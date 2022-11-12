Read full article on original website
Related
Clarksburg church celebrates its semicentennial with festivities
Oak Mound Evangelical Church held a celebration on Nov. 13 for its semicentennial.
Things to do on a rainy November day in West Virginia
With the fall foliage gone and the weather starting to cool down, you may be looking for things to do in north central West Virginia that don't involve going outside.
WDTV
Wintry conditions to take hold of NCWV
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Colder air has infiltrated West Virginia, and will allow for some snow showers tonight and later this week. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details. Have any weather photos or videos you’d like to share with us? You can do so here!
Harvard business students taking a tour across West Virginia
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) – A group of Harvard business students is taking a whirlwind tour of West Virginia learning about the Mountain State economy. Twenty-three students and one faculty member arrived yesterday for a field trip or trek. Their trek made a stop in Buckhannon early Friday morning to have breakfast with the WV Community […]
WTAP
W.VA. State Treasurer talks about three issues the office has been focusing on
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore stopped by WTAP to discuss three topics his office has been focused on. First, Treasurer Moore discussed an increase in Unclaimed Property. Moore said the Treasurer’s office has seen a record breaking month of unclaimed property, totaling $5.3 million returned....
Man killed in Clarksburg structure fire
One individual was killed in a structure fire located at a home in Clarksburg Sunday morning.
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for November 11
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
WHIZ
Morgantown Man Killed in Accident
The Cambridge Post of the State Highway Patrol investigates a fatal crash that took place Friday night in Noble Township in Noble County. The Patrol said 52-year-old Joseph Weeder of Morgantown, West Virginia was driving east on State Route 340 just before 10:30pm when he failed to stop at the intersection of State Route 340 and State Route 821.
WOUB
A consulting firm doesn’t favor splitting West Virginia health agency
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A consulting firm hired to review West Virginia’s health agency has concluded the department should not be split as lawmakers wanted. The McChrystal Group of Alexandria, Virginia, was hired to review the Department of Health and Human Resources. The report said the current configuration...
First ‘Food Truck Battle’ came to Clarksburg
An inaugural "Food Truck Battle" took place in the Kohl's parking lot on Emily Drive, starting at 11 a.m. on Nov. 12.
Preston County sobriety checkpoint rescheduled
The West Virginia State Police will be conducting a Sobriety Checkpoint in Preston County in November.
Rohrig leads Bridgeport into quarterfinals past Cabell Midland
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va – Zach Rohrig ran for 248 yards and three touchdowns to lead Bridgeport past Cabell Midland in the first round of the WVSSAC football playoffs. The Indians will face #3 Martinsburg in the quarterfinals.
Morgantown one of the best sports cities in the U.S.
A recent study from WalletHub has declared that Morgantown, W.Va. is among the top 50 best sports cities in the nation.
Marion County has most Angel Tree children in a decade
A Marion County Hospital has teamed up with the Salvation Army hoping to make this year's Christmas special for more than 500 children.
I-79 split in Fairmont area being removed
The West Virginia Division of Highways announced that the lane split on Interstate 79 southbound in White Hall will be removed next week.
WDTV
WWII veteran from Fairmont created Big Mac
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - On Veterans Day, we want to tell you about one late local veteran who created something that may surprise you. Jim Delligatti, the man who invented McDonald’s flagship sandwich, the Big Mac, graduated from Fairmont Senior High School in Marion County in 1936. After graduation,...
Registered service deer ‘Twitch’ reportedly confiscated by West Virginia DNR
SANDSTONE, WV (WVNS) — According to the owner of a registered service deer, Jodi Miller, West Virginia DNR officers allegedly confiscated her animal. According to Miller, the white-tailed deer, known as Twitch, was reportedly had a minor injury leading up to when it was taken. Miller said she and her family had rescued ‘Twitch’ and […]
Fairmont cemetery transforms to prepare for wreath laying
A Marion County cemetery has gone through a complete transformation as volunteer groups get it ready to host the first-ever Wreath's Across America Ceremony later this year.
Metro News
Hunter’s buck of a lifetime brings no joy
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Most deer hunters spend their life dreaming about that “buck of a lifetime.” A few get the opportunity to harvest the animal and put it on the wall for years to come as a cherished memory. For most, it’s just a dream which never comes to fruition.
West Virginia road in hunting area will be closed for two months to vehicular traffic
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV (WTRF) — Dunkard Fork Wildlife Management Area in Marshall County, West Virginia, will be closed to vehicular traffic for two months while dam repairs are being made at the lake, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) announced on Thursday. The wildlife management area will remain open to foot traffic and […]
