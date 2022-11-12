Read full article on original website
Local veteran receives the surprise of a lifetime; a new vehicle
The surprise of a lifetime: Sharron Fisher, a National Guard veteran and a mother of four, received a vehicle on Friday thanks to Cars 4 Heroes.
KWCH.com
Navy veteran starts unique business venture to help fellow vets
Strong crowd gathers at Wichita's Veterans Memorial Park to honor those who've served. Wichita's Veterans Memorial Park was one of many sites across the U.S. to host a Veterans Day ceremony. Updated: 19 hours ago. Eric Hargrave, a former homeless veteran, saw a need in the community to which he...
KWCH.com
Hays handles Salina Central to move to 5A Substate
Inside a west Wichita home, 34-year Navy veteran Laurie Hickle is on a mission the to make a difference through a venture that involves making soap. Strong crowd gathers at Wichita's Veterans Memorial Park to honor those who've served. Updated: 8 hours ago. Wichita's Veterans Memorial Park was one of...
KAKE TV
'This is gonna help me get back on my feet': Company raising funds to help homeless women veterans
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Martin Cole comes from a long line of family with military ties. Cole served in the Marines from 1977-1982. "I wanted to do something for my country other than just take up space," Cole said. After leaving the service, he lived a good life until about...
KWCH.com
Wichita police searching for missing man with mental limitations
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate 23-year-old Bruce “Bubba” Wylie. Bruce was last seen last night walking in the area of the 1100 block of North Madison Ave. He was pushing a cart like the one pictured above, police say.
5 people injured in Butler County crash
Five people were injured in a Butler County crash Sunday afternoon.
Wichita veteran gets gift of a new car
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita veteran is enjoying a new ride after a presentation in Wichita Thursday morning. Progressive Insurance chose Chandalyn Robinson, a U.S. Army veteran, for its annual Keys to Progress award. Someone nominated Robinson for the honor, and she got the keys to a Nissan SUV on Thursday. “This means the […]
KWCH.com
Harvey Co. grass fire now under control, crews still working in the area
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Harvey Co. emergency communication dispatchers said a large grass fire near NW 12th St. between Riverpark road and Golden Prairie road is now under control. The Halstead Fire Department and EMS posted to their Facebook page to continue to avoid the area due to traffic affecting...
Kan. felon sentenced for drive-by shooting that injured girl
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas man charged in the drive-shooting at a home in Wichita that critically injured an 11-year-old girl has been sentenced to over 14-years in prison, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney. In October, Purcell pleaded guilty to aggravated battery in the case. Just after 12:30...
Key staff member returns to Wichita pizzeria, meaning hours can expand to 7 days a week
The owner cut hours during staffing issues post COVID. Now, he’s back to full power.
Wilderness emergency class in Harvey County
NEWTON, Kan. — US Outdoor First Aid announced on Nov. 11, their first Wilderness and Remote First Aid Class for the 2022-2023 training season will be held on Dec. 10 and 11, at Camp Hawk, in Harvey County just south of Newton, Kan. This is US Outdoor First Aid's...
Homeless man found guilty in connection to February murder by Sedgwick County jury
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita man charged in a February murder was found guilty by a Sedgwick County jury on Tuesday. David Chandler, 64, was found guilty of second-degree murder in the beating death of 30-year-old Blake Barnes. Wichita police say that Chandler, along with 32-year-old Abel Molina, attacked Barnes with a pipe near […]
Old Magic Wok space about to get a new restaurant tenant that’s familiar to Wichita
The restaurant’s owner has been on the hunt for a new space since spring and now that she’s found one is adding a weekday lunch buffet.
kfdi.com
Police identify three women connected to hospital incident
Wichita police say they have identified the three women involved in an incident where a shot was fired inside a hospital. Police were called to Ascension Via Christi at 929 North St. Francis around 7 p.m. Monday. They learned that a single gunshot had been fired inside the pediatric unit.
A Day In The Life: UV&S
Welcome to Hutch Post’s feature series "A Day in the Life." We've gone behind the scenes to see what "a day in the life" is like for some of Reno County's busiest shops, factories and businesses. We'll show the inner workings of facilities you may pass every day, to finally see what goes on inside. From boilers to donuts, join us as we learn how things are designed and produced right here in Reno County with "A Day in the Life." This series will be posted every other Sunday morning.
Oscar Mayer Weinermobile making stops around Wichita
The Oscar Mayer Weinermobile has been in Wichita this week and has made several stops.
KAKE TV
Police identify 2 of 3 people sought after gun fired in Wichita hospital pediatric unit
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say they have identified two of the three people being sought in connection to gunfire inside a local hospital. The department on Friday was still asking for the community's help in identifying the third woman. The incident happened Monday after 7 p.m. in the...
Family of K-96 crash victim speaks out
A community is in mourning following the deaths of a young couple killed in a fatal crash on Thursday.
KAKE TV
Kansas Highway Patrol continues to investigate fatal Thursday night crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate a fatal crash in Wichita Thursday that killed two people. A KHP trooper said investigators are looking for evidence on the involved vehicles. 26-year-old Travis Mock was arrested Friday for causing the crash on eight charges including DUI and involuntary manslaughter.
Police: Pregnant Kansas woman shot, unborn baby has died
RENO COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting where a pregnant woman lost the baby and have made an arrest. Just after 2:20 a.m. Nov. 4, police were sent to a residence in the 500 block of East Avenue B in reference to an accidental shooting, according to to Hutchinson Police Lt. Dustin Loepp.
