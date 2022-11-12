ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Bay News 9

A look at hunger issues and concerns throughout Florida

Restaurants and grocery stores across the country are experiencing food shortages and delays. That has consumers paying more as we continue to see supply chain disruptions. Food banks are feeling the effects as well, and as we enter into the holiday season, donations and governmental assistance is very much needed.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Get ready to gear up for Miles for Moffitt on Nov. 19

TAMPA, Fla. — Join 10 Tampa Bay and thousands of others for Miles for Moffitt on Nov. 19!. The event has something for everyone, including a 10K, 5K, 1K and Kid’s Dash. All the activities take place in and around Amalie Arena’s Ford Thunder Alley in downtown Tampa.
TAMPA, FL
NBC News

A special celebration for a veteran’s life-changing moment

A retired air force technical sergeant Rahmeka Hopkins and her family were gifted a brand-new house in Lakeland, Florida, built by the non-profit Building Homes For Heroes. The house also allows Rahmeka’s to be closer to the crucial medical care she needs. With no more mortgage worries, Rahmeka and her family are focusing on making memories and traditions in the new home.Nov. 13, 2022.
LAKELAND, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Last day to donate food and receive a free haircut

November 11, 2022 - The 18th annual “Cut out Hunger” food drive to benefit Hope Villages of America ends at 9 p.m. Friday night. The program began Wednesday morning, and participants can receive free hair care at two local American Institute of Beauty locations by donating food. A contribution of three or more canned goods earns people a free haircut, and those that donate six or more receive 50% off any service, including salon service. The St. Petersburg location is at 2800 34th St. N. and the Largo location is at 3655 East Bay Drive. According to the release, the nonprofit will use the donated food to fight hunger during the holidays.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
WFLA

Miles for meals: Thousands run for a good cause in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA)– Six thousand runners, 10,000 attendees, and 52 vendors came together for a three-day good sweat festival. “St. Pete Run Fest is the city’s official running event,” cofounder Ryan Jordan said. “It includes half marathon, 5k, 10k, a big kid’s race.” “Who gets up on Saturday to do this?,” Melissa Maguire asked. […]
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
tampabeacon.com

Hillsborough Pets of the Week

Anyone interested in adopting or fostering any of this week’s featured pets can make an appointment to meet them at the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center by calling 813-744-5660 or going online to https://service.hillsboroughcounty.org/311/animal-request/. Visit TampaBeacon.com to see more.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
LkldNow

Spanish-American War Monument Unveiled at Veterans Park

With a bald eagle circling overhead, Lakeland dignitaries, the artist, and historians unveiled a monument dedicated to the soldiers stationed in Lakeland in 1898 as they readied for the Spanish-American War in Cuba, including the famed U.S. Army 10th Cavalry — an all-black regiment called the Buffalo Soldiers. Retired...
LAKELAND, FL
freelinemediaorlando.com

Polk Welcome Center Hosting 12 Days Of Christmas

DAVENPORT — Are you ready to start getting into the holiday season? One of Central Florida’s tourism centers is eager to help spread some holiday cheer. Central Florida’s Welcome Center in Davenport is giving away a free gift every day between Dec. 1 and Dec. 12. The gifts will be available to the first 50 guests who mention the giveaway to a front desk staff member.
DAVENPORT, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Veterans Day parade held in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. — The city of Sarasota, in conjunction with the Sarasota Patriotic Observance Committee, held a Veterans Day parade and ceremony Friday to honor our veterans. The parade kicked off at 10 a.m. and began at Osprey Avenue in downtown Sarasota and moved east to west on Main Street. It ended at Gulfstream Avenue. This year's parade theme was "Home of the Free because of the Brave."
SARASOTA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

