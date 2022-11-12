Read full article on original website
Thunder Guard Tre Mann Leaves vs. Knicks, Won't Return
The Oklahoma City Thunder will have to close out their contest against the New York Knicks without Tre Mann. The reserve guard was injured in Sunday’s matinee at Madison Square Garden and won’t return. Mann played just three minutes before exiting with a back injury, recording three points...
Watch: New York Knicks BIG HOME WIN vs. Detroit | Full Game Highlights (Nov. 11, 2022)
The New York Knicks defeat the Detroit Pistons at home. Highlights from November 11, 2022. RJ Barrett finished with 30 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists. Jalen Brunson finished with 26 points, 7 assists, and 4 steals. Julius Randle finished with 21 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists.
'Falls on Me': Knicks' RJ Barrett Benched as Thunder Rolls at MSG
RJ Barrett was given the worst kind of Sunday rest in the New York Knicks' latest loss.
New York Knicks hold on for 121-112 win over Detroit Pistons
NEW YORK -- — RJ Barrett scored 30 points, Jalen Brunson added 26, and the New York Knicks held on to beat the Detroit Pistons, 121-112, on Friday night. Julius Randle chipped in 21 points for the Knicks, who have won two of their last three games. Barrett shot...
Bojan Bogdanovic leads Pistons offense in Friday's loss to Knicks
Bojan Bogdanovic lead the Pistons offense Friday night, scoring 25 points (9-15 FG, 0-5 3PT, 7-7 FT) while also dishing out three assists and grabbing five rebounds in a 121-112 loss to the Knicks. Fantasy Impact:. Bogdanovic has now finished in double figures in scoring in four of his last...
Detroit's Cade Cunningham (shin) out at least 4 games
Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham will be re-evaluated in one week after experiencing left shin soreness. Cunningham will miss at least four games including tonight's contest against the Boston Celtics. Expect Cory Joseph to see more minutes at the guard positions until Cunningham is able to return. Per Rotogrinders' Court...
Gilgeous-Alexander, Giddey power Thunder past Knicks
NEW YORK -- — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 37 points, Josh Giddey had a triple-double and the Oklahoma City Thunder shot a season-high 62.5% from the field in a 145-135 victory over the New York Knicks on Sunday. Giddey had 24 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds for the Thunder,...
Knicks Offense Shines, Defense Falters in Loss
Unfortunately, the Knicks’ best offensive performance this season came alongside their worst effort on defense. The team lost 145-135 to the Thunder. It wasn’t a lazy Sunday afternoon at The Garden as the New York Knicks (6-7) lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder (6-7) by a final score of 145-135 in an entertaining matinee. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scorched the Knicks defense; he finished with 37 points, five rebounds, and eight assists for Oklahoma City. Josh Giddey tallied a triple-double—24 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists; it’s his second triple-double at Madison Square Garden. For New York, Cam Reddish scored a team-high 26 points, while Immanuel Quickley had with 24 points and five assists off the bench.
Knicks Battle Young Thunder in Matinee
The Knicks look to get back to being a winning team as they go up against red-hot Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the more-fun-than-expected Thunder. The New York Knicks (6-6) will be facing off against the Oklahoma City Thunder (5-7) in a matinee showdown at Madison Square Garden on Sunday afternoon. The Knicks are coming off a victory against the Detroit Pistons at the Garden which set them back on a path to equilibrium. The Thunder are also coming off a win, beating the Toronto Raptors at home with a huge performance from guard Eugene Omoruyi who scored 22 points in the game.
