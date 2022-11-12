ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, WV

WDTV

Wintry conditions to take hold of NCWV

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Colder air has infiltrated West Virginia, and will allow for some snow showers tonight and later this week. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details. Have any weather photos or videos you’d like to share with us? You can do so here!
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WBOY 12 News

Harvard business students taking a tour across West Virginia

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) – A group of Harvard business students is taking a whirlwind tour of West Virginia learning about the Mountain State economy. Twenty-three students and one faculty member arrived yesterday for a field trip or trek. Their trek made a stop in Buckhannon early Friday morning to have breakfast with the WV Community […]
BUCKHANNON, WV
WHIZ

Morgantown Man Killed in Accident

The Cambridge Post of the State Highway Patrol investigates a fatal crash that took place Friday night in Noble Township in Noble County. The Patrol said 52-year-old Joseph Weeder of Morgantown, West Virginia was driving east on State Route 340 just before 10:30pm when he failed to stop at the intersection of State Route 340 and State Route 821.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

WWII veteran from Fairmont created Big Mac

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - On Veterans Day, we want to tell you about one late local veteran who created something that may surprise you. Jim Delligatti, the man who invented McDonald’s flagship sandwich, the Big Mac, graduated from Fairmont Senior High School in Marion County in 1936. After graduation,...
FAIRMONT, WV
Metro News

Hunter’s buck of a lifetime brings no joy

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Most deer hunters spend their life dreaming about that “buck of a lifetime.” A few get the opportunity to harvest the animal and put it on the wall for years to come as a cherished memory. For most, it’s just a dream which never comes to fruition.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV

