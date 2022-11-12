ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Nittany Lions shut out Terrapins, 30-0

UNIVERSITY PARK, PA – The No. 14/15/14 Penn State football team (8-2, 5-2 Big Ten) shutout Maryland (6-4, 3-4 Big Ten), 30-0, Saturday at Beaver Stadium in front of a crowd of 108,796. Sean Clifford had a record-breaking afternoon as he took over the top spot on Penn State’s...
LHU: Three Champions Power Wrestling to Strong Showing at Journeymen Classic

BETHLEHEM, PA – The Lock Haven men’s wrestling team dominated the field at Sunday’s Journeymen Collegiate Classic at Freedom High School in Bethlehem, Pa. Out of six Bald Eagle wrestlers, three secured individual championships and three more finished as runners-up. For head coach Scott Moore and The Haven, it caps three straight days of competition after the Bald Eagles faced off against No. 1 Penn State and No. 8 NC State on Friday and Saturday, respectively.
LHU: Women’s Basketball Caps Weekend at Atlantic Regional Challenge

GREENSBURG, PA – The Lock Haven women’s basketball team (0-2) capped the final day of the 2022 Atlantic Regional Challenge hosted by Seton Hill with a contest against Virginia State (1-1). The Trojans took the Sunday afternoon matchup 58-49. Lock Haven came out strong in the first half on the defensive side of the ball. They allowed only 11 points in the opening quarter as the Bald Eagles employed a full court press. The Bald Eagles led 15-11 at the end of the quarter and held a 26-19 lead at the halftime break. The Haven defense grabbed four steals in the opening half and looked poised to carry the team to the win.
LH Men’s Wrestling bested by #8 NC State, 32-4

BETHLEHEM, PA – The Lock Haven men’s wrestling team (0-2) took on No. 8 North Carolina State on Saturday afternoon at Liberty High School in Bethlehem as part of Journeyman’s Wrangle Mania. The Wolfpack took the non-conference dual, 32-4. In the day’s opening bout, Anthony Noto’s (Lima, N.Y./Honeoye Falls-Lima (NC State)) win in sudden victory highlighted the day for the Bald Eagles. Noto, the No. 13 ranked 125-pounder in the nation, battled No. 21 Jarrett Trombley and after three periods of 1-1 action, Noto secured the takedown in sudden victory to secure his second win in as many days. Both teams were deducted a team point and LHU led 2-0.
LH football closes with road loss at Edinboro, 26-13

EDINBORO, PA – The Lock Haven University football team closed the 2022 season Saturday with an extremely hard-fought effort on the road at Edinboro in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) East-West crossover action. Despite the strong outing from the Bald Eagles, the host Fighting Scots (5-6, 2-5 PSAC West) pulled away in the fourth quarter, and won, 26-13. Behind a pair of first-half field goals from kicker Brett Zachman (Leesburg, Fla./Eustis (Dordt)), the Bald Eagles were locked up in a 6-6 tie at halftime. Zachman connected from 39 yards out to give Lock Haven a 3-0 lead midway through the first quarter, and early in the second quarter, his kick from 32 yards made it 6-6.
LH Men’s Basketball opens strong, defeats Charleston 66-63

JOHNSTOWN, PA – The Lock Haven men’s basketball team (1-0) opened the 2022-23 season against Charleston (0-1) in the 2022 Pitt-Johnstown Tipoff Classic on Friday and the Bald Eagles started off the year with a 66-63 victory. The Bald Eagles put on a strong performance to start the...
The 7 Best Huntingdon PA Restaurants

Looking for some delicious Huntingdon PA restaurants? Then you’ve come to the right place! Although Huntingdon is best known for Raystown Lake and its many outdoor adventures, like kayaking, mountain biking, and fishing, there are lots of great eateries too. It’s located in the eastern part of the Allegheny...
White Knight's Game Room preps to open second location in Lock Haven

Lock Haven, Pa. — White Knight’s Game Room, Williamsport’s one stop shop for all things tabletop gaming, is expanding operations into Lock Haven. The new satellite store located at 110 Main St in Lock Haven is set to open in the coming weeks. Erik Guthrie, the owner of White Knight’s Game Room, along with his wife Katherine, are opening the satellite location in Lock Haven alongside fellow husband and wife...
Schlesinger Communications purchases Lock Haven Elks building

LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Lock Haven Elks building on E. Main Street has a new owner. A closing was held last week between the seller, BPOE #182 of Lock Haven, and the buyer, Schlesinger Communications, Inc. of Lock Haven. Jeffry O. Schlesinger, president and CEO of the Lock...
Man wanted in central Pa. shooting is apprehended: police

A man wanted in connection with a Mifflin County shooting that put another man in the hospital has been apprehended, according to Pennsylvania State Police. In a social media post, state police said that Adam Fink, 28, has been taken into custody on charges stemming from the incident in Decatur Township on the evening of Nov. 9, in which a 20-year-old victim was shot and subsequently taken to Hershey Medical Center in stable condition.
Partial wall collapse closes road in Bellefonte

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A partial wall collapse is causing traffic to be redirected in Bellefonte. In a release from PennDOT, a lane restriction is in place after a partial wall collapse occurred between West High and Mill Streets along the water. Below is a list of all travel restrictions due to the wall […]
Architects Millshop, Lanning Music Studio, and Roxy Theatre host Partnership “Time Out”

LOCK HAVEN, PA – More than a hundred people were on-hand Thursday night for the Clinton County Economic Partnership’s final “Time Out” event of 2022. In what Partnership President Mike Flanagan called a “first” for the organization, three CCEP members collaborated to host the after-hours networking event – Architects Millshop, Lanning Music Studio, and the Roxy Theatre.
Renovo – Lock Haven public transportation service now running

LOCK HAVEN, PA – STEP, Inc. on Monday launched the second of three public transportation routes as part of its new Designated Stop program. A Lock Haven-to-Renovo route is now available Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. This low-cost transportation service ($2 per trip) requires an advance reservation with STEP. Clinton County Commission board chairman Mile Kessinger noted the new service at the commissioners’ work session on Monday. He said, “With the price of fuel today that’s a pretty good bargain.”
