OKC Street Crews preparing to treat snow routes in lieu of incoming winter weather
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City street crews are preparing to treat snow routes throughout the city in lieu of Monday's winter weather. OKC Street crews are driving 17 trucks mounted with plows and salt spreaders, ready to respond once snow begins to accumulate along the City's snow routes. Crews will be working 12-hour shifts until the routes are clear.
Wade's RV Winterization Event
We are dancing into the weekend with Little Wade at Wade's RV as they gear up for their upcoming Winterization event!. The drive-through event is happening this weekend, November 11 & 12th from 9 AM – 2 PM. Wade’s RV is Oklahoma’s premier RV dealer with the largest selection...
The Christmas Show now open at OKC Fairgrounds
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Christmas Show is now open at the Oklahoma City Fairgrounds in the Bennett Event Center. The show is one of the largest holiday shopping events during the holiday season, with more than 200 sellers showcasing their items for the thousands of visitors expected to attend.
Weekend Planner: Things to do in OKC this weekend
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? You’ve come to the right place!. Check out what's happening this Saturday and Sunday!. From treasure-filled museums to fun and funky festivals, outdoor recreation to loads of shopping and so much more, discover something new this weekend in OKC!
Oklahoma Blood Institute looking for O negative donors
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Blood Institute needs more O-negative blood donors. The organization said its losing hundreds of O-negative blood units a month due to a blood bag shortage. O negative is the only universal blood type, meaning it can be transfused in an emergency to any...
Tailgating With Twin Peaks
Today we had Marketing Manager, Christina Donnell, and guest Twin Peaks Girls Avery and Brandy sharing how Twin Peaks is the premiere tailgating place to go for the football season. Twin Peaks has two locations in OKC at 3109 West Memorial Road and 6500 SW 3rd Street. They are hiring...
1 shot in southwest Oklahoma City, police investigating
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are responding to a shooting in southwest Oklahoma City that left one person in the hospital on Sunday afternoon. Reports say a person was shot at an apartment complex near 5901 S. May Ave. Officials say the person was transported to the hospital with non-life...
Veterans Day Fun With What's Going On
Get out and have some fun from Museums, Zoos, and Turkey day, it's What's Going On in the metro and beyond. Find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd., Shawnee, Oklahoma. For more information and to look at their health and safety measures, visit grandresortok.com. **Sponsored...
17-year-old girl in critical condition after crash in Cleveland County
CLEVELAND COUNTY (KOKH) — A 17-year-old girl was brought to OU Medical Center in critical condition after a crash in Cleveland County on Sunday morning. Troopers said the crash happened just before 5 a.m. Sunday near 84th Street and York Road, not far from Lexington. Troopers said a Honda...
Woman shot in road rage incident, McClain County Sheriff's Office investigating
PURCELL, Okla. (KOKH) — The McClain County Sheriff's office is investigating a road rage case where a woman was shot while driving near Purcell. According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to a road rage incident that occurred in the northbound lanes of I-35 near the 100-mile marker. Deputies say the incident began near Purcell at the 95-mile marker and continued for five miles, ending just south of the Ladd Rd. exit.
West Virginia still looking for 1st Big 12 win over Oklahoma
Series record: Oklahoma leads 11-2. Oklahoma isn't accustomed to being in this position, already having been eliminated from the Big 12 title chase. This marks the first time since 1998-99 that Oklahoma will not have back-to-back seasons of at least 10 wins. The Sooners still need one more win to become bowl eligible. Last-place West Virginia must capture its final three games to qualify for a bowl.
Oklahoma State tries to remain in Big 12 hunt vs. Iowa St.
Series record: Oklahoma State leads 33-20-3. Oklahoma State still has an outside shot at reaching the Big 12 championship game, and a win against Iowa State would help. A loss would be the third straight for a team that just a month ago had been in the top 10 and had aspirations of winning a conference title and reaching the College Football Playoff. The Cyclones are trying to get to being bowl eligible and need to win two of three with Oklahoma State, Texas Tech and TCU remaining on the schedule.
