Algonquin Power & Utilities reported Q3 earnings that caused its stock to plunge. The earnings miss and lowered guidance may be a cause for concern for dividend investors. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE: AQN) (NYSE: AQN) reported Q3-2022 earnings results earlier today that left investors unimpressed. While revenue beat expectations, earnings per share (EPS) missed estimates, and the company lowered its outlook for the rest of the year due to inflation and higher interest rates. Its guidance even implies that its dividend is not the safest. As a result, the stock finished down almost 20%. Please note that the following figures are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.

3 DAYS AGO