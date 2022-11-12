Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsMiami, FL
Florida Strawberry Fest Announces Massive Headliners, Lynard Skynard, Willie Nelson & MoreUncovering FloridaPlant City, FL
Creative Arts Theatre Company Brings Innovative Performances to KidsModern GlobeTampa, FL
Operation Helping Hand Aids Injured Veterans and Their FamiliesModern GlobeTampa, FL
Artist Needed To Create Sculpture for City Center at Hanna AvenueModern GlobeTampa, FL
Related
Bay News 9
A look at hunger issues and concerns throughout Florida
Restaurants and grocery stores across the country are experiencing food shortages and delays. That has consumers paying more as we continue to see supply chain disruptions. Food banks are feeling the effects as well, and as we enter into the holiday season, donations and governmental assistance is very much needed.
Tampa veteran creates organization to help other veterans
TAMPA, Fla. — Giving back to those who have given so much for our country. A Tampa veteran who served 24 years in the Army wanted to help other vets struggling with mental health issues. So he created a unique organization that's helping hundreds of men and women across...
Get ready to gear up for Miles for Moffitt on Nov. 19
TAMPA, Fla. — Join 10 Tampa Bay and thousands of others for Miles for Moffitt on Nov. 19!. The event has something for everyone, including a 10K, 5K, 1K and Kid’s Dash. All the activities take place in and around Amalie Arena’s Ford Thunder Alley in downtown Tampa.
fox13news.com
Pasco County detective, therapy dog provides assistance to struggling veterans
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - It's not always easy to get veterans to open up about mental health issues, but a Pasco County detective and her four-legged companion help start the conversation. As part of the behavioral health intervention team, Pasco County Detective Victoria Tellier is called out to help...
Ukrainian community in Tampa Bay region honors culture in annual 'AutumnFest'
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Ukrainian Americans and those who've found refuge away from Russia paid tribute to their culture at the Epiphany of Our Lord Ukrainian Catholic Church in St. Petersburg on Sunday. "There is nothing about war today," Sergiy Borysov, co-host of the event, said. "Let's rejoice because...
A special celebration for a veteran’s life-changing moment
A retired air force technical sergeant Rahmeka Hopkins and her family were gifted a brand-new house in Lakeland, Florida, built by the non-profit Building Homes For Heroes. The house also allows Rahmeka’s to be closer to the crucial medical care she needs. With no more mortgage worries, Rahmeka and her family are focusing on making memories and traditions in the new home.Nov. 13, 2022.
stpetecatalyst.com
Last day to donate food and receive a free haircut
November 11, 2022 - The 18th annual “Cut out Hunger” food drive to benefit Hope Villages of America ends at 9 p.m. Friday night. The program began Wednesday morning, and participants can receive free hair care at two local American Institute of Beauty locations by donating food. A contribution of three or more canned goods earns people a free haircut, and those that donate six or more receive 50% off any service, including salon service. The St. Petersburg location is at 2800 34th St. N. and the Largo location is at 3655 East Bay Drive. According to the release, the nonprofit will use the donated food to fight hunger during the holidays.
Miles for meals: Thousands run for a good cause in St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA)– Six thousand runners, 10,000 attendees, and 52 vendors came together for a three-day good sweat festival. “St. Pete Run Fest is the city’s official running event,” cofounder Ryan Jordan said. “It includes half marathon, 5k, 10k, a big kid’s race.” “Who gets up on Saturday to do this?,” Melissa Maguire asked. […]
Solar sidewalk keeping the lights on at one Tampa intersection
This one-of-a-kind solar sidewalk keeps the lights on all the time at the corner of East Cass Street and North Jefferson Street.
Watch GDL this week for your chance to win a $500 Gold & Diamond Source Gift card
CLEARWATER, Fla. — ENTER HERE for your chance to win a $500 gift card from the Gold & Diamond Source. One Grand Prize Winner will receive: One (1) Five Hundred Dollar ($500) Gold and Diamond Source Gift Card redeemable only at Gold and Diamond Source, 3800 Ulmerton Road, Clearwater, FL 33672. (ARV of Grand Prize: $500).
St. Pete passes law forcing landlords to give renters more notice of steep increases
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — While most of us were just starting to dry out from tropical storm Nicole, St. Petersburg City Council members voted unanimously to approve a new tenant protection ordinance. The idea is to force landlords to give renters more advanced notice when it comes to rent...
fox13news.com
St. Pete to require landlords to give tenants notice in order to raise rent
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - There’s some good news for renters in St. Petersburg. The St. Petersburg City Council approved an ordinance Thursday that requires landlords to tell tenants in advance if they plan to raise the rent. The city council in Tampa approved a similar measure in May. Specifically,...
tampabeacon.com
Hillsborough Pets of the Week
Anyone interested in adopting or fostering any of this week’s featured pets can make an appointment to meet them at the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center by calling 813-744-5660 or going online to https://service.hillsboroughcounty.org/311/animal-request/. Visit TampaBeacon.com to see more.
Spanish-American War Monument Unveiled at Veterans Park
With a bald eagle circling overhead, Lakeland dignitaries, the artist, and historians unveiled a monument dedicated to the soldiers stationed in Lakeland in 1898 as they readied for the Spanish-American War in Cuba, including the famed U.S. Army 10th Cavalry — an all-black regiment called the Buffalo Soldiers. Retired...
fox13news.com
Remembering Dale Mabry and his Tampa Bay area legacy
Dale Mabry has served as a major North-South artery taking drivers through South Tampa and into Pasco County. There's a lot more to the name "Dale Mabry," though, than simply miles of asphalt.
freelinemediaorlando.com
Polk Welcome Center Hosting 12 Days Of Christmas
DAVENPORT — Are you ready to start getting into the holiday season? One of Central Florida’s tourism centers is eager to help spread some holiday cheer. Central Florida’s Welcome Center in Davenport is giving away a free gift every day between Dec. 1 and Dec. 12. The gifts will be available to the first 50 guests who mention the giveaway to a front desk staff member.
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
Veterans Day parade held in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. — The city of Sarasota, in conjunction with the Sarasota Patriotic Observance Committee, held a Veterans Day parade and ceremony Friday to honor our veterans. The parade kicked off at 10 a.m. and began at Osprey Avenue in downtown Sarasota and moved east to west on Main Street. It ended at Gulfstream Avenue. This year's parade theme was "Home of the Free because of the Brave."
fox13news.com
Metropolitan Ministries, Straz Center open up world of dance to elementary students
TAMPA, Fla. - A partnership between the Straz Center and Metropolitan Ministries has kept elementary students on their toes for 16 years. In 2006, Metropolitan Ministries reached out to the theater in hopes of making ballet classes available to students at Sullivan Partnership School on the campus of Metro Ministries.
TSA: Employees allowed man to board Tampa flight with box cutters
The Transportation Security Administration said its employees did not follow standard procedures when a man made it through a checkpoint with box cutters onto a flight to Tampa.
10 Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL
36K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local newshttps://www.10tampabay.com/
Comments / 2