PHILADELPHIA – Damian Dunn drilled the decisive free throws with 1.1 seconds to go and the Temple student section stormed the floor – twice – as the Owls beat Villanova for the first time in 10 years on Friday night at The Liacouras Center. The Owls closed with a 6-0 run to secure the 68-64 victory, with Dunn carrying the offensive load at the finish.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO