Pomona, CA

racer.com

Force, Capps, Coughlin, Sampey go No. 1 at NHRA Finals in Pomona

Defending Funny Car world champion Ron Capps stayed in the title conversation with a clutch run on Saturday at Auto Club Raceway at Pomona, tying the quickest run in his career to qualify No. 1 at the 57th annual Auto Club NHRA Finals at Auto Club Raceway at Pomona. Brittany...
POMONA, CA
racer.com

Toyota, Ferrari take wins and WEC titles at Bahrain finale

Toyota Gazoo Racing’s No. 8 GR010 HYBRID of Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa and Sebastien Buemi claimed the Hypercar World Endurance drivers’ dhampionship by cruising to a second-place finish in the 2022 FIA WEC season finale in Bahrain. The trio, who were level on points heading into the race...
racer.com

Larsson victorious in Nitro RX Phoenix doubleheader final

Robin Larsson extended his Nitro Rallycross points lead with victory in the second part of the double header at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park in Phoenix. Larsson, who finished off the podium for the first time this season in the first final of the weekend, was bettered by pole sitter Oliver Eriksson early on, but the final was quickly halted after a frightening accident for Andreas Bakkerud, which forced him out of the race — luckily uninjured.
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

Hailie Deegan's future among five offseason NASCAR storylines

The checkered flag dropped on the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season more than a week ago. Joey Logano celebrated. The rest of the field left disappointed, frustrated or inspired as the drivers await the next green flag in 12 weeks (for the Clash). Here are five storylines to watch over...
KENTUCKY STATE
fordauthority.com

Ford Performance Director Satisfied After Recent Nascar Wins

After struggles in the 2022 Nascar Cup Series season, Ford Performance director Mark Rushbrook raised concerns regarding The Blue Oval’s racing efforts back in August. However, as the season wound down, the Ford racers in the Truck Series and Cup Series found their footing, and Rushbrook is pleased with their championship-winning performances at Phoenix Raceway, according to a report from Motorsport.
PHOENIX, AZ

