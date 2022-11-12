Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Help Honor Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner this Holiday SeasonTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Investigative Attorney for Missing Person Dee Ann Warner Reveals Her Husband's Latest ActionsTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Investigative Attorney of Missing Michigan Woman Issues Challenge to Dee Ann Warner's HusbandTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
Michigan Daily
Michigan volleyball starts slow, eventually closes out Northwestern in three straight sets
After back-to-back losses against top ranked teams, the Michigan volleyball team was ready for its Friday matchup with Northwestern. The Wolverines closed out three sets in a row in dominant fashion after dropping the first against the Wildcats. They maintained their composure after going down 1-0 early and closed out two tightly contested sets to finish the match.
Michigan Daily
Wolverines secure bids, advance to NCAA Championship
Heading into the Great Lakes Invitational, neither of Michigan’s cross country teams were guaranteed a spot in next weekend’s championship field. With their seasons on the line, they both showed up — big time. Senior Ericka VanderLende led the charge for the women’s team, clocking a team-leading...
Michigan Daily
Michigan’s offense stymied by Notre Dame’s systematic pressure
SOUTH BEND — Entering the weekend, there was no real question as to how the No. 18 Notre Dame hockey team was going to try to stifle Michigan offensively. They were going to lay back, play a 1-3-1 and try to suffocate any offensive motion the Wolverines created. Michigan...
Michigan Daily
Comeback falls short, Wolverines lose 3-1 to Illinois
On the set point of home games, the Michigan volleyball tradition is for the fans to stand up and clap repeatedly in hopes of the Michigan volleyball team securing the set. On Saturday night, the fans in Cliff Keen Arena stood up an extra couple of times at the end of the first set, as the Wolverines rallied a few points past 25 with Illinois. Despite the home fans’ support, the Fighting Illini (13-13 overall, 8-8 Big Ten) took down the Wolverines (15-11, 6-10) the first set, as well as the match, 3-1.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts the winner of heavyweight battle between Illinois and Michigan
Michigan is set to play its 2nd toughest game of the season this Saturday, hosting the tumbling Illinois Fighting Illini. Illinois climbed as high as No. 17 in the polls, but has since lost 2 straight and fumbled prime position for a trip to Indianapolis and a B1G West title. The Illini fell to Michigan State before allowing Purdue to come back and upset them last Saturday.
Michigan Daily
Noah Kingsley: With eight-minute brawl, Michigan and Notre Dame take away from the rivalry
SOUTH BEND — With the Wolverines up four goals with eight minutes to play, the No. 3 Michigan hockey team’s game against No. 18 Notre Dame on Friday probably should have ended quietly. For 52 minutes, the Wolverines dominated the Fighting Irish, controlling tempo and time of possession.
Watch: Michigan Scores Crazy Fumble Recovery Touchdown vs. Nebraska
The Wolverines had the Big House rocking after a wild play vs. Nebraska that saw senior wideout Ronnie Bell break off a nice catch and run before fumbling at the goal line; only for a scourge of maize and blue to recover the ball in the endzone. The fourth quarter...
Michigan Daily
Michigan trounces Saint Francis (PA) behind dominant overall performance
Following a historic 2021-22 season, the Michigan women’s basketball team saw last year’s success recognized before Friday’s game, as its first-ever Elite Eight banner was raised to the rafters inside Crisler Center. The banner ceremony represented a well-deserved honor for a Wolverine team that amassed several program...
Michigan Daily
Michigan withstands Emoni Bates’s mastery in win over Eastern Michigan
DETROIT — Shutting down forward Emoni Bates was never in the cards for the No. 22 Michigan men’s basketball team. The 2020 Gatorade National Player of the Year is simply too skilled and too talented — relying on completely erasing his impact from a game is unwise.
MLive.com
Nebraska coach saw some of SEC’s best teams up close, believes Michigan would hang
ANN ARBOR -- Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph was an assistant at LSU for five years, including when the Tigers went 15-0 and won the national championship in 2019. After seeing this year’s Michigan team up close on Saturday, he believes the Wolverines possess similar traits. Michigan pounded...
