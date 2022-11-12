Read full article on original website
Colorado measure allowing grocery stores to sell wine remains too close to call
A statewide ballot measure that could bring wine to the shelves of grocery stores remains too close to call and could be headed for an automatic recount.
cpr.org
Want to go see some holiday lights? Here’s a big list of where you can go and when
Nov. 18 – Jan. 7, 2023. For almost 30 years, Blossoms of Light has been The Denver Botanic Gardens’ trademark event. The York Street location becomes a sparkling winter wonderland with an ever-changing display of light and color, including a 360-degree immersive light experience. The Gardens' Chatfield Farms site is also transformed into a winter wonderland with enchanted displays of light and other holiday fun.
Where to order Thanksgiving dinner to-go in Colorado
COLORADO, USA — Thanksgiving arrives Thursday, Nov. 24 and you can count on turkey, stuffing, pumpkin pie, football and the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on 9NEWS. If you're looking to reduce your stress and time in the kitchen, there are several options in Colorado for to-go Thanksgiving entrees, sides, desserts, meals and feasts no matter whether your dinner is for one or for 20.
Condé Nast Ranks 13 Colorado Hotels as the Best in the West
Travelers from all over the world often turn to Condé Nast to find the best of the best accommodations. Now, the Newhouse-founded lifestyle website has given 13 Colorado hotels that honor. The company recently revealed the results of its Readers' Choice Awards 2022, and when it came to hotels...
FOX21News.com
4th Annual Southern Colorado Food Distribution
Optum-Eyes is once again offering free eye exams and eyeglasses on Saturday, November 19th. 35th annual Rocky Mountain Women’s Film Festival. Rebuilding Together Colorado and Lockheed Martin teamed up to give Helen Tucker essential home updates.
Colorado teacher, mom brews second career with 3rd Bird Kombucha
Sara Lemmon started making kombucha to help her child, but it blossomed into a full-market product using locally-sourced ingredients
Comfort Food Alert: Colorado’s Getting Another Great Mac & Cheese Joint
Mac & cheese is great comfort food anytime of the year, but it's when the weather start getting "wintery" that Coloradans taste buds light up tot the idea, more. The state's getting another great place to go to get some. Maybe it's that the idea of having some mac &...
Cortez Man Crowned Colorado King of Weight Loss
Roger Echols, of Cortez, led all Colorado participants in the TOPS weight loss program, losing 32 pounds over 12 months. He’s encouraging other Cortez residents to join his weekly meetings ahead of the holiday season. By Connor Shreve. This story is sponsored by FASTSIGNS and TruWest Auto
Awesome Colorado Christmas Drive-Thru Light Show Is Back With Three Locations
The holiday season is fastly approaching and if you're looking for fun things to do with your family, you'll love this massive drive-thru holiday light show, now with three Colorado locations. Awesome Colorado Christmas Drive-Thru Light Show Is Back. If you've driven I-25 in either direction around the Thornton Parkway...
How a Colorado hot springs recreates Iceland’s Blue Lagoon
Iceland's Blue Lagoon is rich in the silica.(Jeff Sheldon / Unsplash) (Glenwood Springs, CO) Iceland’s Blue Lagoon is one of those places you see on Instagram and immediately want to transport to—the images of the milky blue waters nestled between outcrops of black volcanic rocks are absolutely striking.
coloradosun.com
Failed twice: Colorado foster kids who are adopted often end up back in the child welfare system
Kya, 10, is one of the six children Michelle Schuldt has adopted from Colorado’s child welfare system. (Olivia Sun, The Colorado Sun via Report for America) Chapter Index: Chapter One | Chapter Two | Chapter Three | Chapter Four | Chapter Five | Chapter Six. D’Borah Israel went to...
After disaster in Colorado mountains, getting back on the trail was only the start of recovery
The sun was setting over the mountains in Colorado Springs when Nick Noland strapped into a pair of blades where his feet used to be. The local man was a runner before his highly publicized disaster three years ago on a 14,000-foot peak. Thanks to these sturdy, bouncy prosthetics, he’s a runner again.
Every Toy from Your Childhood is at a Crazy Store in Colorado
No matter how old we get, there's still an inner child in us that looks back on playing with toys and smiles. For many of us who grew up in the late 20th Century, it's a completely different world when it comes to kids' toys than it was when we were growing up.
2 Denver-Area Hotels Among Colorado's Best Places For Thanksgiving Dinner
Trips to Discover found the Top 8 restaurants in Colorado for a Thanksgiving meal.
9Cares Colorado Shares holiday drive to fill the food banks
DENVER — The 41st annual 9Cares Colorado Shares Food Drive continues the fall holiday tradition of helping our neighbors in need by filling the food banks and pantries in our community. 9NEWS once again partners with King Soopers and Food Bank of the Rockies for the 9Cares Colorado Shares...
denverite.com
Colorado’s new HOA law has stopped foreclosure cases in one Green Valley Ranch subdivision
Earlier this year, city officials called an emergency meeting on something they’d not dealt with before: They learned Green Valley Ranch residents were fighting potential foreclosures on their homes in cases brought to court by their homeowners’ associations. For years, Colorado HOAs had the power to pursue liens...
Is It Illegal to Let Your Dog Poop On Someone’s Yard in Colorado?
Colorado is a great state for dogs. I love seeing friendly dogs out on the hiking trails with their owners enjoying the day. Did you know in Colorado almost 30% of residents have a dog?. What does the law say about dogs going to the bathroom on someone else's lawn?...
Family offers warning after 2 children diagnosed with RSV
DENVER — Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases in Colorado are surging. A representative for Children's Hospital of Colorado said last week the current increase in RSV cases is like nothing they have seen before. More than 500 people have been hospitalized in the state since the beginning of October....
Popular Colorado Music Venue to Close its Doors for Good
For music lovers, especially those that enjoy attending concerts and seeing music performed live, one popular spot to catch rock shows is going to become a lot quieter very soon. It has been five years of loud, rocking shows for a Colorado music venue known as simply, The Venue, but...
Popular Texas-based fast food chain, Whataburger, announces 4 more Colorado locations
Whataburger, the popular Texas-based chain of burger restaurants, has recently announced that it will be opening four more locations in Colorado as the franchise expands. Like the first two Colorado locations, the four new ones will be located in Colorado Springs. “We are thrilled to continue to bring Whataburger’s signature...
