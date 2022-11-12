Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NHRA world champs crowned at Pomona: B. Force, Capps and M. Smith join Enders
Meanwhile, Austin Prock, Cruz Pedregon, Greg Anderson and Angie Smith win the season-ending race -- complete stats and race wrap-up
KABLOOEY!!! John Force, Leah Pruett have HUGE explosions at NHRA finale in Pomona!
John Force lost the body on his car while Leah Pruett's motor goes KABOOM! and she STILL wins her opening round run vs. Alex Laughlin in Sunday's NHRA season finale.
racer.com
Force, Capps, Coughlin, Sampey go No. 1 at NHRA Finals in Pomona
Defending Funny Car world champion Ron Capps stayed in the title conversation with a clutch run on Saturday at Auto Club Raceway at Pomona, tying the quickest run in his career to qualify No. 1 at the 57th annual Auto Club NHRA Finals at Auto Club Raceway at Pomona. Brittany...
NHRA Videos -- We've got LOTS of the 2022 champs
Pull up a chair, pour a cup of your favorite beverage and enjoy some great drag racing action as we put a wrap on the 2022 season
racer.com
Toyota, Ferrari take wins and WEC titles at Bahrain finale
Toyota Gazoo Racing’s No. 8 GR010 HYBRID of Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa and Sebastien Buemi claimed the Hypercar World Endurance drivers’ dhampionship by cruising to a second-place finish in the 2022 FIA WEC season finale in Bahrain. The trio, who were level on points heading into the race...
Joey Logano Has a Year to Perfect a Task Kyle Busch Thinks the 2022 NASCAR Champ Botched the First Time
Kyle Busch and Joey Logano have a history, so it's hardly surprising one was critical of something the other wrote. The post Joey Logano Has a Year to Perfect a Task Kyle Busch Thinks the 2022 NASCAR Champ Botched the First Time appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
racer.com
Larsson victorious in Nitro RX Phoenix doubleheader final
Robin Larsson extended his Nitro Rallycross points lead with victory in the second part of the double header at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park in Phoenix. Larsson, who finished off the podium for the first time this season in the first final of the weekend, was bettered by pole sitter Oliver Eriksson early on, but the final was quickly halted after a frightening accident for Andreas Bakkerud, which forced him out of the race — luckily uninjured.
FOX Sports
Hailie Deegan's future among five offseason NASCAR storylines
The checkered flag dropped on the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season more than a week ago. Joey Logano celebrated. The rest of the field left disappointed, frustrated or inspired as the drivers await the next green flag in 12 weeks (for the Clash). Here are five storylines to watch over...
fordauthority.com
Ford Performance Director Satisfied After Recent Nascar Wins
After struggles in the 2022 Nascar Cup Series season, Ford Performance director Mark Rushbrook raised concerns regarding The Blue Oval’s racing efforts back in August. However, as the season wound down, the Ford racers in the Truck Series and Cup Series found their footing, and Rushbrook is pleased with their championship-winning performances at Phoenix Raceway, according to a report from Motorsport.
