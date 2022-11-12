Read full article on original website
“That’s Why We Want These Guns Off The Streets"Still UnsolvedPortland, OR
A 21-year-old moved to Oregon to live his dream and vanished just 18 days later. What happened to Miles Stanton?Fatim HemrajTualatin, OR
Monday in Portland: CTGR opening opioid treatment clinic in Portland, 'Symbiosis' debuts at Portland Art MuseumEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Many Portland residents should have received $600 stimulus paymentsJ.R. HeimbignerPortland, OR
NBA
Trail Blazers Enter Homestand With 9-4 Record - Here's What You Need to Know
After an excellent 4-2 road trip - featuring wins against 2022 NBA Playoff Number 1 seeds Miami and Phoenix - Portland returns to Moda Center for a three-game homestand beginning Tuesday night. Here's just a little taste of what to expect at Moda Center for your Western Conference-leading Trail Blazers this week.
Mavs edge Blazers behind Luka Doncic’s triple-double
Luka Doncic collected 42 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists, and Spencer Dinwiddie made six 3-pointers to fuel the host
Yardbarker
Mavs Step Back: Doncic, Dinwiddie Dominate Trail Blazers; NBA Roundup
Led by Luka Doncic’s efficient 42-point triple-double and Spencer Dinwiddie out-dueling Damian Lillard in crunch time, the Mavs finally jumped back in the win column after an uninspiring 0-2 road trip. Although Dallas is just 7-5 overall, it is 6-1 at home. This is a good sign for the Mavs, considering they’re next four games are at American Airlines Center.
Anthony Davis appears to call out Russell Westbrook after Lakers loss to Kings
The Los Angeles Lakers seemingly can’t find a way to win games lately, as they fell to the Sacramento Kings on Friday night at Crypto.com Arena, 120-114. At one point in the second quarter, the Lakers, who were without LeBron James, had a double-digit lead, but several mental mistakes by Russell Westbrook just before halftime cut their advantage to just four.
3 critical keys fueling the Portland Trail Blazers’ surprising success
Before the start of the 2022-23 NBA season, the Portland Trail Blazers didn’t gain any attention for their off-season moves.
Trail Blazers And Mavs Final Injury Reports
The Portland Trail Blazers and Dallas Mavericks have finalized their injury reports for Saturday's game.
Damian Lillard drops truth bomb on Blazers hot start to the season
The Portland Trail Blazers have gotten off to a strong 9-4 start this season, managed to have become one of the top teams in the Western Conference this season and Damian Lillard is thrilled about it. According to NBA.com’s Blazers reporter Casey Holdahl, Lillard is most impressed by the camaraderie...
Mix-and-match Blazers face Mavs to complete trip
The Portland Trail Blazers bid to end their six-game road trip in style on Saturday when they visit the Dallas
numberfire.com
Portland's Shaedon Sharpe (finger) active on Saturday
Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe (finger) will play in Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Sharpe will return after he was forced to miss Thursday's game with a right finger sprain. In 18.1 projected minutes, our models project Sharpe to record 7.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 0.9 assists.
NBA
Pelicans News Around the Web 11/14/22
Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on November 14, 2022. 5 things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 14, 2022. Week 5 of the NBA schedule for New Orleans (7-6) features three more home games in the...
Zion Williamson's Biggest Flaw Is A Huge Problem For The New Orleans Pelicans
NBA analyst calls out Zion Williamson for poor defensive effort.
11 takeaways from Oregon Ducks’ loss to Washington
The Oregon Ducks lost to the Washington Huskies 37-34 Saturday night at Autzen Stadium. Here are 11 takeaways from the game as the No. 12 Ducks (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12) prepare to host No. 10 Utah (8-2, 6-1) on Saturday (7:30 p.m., ESPN):
