Hundreds of spectators cited during massive San Jose sideshow
SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose issued hundreds of citations, impounded at least 20 cars and investigated a possible carjacking during overnight sideshow enforcement.It was part of a new, aggressive response to an old problem that's been plaguing Bay Area cities.The sideshow activity started around 11:20 p.m. Saturday night with hundreds of cars and people blocking the intersection of Virginia Street and 7th Street.After a while, they left and made their way to the intersection of Monterey Highway and Branham Lane.That was where San Jose police were coordinating their strategy to block the cars in place.Once the police closed...
SFist
Meta's Mass Layoff Includes 362 Employees Based at San Francisco Office
A recent notice about the layoffs by Meta (formerly named Facebook, Inc.) was tweeted by District 6 Supervisor Matt Dorsey, showing 362 of the 11,000 employees laid off worked at the company's Howard Street office in SF. Meta announced Wednesday there would be a company-wide layoff of around 11,000 employees...
wolfstreet.com
Dear Readers, Please Donate to Support WOLF STREET: Fall 2022 Reminder
Your donations have become crucial in keeping the site free and open to all. Thank you!!. Your support is crucial for WOLF STREET. It is also uplifting and heart-warming because donations tell me that what I’m doing matters to you. And I appreciate each donation immensely. Many of you...
NBC Bay Area
Business Booming at Outdoor Gear Stores as People Head Up to Mountains
The rush is on to get gear and head up to the mountains. In the Bay Area, businesses like California Ski Company in Berkeley are seeing a rush of people getting gear ahead of weekend fun. The manager of the store says sales are back to pre-pandemic levels. Thanks to...
Is SF’s most stunning private library inside this $3.3M Forest Hill Tudor?
A down-to-the-studs renovation kept the home's historic charm.
Wedding photographer fights off armed attackers to save couple's photos in San Francisco
A wedding photographer was pistol-whipped as he protected his client's photos during an attempted armed robbery in San Francisco.
hoodline.com
The 8 best spots for Indian pizza around the Bay Area
There's just something so Bay Area about Indian pizza, and the local trend has exploded in recent years. You can now get fresh Indian-style pizza in dozens of spots around the Bay, from rapidly-expanding franchises to hole-in-the-wall family-run restaurants. There's something for everyone at these eateries, where spice lovers can get pizzas topped with curries and other Indian favorites, while any spice-averse members of a group can stick with plain cheese. Hoodline has rounded up a smorgasbord of local eateries and chains serving up this modern classic. Many of the newer spots specialize in pizza alone and offer an impressive selection, while some of the longer-running eateries are Indian restaurants with (pizza) benefits.
Solar setup at Oakland church provides energy security for community
OAKLAND -- Climate change is making power cutoffs and interruptions a common occurrence and that tends to hit working-class neighborhoods the hardest. but a church in Oakland has become a model for providing refuge during those situations.Take a drive through east Oakland and there's one thing you don't see much -- rooftop solar panels.It is working-class neighborhoods that bear more of the cost as affluent people become more energy independent. At Faith Baptist Church, pastor Curtis Robinson raised money to go solar about seven years ago."When we got the solar panels, I was like, 'let's do battery storage next,'" he said....
Mail has been arriving to parts of San Jose in the middle of the night
Some South Bay postal workers have been out delivering well into the night.
7 Bay Area restaurants recognized by the Michelin Guide
A total of 37 California restaurants are being added to this year’s Michelin Guide under new discoveries according to an announcement on Wednesday.
18-Year-Old Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In San Francisco (San Francisco, CA)
The San Francisco Police Department reported a single-vehicle crash on Sunday. The accident occurred at the first block of South Linden Avenue at around 11:40 p.m. The officials reported that both the driver and the passenger were 18-years-old.
Exclusive interview: Good Samaritans save the day after customer attacks Berkeley Thai restaurant
Video shows a customer at the bottom of the screen asking for free food. When he was told no, the restaurant owner's nephew went over to see what was wrong. That's when the customer went on the attack, hitting and punching the nephew, even knocking over a table.
sfstandard.com
Why Don’t SF’s Trees Change Color? There’s a Simple Explanation
Growing up in Pennsylvania, I’d look forward to the spectacular display of fall colors every year, when the mountains surrounding me would turn striking shades of scarlet and goldenrod. I soon learned that nature didn’t paint the same landscape in my adopted city of San Francisco, which led me...
Grant will fund air quality sensors and mobile sampling van in East Oakland
OAKLAND – A grant from the federal government will go towards monitoring air quality in East Oakland through new sensors and an air monitoring van. The Bay Area Air Quality Management District was awarded $298,114, according to a press release from district management. The funds will allow the district to use a specialized van to perform exploratory measurements of air pollutants and conduct studies of the air quality. A network of air quality sensors and filtration units will also be sent to schools and other community participants, and training will be provided on how to interpret the data and respond to air quality emergencies such as wildfires, according to the press release. "We are excited to partner with the East Oakland community and begin work on this project, which will direct critical tools and resources where they are needed most," said Sharon Landers, interim executive officer of the Air District. The air quality district is partnering with the non profit organization Communities for a Better Environment in implementing the new sensor program. The grant was awarded as part of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Justice40 initiative.
marinlocalnews.com
Marin 911: He went postal (literally)
Going Postal: A homeless man took a 7-foot fence post off a road divider and was carrying it around on Bridgeway. He was described as 40-ish with “messy” hair. And, of course, there is that 7-foot post he’s carrying. Burglary: A resident on Gate 5 Road noticed...
NBC Bay Area
Estimated 1 to 2 Dozen Ballots Found in Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara County Says
The investigation continues after a woman reported finding a bag stuffed with completed Santa Clara County ballots in a ravine in the Santa Cruz Mountains. The ballots reportedly ended up in a torn bag off Sugarloaf Road near Highway 17. The Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters issued a statement...
Longtime Concord sports store closing
CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A business inspired by a man’s career as a concessionaire is closing up shop. The owner of Heads Up Sports in Concord is shutting down after more than 25 years in operation. His store survived the pandemic but continued supply chain issues and a desire to travel are leading to the […]
rwcpulse.com
Blog: Redwood City's Next Door Neighbor
The first American to buy and live on land which became San Carlos was Timothy Guy Phelps. He was a mercantile owner from San Francisco and an actual 49er. He purchased 200 acres from the Arguello family, which he eventually expanded to 3,500 acres, where he raised cattle. He is noted for being the first president of the Southern Pacific Railroad, as well as a U.S. Congressman and a Regent of UC Berkeley. One of his employees planted the eucalyptus trees along San Carlos Ave. near Cordilleras Ave.
The Almanac Online
Dessert destinations: New cakes, patisserie and pastry-forward coffee shops abound
As the weather takes a turn for the chillier and nightfall hits earlier, the Peninsula has come through for locals with a number of new outposts offering innovative baked goods and sweets, from cardamom croissants at Menlo Park's Canteen to mille-crepe cakes at Los Altos' Lady M; from petit fours at Lavender 'n Cream to ube pandesals and barfi at K&B Cafe.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Antioch, CA
Situated along the San Joaquin River, Antioch is a city off Highway 4 in Contra Costa County, California. It was founded as Smith’s Landing in 1849, later renamed after the biblical Antioch of Syria during a town picnic in 1851. Antioch started as an agricultural community until industries and...
