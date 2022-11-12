November 11, 2022 - The 18th annual “Cut out Hunger” food drive to benefit Hope Villages of America ends at 9 p.m. Friday night. The program began Wednesday morning, and participants can receive free hair care at two local American Institute of Beauty locations by donating food. A contribution of three or more canned goods earns people a free haircut, and those that donate six or more receive 50% off any service, including salon service. The St. Petersburg location is at 2800 34th St. N. and the Largo location is at 3655 East Bay Drive. According to the release, the nonprofit will use the donated food to fight hunger during the holidays.

