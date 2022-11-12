Read full article on original website
Texans mistakes in red zone lead to fourth straight loss
The Houston Texans lost yet another close game against the New York Giants after failing to convert on five of six trips in the red zone
Men’s Basketball Wins Season Opener Over McMurry 89-87
KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Basketball team won their season opening game against McMurry University 89-87. The Mountaineers traveled to Abilene, Texas, to open up their season with a road game against the Warhawks from McMurry University. After an intense back and forth, the Mountaineers found themselves down...
Stormy night in North Philly as Owls beat Wildcats
PHILADELPHIA – Damian Dunn drilled the decisive free throws with 1.1 seconds to go and the Temple student section stormed the floor – twice – as the Owls beat Villanova for the first time in 10 years on Friday night at The Liacouras Center. The Owls closed with a 6-0 run to secure the 68-64 victory, with Dunn carrying the offensive load at the finish.
Knights, Vikings, Bulldogs move to round three
Three local high school football teams remain after the second round of the high school football playoffs on Thursday. Two No. 1 seeds, Northern Nash and Tarboro, advanced in the Class 3A playoffs while No. 4 seed Nash Central moved on in the 2A playoffs. Northern Nash 27 Southern Nash 12 Keno Jones ran for...
