Arizona Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly reelected in latest blow to GOP

Democrat Sen. Mark Kelly was projected to win a full term representing Arizona in the US Senate, beating back a challenge from Republican Blake Masters.

Kelly’s win, called Friday night by several outlets, represented a giant step forward for Democrats in their quest to keep control of the Senate. The chamber currently has 49 Republicans and 49 Democrats. One race, in Nevada, remains uncalled, while a second race, in Georgia, will be settled in a Dec. 6 runoff between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker.

Kelly’s lead over Masters grew to over 5 percentage points Friday night, ahead by about 120,000 votes, with 85% of ballots counted, when the race was called.

“Thank you, Arizona,” Kelly wrote in a tweet on Friday.

“From Day One, this campaign for me hasn’t been — you know, it hasn’t been about name-calling or dividing people. It’s been about telling the truth,” Kelly told supporters on Election Night.

“It’s been about bringing together Republicans, Democrats and independents in every corner of our state, focused on solving problems,” he added.

Sen. Mark Kelly addresses supporters Tuesday night in Arizona with his wife, former Rep. Gabby Giffords, at his side. Getty Images

Supporters of Sen. Mark Kelly cheer on the Democrat before his debate with Republican challenger Blake Masters on Oct. 6. AP

Kelly, a former NASA astronaut, was congratulated by several Senate colleagues on Friday and by Democratic Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs, who is still waiting for her own race against Republican Kari Lake to be called.

“So proud of my friend [Mark Kelly] for his successful reelection,” Hobbs tweeted .

“Mark Kelly has been way calmer than the rest of us through this whole process,” Sen. Brain Schatz (D-HI) said on Twitter. “Just an extraordinary person with a huge brain and and even bigger heart, tons of discipline and a desire to serve. He deserves this win. Shout out to his excellent team in AZ.”

Masters, a Trump-backed political newcomer, billed himself as Arizona’s “true MAGA candidate.” The 34-year-old’s campaign was largely bankrolled by his mentor and former professor, tech billionaire Peter Thiel, who pumped $15 million into a super PAC that helped propel Masters to victory in the GOP primary.

His loss adds to the list of Trump-endorsed candidates who suffered defeats in the 2022 cycle, which include Dr. Mehmet Oz in the Pennsylvania Senate race and Don Bolduc in the New Hampshire Senate contest.

Masters told Fox News’s Tucker Carlson on Friday, before the race was projected for Kelly, that it was going to be a “dog fight … decided by a few thousand votes either way.”

The lengthy wait for a call was due to a glut of late mail-in votes around the state, particularly in Maricopa County , where 290,000 early ballots were dropped off on Election Day.

Election officials in the state’s most populous county had reported problems with vote tabulating machines on Tuesday, leading to long lines and a delay in counting the votes.

Masters alleged on Carlson’s show Friday that the machine problems in Maricopa County, as well as a mixup that reportedly led to uncounted ballots being dropped into boxes with counted ballots, contributed to the delays and raised concerns about election integrity.

“The most honest thing at this point would be for Maricopa County to wipe the slate clean, and just take all the ballots and do a fresh count,” Masters said.

It’s unclear if Masters will call for a formal recount of ballots.

Despite Thiel’s deep pockets, Masters’ fundraising lagged behind Kelly in the general election.

The Center for Responsive Politics found that Kelly had raised over $52 million compared to about $5 million for Masters in the general election race. That didn’t include the amount raised by outside groups supporting each candidate, such as the pro-Masters Saving Arizona super Pac that raised $15 million from Thiel.

On Friday, Masters excoriated Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, telling Carlson that if the Kentucky Republican’s Senate Leadership Fund super Pac had backed him, he would’ve easily won.

“McConnell decided to spend millions of dollars attacking a fellow Republican in Alaska instead of helping me defeat Mark Kelly. Had he chosen to spend money in Arizona, this race would be over,” Masters said.

Masters closed a gap in the polls that was as wide as 6.2 percentage points between himself and the former NASA astronaut Kelly on Sept. 27, but ultimately fell short of flipping the state red.