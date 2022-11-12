ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Mavs Step Back: Doncic, Dinwiddie Dominate Trail Blazers; NBA Roundup

Led by Luka Doncic’s efficient 42-point triple-double and Spencer Dinwiddie out-dueling Damian Lillard in crunch time, the Mavs finally jumped back in the win column after an uninspiring 0-2 road trip. Although Dallas is just 7-5 overall, it is 6-1 at home. This is a good sign for the Mavs, considering they’re next four games are at American Airlines Center.
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Portland's Shaedon Sharpe (finger) active on Saturday

Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe (finger) will play in Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Sharpe will return after he was forced to miss Thursday's game with a right finger sprain. In 18.1 projected minutes, our models project Sharpe to record 7.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 0.9 assists.
PORTLAND, OR
NBA

Pelicans News Around the Web 11/14/22

Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on November 14, 2022. 5 things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 14, 2022. Week 5 of the NBA schedule for New Orleans (7-6) features three more home games in the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
87K+
Followers
51K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy