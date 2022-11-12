OAKLAND – A grant from the federal government will go towards monitoring air quality in East Oakland through new sensors and an air monitoring van. The Bay Area Air Quality Management District was awarded $298,114, according to a press release from district management. The funds will allow the district to use a specialized van to perform exploratory measurements of air pollutants and conduct studies of the air quality. A network of air quality sensors and filtration units will also be sent to schools and other community participants, and training will be provided on how to interpret the data and respond to air quality emergencies such as wildfires, according to the press release. "We are excited to partner with the East Oakland community and begin work on this project, which will direct critical tools and resources where they are needed most," said Sharon Landers, interim executive officer of the Air District. The air quality district is partnering with the non profit organization Communities for a Better Environment in implementing the new sensor program. The grant was awarded as part of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Justice40 initiative.

