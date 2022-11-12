Read full article on original website
Maui brush fire 40% contained, 2,100 acres scorched
Maui Count Officials announced that the West Maui brush fire that was first reported on Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 11:40 a.m. is still ablaze.
For this Maui shop, the smash-and-grab was bad but what’s worse is the damage left behind
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Wednesday at around 3 a.m., Hi-Tech Surf Sports owner owner Kim Ball woke to a phone call. “I thought, ‘Oh it’s just a random call’ and I blocked the number,” he said. But that call was from security, alerting him that there...
4 schools closed, Lahaina brush fire burns 850 acres
Maui Fire Department has reported that at 11:40 a.m. a brush fire was happening in the Kaua'ula Valley area of West Maui.
As Lahaina brush fire continues to spread, residents warned evacuations are possible
Maui Mayor-Elect Bissen thanks his supporters while the incumbent he ousted apologizes to his. Bissen beat out incumbent Mayor Mike Victorino with nearly 60% of the votes as of Wednesday afternoon. Maui residents warned possible evacuation as Lahaina brush fire continues to move. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Residents living...
Need to restore your driver’s license or car registration? Help available at Wailuku event
A “Road To Restoration” event will be held to help residents facing traffic “stoppers” or administrative holds to restore their driver’s license or car registration. The event will take place on Nov. 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the J. Walter Cameron Center in Wailuku. The services are free.
Maui Kahu Wayne Higa holds on to faith in effort to restore 146-year-old Kaʻahumanu Church, an early symbol of women’s rights
(Kahu Wayne Higa has gone from a state transportation employee guiding airplanes to passenger gates on Maui to shepherding a congregation at Kaʻahumanu Church in Wailuku and restoring Kaʻahumanu Church built in 1876. The church land was part of the compound of the last king of Maui, Kahekili, before King Kamehameha I conquered Maui Island. The restoration task seems daunting for a congregation of 30 members, but faith plays a prominent role in the family life of Higa, who has six children. His great-grandfather, buried in ʻUlupalakua, is the renowned paniolo Ikua Purdy who had enough faith to cross the ocean to compete in a rodeo thousands of miles away. Purdy stunned American Westerners by winning the 1908 World Roping Championship in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Higa himself prefers to turn the conversation to the task of restoring the church named after Queen Kaʻahumanu. He was interviewed by Maui Now writer Gary Kubota.)
Skydiving death at Hana Airport
HANA, Hawai'i (KHON2) -- Maui County Officials announced that on Monday, Nov. 7 at approximately 3:06 p.m., a skydiving accident was reported to Maui Police Department.
“Banyan Tree Bliss” named winning entry in 2023 Lahaina Poster Contest
Laurie Robbins Miller’s artwork, “Banyan Tree Bliss” was chosen as the winner of the 2023 Lahaina Poster Contest at the opening reception at Village Gallery during Friday Night is Art Night. Miller received a $3,000 award and her image will be reproduced as a limited edition of...
34-year-old woman killed in single-car crash on Maui
LAHAINA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui has reached its 17th traffic fatality of 2022. According to police, a 2013 Toyota Corolla sedan was heading south on the Lahaina Bypass around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. Investigators said the driver lost control and crossed the double solid yellow lines into the oncoming lane before smashing...
Derek Kawakami re-elected on Kauai, Maui getting new mayor
Two mayoral races are underway in Hawaii. Kauai County and Maui County both looking to re-elect their incumbents or elect a new mayor.
Free Hawaiian Music Series, Lahaina outdoor concert Nov. 17
The popular Hawaiian Music Series will be held on Thursday, Nov. 17 from 6-7:30 p.m. on the Baldwin Home lawn. This show is one week earlier than usual due to Thanksgiving Holiday on Thursday, Nov. 24. Ikaika Lum Lung, a young Hawaiian musician from Kahana, is the featured artist this...
No. 11 Aiea stuffs No. 8 Lahainaluna to advance
LAHAINA, Maui—No. 11 Aiea smothered No. 8 Lahainaluna, 30-10, in the opening round of the First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA Division I Football State Championships at Sue D. Cooley Stadium Friday. Na Alii (9-3 overall) end the Lunas' (9-1 overall) season and punch their ticket to the Big Island to face...
