on downs from their own 8 with less than two minutes remaining. The defense managed to hold the 49ers to a field goal. But Justin Herbert threw an interception when they got the ball back. Ball game.
NFL Week 10 top plays: Packers trump Cowboys; Cooper Kupp injured
Week 10 of the NFL featured one of the wildest games of the season, as Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings executed an improbable comeback to top Josh Allen the Buffalo Bills in overtime. Kicking things off Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took their show on the road to stifle...
49ers injury update: Kyle Shanahan has nothing to report after win vs. Chargers
The 49ers got two wins Sunday night. First, they beat the Chargers 22-16 to move to 5-4 on the season. Second, they left the bout with no injuries. Head coach Kyle Shanahan in his post-game press conference told reporters there were no injury problems during the game. Rookie WR Danny Gray rolled his ankle before the game, but outside of that there weren’t any issues for San Francisco.
Armstead, Ebukam to miss 49ers' Week 10 clash vs. Chargers
The 49ers will be missing two key defensive players in their "Sunday Night Football" clash against the Los Angeles Chargers. Defensive ends Arik Armstead and Samson Ebukam were designated inactive 90 minutes before kickoff at Levi's Stadium. Armstead was ruled out of the game on Friday's injury report, but Ebukam was listed as questionable with quadricep and Achilles injuries.
