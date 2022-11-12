ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Want to go see some holiday lights? Here’s a big list of where you can go and when

Nov. 18 – Jan. 7, 2023. For almost 30 years, Blossoms of Light has been The Denver Botanic Gardens’ trademark event. The York Street location becomes a sparkling winter wonderland with an ever-changing display of light and color, including a 360-degree immersive light experience. The Gardens' Chatfield Farms site is also transformed into a winter wonderland with enchanted displays of light and other holiday fun.
Where to order Thanksgiving dinner to-go in Colorado

COLORADO, USA — Thanksgiving arrives Thursday, Nov. 24 and you can count on turkey, stuffing, pumpkin pie, football and the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on 9NEWS. If you're looking to reduce your stress and time in the kitchen, there are several options in Colorado for to-go Thanksgiving entrees, sides, desserts, meals and feasts no matter whether your dinner is for one or for 20.
4th Annual Southern Colorado Food Distribution

Optum-Eyes is once again offering free eye exams and eyeglasses on Saturday, November 19th. 35th annual Rocky Mountain Women’s Film Festival. Rebuilding Together Colorado and Lockheed Martin teamed up to give Helen Tucker essential home updates.
Cortez Man Crowned Colorado King of Weight Loss

Roger Echols, of Cortez, led all Colorado participants in the TOPS weight loss program, losing 32 pounds over 12 months. He’s encouraging other Cortez residents to join his weekly meetings ahead of the holiday season. By Connor Shreve. This story is sponsored by FASTSIGNS and TruWest Auto
9Cares Colorado Shares holiday drive to fill the food banks

DENVER — The 41st annual 9Cares Colorado Shares Food Drive continues the fall holiday tradition of helping our neighbors in need by filling the food banks and pantries in our community. 9NEWS once again partners with King Soopers and Food Bank of the Rockies for the 9Cares Colorado Shares...
Family offers warning after 2 children diagnosed with RSV

DENVER — Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases in Colorado are surging. A representative for Children's Hospital of Colorado said last week the current increase in RSV cases is like nothing they have seen before. More than 500 people have been hospitalized in the state since the beginning of October....