Michigan Daily
Michigan escapes upset in Detroit, 88-83
DETROIT — Matchups between the No. 22 Michigan men’s basketball team and Eastern Michigan aren’t always the most enthralling affairs. In the 29 previous matchups between the programs, the Wolverines hold 26 victories. With this contest being held at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena, though, there was a certain buzz to the event. And with forward Emoni Bates on the floor, the Eagles stood a chance.
detroitsportsnation.com
Emoni Bates torches Michigan, Hunter Dickinson gets last flex [Video]
How did Emoni Bates torch Michigan?Hunter Dickinson gets the final flex. If you happened to tune in for Friday night’s game between Michigan and Eastern Michigan, you got quite the treat to start off your weekend, as Hunter Dickinson and Emoni Bates put on a show. The Wolverines and Eagles went back and forth for 40 minutes, but Michigan had just a little more firepower down the stretch, and they were able to walk away with an 88-83 win at Little Caesars Arena. During the game, Bates torched the Wolverines repeatedly, but it was Dickinson who got the last flex.
Notre Dame Didn't Take The Step I Wanted, But They Took A Step Forward
Notre Dame's win over Navy was ugly at times, but it did show growth
Emoni Bates scores career-high 30 in EMU's loss to No. 22 UM
DETROIT (AP) — Emoni Bates showed flashes of his promise, scoring 17 of his career-high 30 points to help Eastern Michigan lead No. 22 Michigan at halftime. The former basketball prodigy and his new teammates came up just short in the end. Hunter Dickinson had 31 points, Terrance Williams scored 18 and Jaelin Llewellyn added 12 points to lift the Wolverines to an 88-83 win over the Eagles on Friday night. The Wolverines (2-0) went ahead on Llewellyn’s layup with 2:49 left in a game with 17 lead changes and 11 ties.
Urban Meyer Asked Who Has "The Edge" Before Michigan-Ohio State Game
The highly-anticipated showdown between Ohio State and Michigan sits just two weeks away. While the game won't be taking place this weekend, Fox's pregame show asked an important question. Do the Wolverines or Buckeyes have the edge in that showdown?. Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer was the first...
Michigan Football Injury Update For Nebraska
LT Ryan Hayes — dressed, participating in warmups. RT Trente Jones — dressed, participating in warmups. S Makari Paige — dressed, participating in warmups. WR Roman Wilson — dressed, participating in warmups. Unfortunately, a few other guys are out ahead of the matchup with the Huskers.
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan State vs. Michigan tunnel assault investigation completed
Michigan vs. Michigan State: On October 29, Michigan may have defeated MSU by a score of 29-7, but anyone who watched the game knows the final score did not tell the whole story about how the Wolverines dominated the Spartans at the Big House. The Spartans did not have much fight in them during the game, but some players sure had some fight in them after the game was already over. As you have probably seen by now on the videos circulating on social media, a group of MSU players assaulted a couple of Michigan players, leading to multiple Spartan players being suspended.
saturdaytradition.com
Pat McAfee theorizes that 2 B1G teams could reach College Football Playoff
It all hinges on The Game. Ohio State and Michigan have been waiting for their matchup on Nov. 26 for some time now. Revenge, a spot in the College Football Playoff and a potential B1G title are all on the line for the 2 B1G powerhouses, but College GameDay host Pat McAfee thinks there’s some room to share.
slapthesign.com
Notre Dame football: State of the quarterback position
Notre Dame football hasn’t had consistency at the quarterback spot the entire year, so what do their options look like moving forward?. Let’s start with the current starter at the position, Drew Pyne. While Pyne has had his clear ups and downs as a starter, he is currently 6-1 as the starting quarterback for Notre Dame football this year. While that record doesn’t even come close to telling the story, it’s hard to ignore the results.
Belleville football dominates Detroit Catholic Central, advances to Division 1 semifinal
BELLEVILLE, Mich. – The Belleville Tigers (12-0) defeated The Detroit Catholic Central Shamrocks (8-3) 33-10 in the regional final of the Division 1 playoffs. This matchup featured intense physicality from both teams. However, The Tigers won by consistently finding the end zone while stopping the ...
Comments / 0