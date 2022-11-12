Former Clemson wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has reminded everyone why he’s one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, if not the best. The NFL dealt the Arizona wide receiver a six-game suspension before the season for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs. Even with the NFL refuting the report, Hopkins had to sit the first six games of this season. Since his return, Hopkins hasn’t skipped a beat playing like the alpha WR1 we’ve seen out of him before. In his first four games, the veteran wideout has 36 catches for 396 yards and two touchdowns. The Cardinals are a better team having DeAndre Hopkins back. Take a look at how Twitter has reacted to DeAndre Hopkins’ excellent return to football. https://twitter.com/PFF_Fantasy/status/1592175579280789506?s=20&t=WejfPL_nE-yWmI8G_lUo5whttps://twitter.com/NextGenStats/status/1592208600780660736?s=20&t=WejfPL_nE-yWmI8G_lUo5whttps://twitter.com/CardsMarkD/status/1592195663894577152?s=20&t=WejfPL_nE-yWmI8G_lUo5whttps://twitter.com/NFL/status/1591942987075923968?s=20&t=WejfPL_nE-yWmI8G_lUo5whttps://twitter.com/NextGenStats/status/1592208607407640576?s=20&t=WejfPL_nE-yWmI8G_lUo5whttps://twitter.com/Cardschatter/status/1591919393176375296?s=20&t=WejfPL_nE-yWmI8G_lUo5whttps://twitter.com/ZK_FFB/status/1591958316997304320?s=20&t=WejfPL_nE-yWmI8G_lUo5whttps://twitter.com/Ihartitz/status/1591920199598735361?s=20&t=WejfPL_nE-yWmI8G_lUo5whttps://twitter.com/JohnnyVenerable/status/1591939039925788672?s=20&t=WejfPL_nE-yWmI8G_lUo5whttps://twitter.com/ClancysCorner/status/1589367477599109121?s=20&t=WejfPL_nE-yWmI8G_lUo5whttps://twitter.com/NFLFilms/status/1590543769996120064?s=20&t=WejfPL_nE-yWmI8G_lUo5whttps://twitter.com/AZCardinals/status/1591956947380899841?s=20&t=cwZ9tn6PTbfnA_FXXAqX2whttps://twitter.com/MichaelFFlorio/status/1591996417236938753?s=20&t=cwZ9tn6PTbfnA_FXXAqX2whttps://twitter.com/ClancysCorner/status/1591982611702099969?s=20&t=cwZ9tn6PTbfnA_FXXAqX2whttps://twitter.com/CraigAZSports/status/1591954554203295745?s=20&t=cwZ9tn6PTbfnA_FXXAqX2w11

