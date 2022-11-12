ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly reelected in latest blow to GOP

By Mark Moore, Victor Nava
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30BVKm_0j82h88O00

Democrat Sen. Mark Kelly was projected to win a full term representing Arizona in the US Senate, beating back a challenge from Republican Blake Masters.

Kelly’s win, called Friday night by several outlets, represented a giant step forward for Democrats in their quest to keep control of the Senate. The chamber currently has 49 Republicans and 49 Democrats. One race, in Nevada, remains uncalled, while a second race, in Georgia, will be settled in a Dec. 6 runoff between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker.

Kelly’s lead over Masters grew to over 5 percentage points Friday night, ahead by about 120,000 votes, with 85% of ballots counted, when the race was called.

“Thank you, Arizona,” Kelly wrote in a tweet on Friday.

“From Day One, this campaign for me hasn’t been — you know, it hasn’t been about name-calling or dividing people. It’s been about telling the truth,” Kelly told supporters on Election Night.

“It’s been about bringing together Republicans, Democrats and independents in every corner of our state, focused on solving problems,” he added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tg5wl_0j82h88O00
Sen. Mark Kelly addresses supporters Tuesday night in Arizona with his wife, former Rep. Gabby Giffords, at his side.
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PESCA_0j82h88O00
Supporters of Sen. Mark Kelly cheer on the Democrat before his debate with Republican challenger Blake Masters on Oct. 6.
AP

Kelly, a former NASA astronaut, was congratulated by several Senate colleagues on Friday and by Democratic Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs, who is still waiting for her own race against Republican Kari Lake to be called.

“So proud of my friend [Mark Kelly] for his successful reelection,” Hobbs tweeted .

“Mark Kelly has been way calmer than the rest of us through this whole process,” Sen. Brain Schatz (D-HI) said on Twitter. “Just an extraordinary person with a huge brain and and even bigger heart, tons of discipline and a desire to serve. He deserves this win. Shout out to his excellent team in AZ.”

Masters, a Trump-backed political newcomer, billed himself as Arizona’s “true MAGA candidate.” The 34-year-old’s campaign was largely bankrolled by his mentor and former professor, tech billionaire Peter Thiel, who pumped $15 million into a super PAC that helped propel Masters to victory in the GOP primary.

His loss adds to the list of Trump-endorsed candidates who suffered defeats in the 2022 cycle, which include Dr. Mehmet Oz in the Pennsylvania Senate race and Don Bolduc in the New Hampshire Senate contest.

Masters told Fox News’s Tucker Carlson on Friday, before the race was projected for Kelly, that it was going to be a “dog fight … decided by a few thousand votes either way.”

The lengthy wait for a call was due to a glut of late mail-in votes around the state, particularly in Maricopa County , where 290,000 early ballots were dropped off on Election Day.

Election officials in the state’s most populous county had reported problems with vote tabulating machines on Tuesday, leading to long lines and a delay in counting the votes.

Masters alleged on Carlson’s show Friday that the machine problems in Maricopa County, as well as a mixup that reportedly led to uncounted ballots being dropped into boxes with counted ballots, contributed to the delays and raised concerns about election integrity.

“The most honest thing at this point would be for Maricopa County to wipe the slate clean, and just take all the ballots and do a fresh count,” Masters said.

It’s unclear if Masters will call for a formal recount of ballots.

Despite Thiel’s deep pockets, Masters’ fundraising lagged behind Kelly in the general election.

The Center for Responsive Politics found that Kelly had raised over $52 million compared to about $5 million for Masters in the general election race. That didn’t include the amount raised by outside groups supporting each candidate, such as the pro-Masters Saving Arizona super Pac that raised $15 million from Thiel.

On Friday, Masters excoriated Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, telling Carlson that if the Kentucky Republican’s Senate Leadership Fund super Pac had backed him, he would’ve easily won.

“McConnell decided to spend millions of dollars attacking a fellow Republican in Alaska instead of helping me defeat Mark Kelly. Had he chosen to spend money in Arizona, this race would be over,” Masters said.

Masters closed a gap in the polls that was as wide as 6.2 percentage points between himself and the former NASA astronaut Kelly on Sept. 27, but ultimately fell short of flipping the state red.

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

Mark Kelly defeats Blake Masters in Arizona, putting Democrats one seat from holding Senate

Incumbent Democrat Sen. Mark Kelly has defeated Republican challenger Blake Masters in Arizona, boosting Democratic hopes of holding onto the Senate. With 83% of votes counted, the Associated Press called the race Friday evening for Kelly — a Navy combat veteran, retired NASA astronaut and husband of former Rep. Gabby Giffords. He leads Masters, a 36-year-old “anti-progressive” venture capitalist, by an insurmountable 52% to 46% margin.
ARIZONA STATE
WTKR News 3

Kelly win in Arizona puts Dems 1 seat from Senate control

PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly won his bid for reelection Friday in the crucial swing state of Arizona, defeating Republican venture capitalist Blake Masters to put his party one victory away from clinching control of the chamber for the next two years of Joe Biden's presidency. With...
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Arizona candidate touts 'lifelong Republican' who has donated to Democrats for years

Democratic Arizona House nominee Kirsten Engel released a campaign ad featuring a former state representative who said he was "a lifelong Republican." But Engel's campaign failed to disclose that since 2013, the former "lifelong Republican" has donated almost exclusively to Democrats, including Engel, records show. "I was a lifelong Republican,"...
ARIZONA STATE
The Center Square

Virginia congressional elections trend Republican for second straight cycle

(The Center Square) – Virginia’s congressional elections trended further toward Republicans for the second straight congressional cycle, but Democrats still continue to outperform the GOP at the statewide level in these races. With more than 98% of the vote tallied as of Monday, Republicans secured 48.7% of the total votes in Congressional races in 2022, which is nearly 1.5% higher than it was in 2020 and about 6.2% higher than it was in 2018. Although Republicans did not flip any seats in 2020, they were...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Hill

Gallego says Sinema ‘did nothing’ to help Arizona Dems in midterms

Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) on Sunday said Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) “did nothing” to help Arizona Democrats in the midterm elections. “This year, the reason Democrats won is because we fought together as a party. I was out there campaigning for every Democrat in Arizona. I was personally donating, raising money for them, for our senators, for everyone up and down the ticket. We fought as a team in Arizona, and we won. Sen. Sinema was nowhere to be found — at all,” Gallego said on MSNBC’s “American Voices.”
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Mark Kelly projected to win re-election to US Senate, defeating Trump-backed Blake Masters

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Incumbent Mark Kelly has been re-elected to the U.S. Senate, according to an Associated Press projection, defeating Trump-backed GOP nominee Blake Masters. After the first ballot drop, Kelly maintained a steady lead over Masters. As more ballots from rural Arizona came in, Masters narrowed the gap a little, but Kelly was able to hold the lead throughout the week.
ARIZONA STATE
270towin.com

Kelly Wins Reelection in Arizona; Battle for Congress as of November 12

As of midday Saturday, November 12, control of each chamber of Congress remains undecided. Sen. Mark Kelly has won reelection in Arizona, bringing Democrats to the doorstep of retaining control of the Senate. Each party now sits at 49 seats, with Nevada and Georgia remaining. The Georgia race is going to a December 6 runoff. As Democrats maintain control at 50 seats - VP Kamala Harris can break ties - this means that Republicans cannot gain control prior to the runoff.
ARIZONA STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
76K+
Followers
61K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy