kgns.tv
Line up for 2023 Jalapeño Festival released
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The WBCA festivities might be months away but the lineup for the Jalapeño Festival is out. This year, Ramon Ayala, Bronco, and the Randy Rogers Band are just some of the names that will be taking the stage. The Jalapeño Festival is scheduled for Friday,...
kgns.tv
Comic book fans fill the TAMIU Student Center
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Comic book men and women as well as sci-fi fans filled the TAMIU Student Center over the weekend for the South Texas Collectors Expo. After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the three day event was back in full force this year with a little something for everyone.
kgns.tv
Laredo District 4 councilmember to hold townhall meeting
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Laredo residents who live in district four are invited to a townhall meeting to discuss issues pertaining to the area. The townhall meeting will take place on Tuesday Nov. 15 at 6 p.m. at Chaparral Park located at 800 Chaparral. Residents are invited to discuss any...
kgns.tv
Detox center expected to be completed in Laredo by 2023
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - Webb County and Laredo are working to open up their planned detox center to the community soon. The presence of fentanyl along with some alarming overdose statistics have local leaders concerned. It is believed that the detox center may cost from $900,000 to a million dollars a year to run, but Dr. Marte Martinez for District 6 says most of that will come from state and federal funds as well as insurance premiums.
kgns.tv
Justice of the Peace Oscar Liendo gives back before Thanksgiving
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Thanksgiving may be nearly a week away, but a local justice of the peace is already taking part in the giving season. On Tuesday morning, instead of plaintiffs, the courtroom of Justice of the Peace Oscar Liendo was filled with turkeys but there is a good reason for it.
kgns.tv
Martin High School teacher recognized as KGNS Teacher of the Month
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An unsuspecting Laredo ISD teacher got a huge surprise on Tuesday, November 15. With nine days to go before her students test for the STAAR exam, Samantha Ruiz was not expecting visitors. The 9th-grade English class instructor was told she was selected as the KGNS October...
kgns.tv
SCAN Laredo hosting a food drive for families in need this Thanksgiving
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Laredo organization is prepping up to give to those who are in need this Thanksgiving!. SCAN Laredo is inviting the community to participate in their annual Happy Holiday Dinner for All Food Drive. They are asking those interested to bring food and non-perishables like frozen turkeys, bread, milk, and beans to provide families in need with a warm meal this holiday season.
kgns.tv
Veterans service resource fair taking place this Friday
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Veterans Day may be over but the efforts to help our local heroes is still going strong. This weekend Webb County and the Veterans Service Office will hold a veterans resource fair event. Several agencies will be on hand to help educate local veterans and their...
kgns.tv
City of Laredo starts recruiting process for new city manager
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The process of recruiting Laredo’s next city manager is officially underway. The position was posted by the city on Nov. 4. According to the city’s human resource director, there’s already some interested in the position, mainly from people outside of Laredo. The deadline...
kgns.tv
Increasing Clouds, Wet Late Week
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Cold air from the Great Plains will become more pronounced as clouds above thicken. A deeper layer of moist air arriving above the cool air will bring periods of rain Friday and Saturday, and possibly on Sunday as well. With weather systems in the lower atmosphere arriving from the northwest for most of the 7 day forecast period, I do not expect a warm up any time soon.
kgns.tv
Pleasant day
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good morning its the start of the week nice and cool in the 50s but it going to get a bit warm than recent days. Today Partly to mostly sunny pleasant expected to reach a high of 75. A cold front will be passing through the...
kgns.tv
Warmer Tuesday Afternoon, Then More Chill
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A cloud deck has returned to our area, and will last through most of Monday morning. A few patches of drizzle are possible late tonight/dawn. Warmer air from the west will briefly move in Monday afternoon, followed by a long lasting pattern of cool air from the Rockies and Great Plains. Moist air will return late in the week into the weekend with gray skies and possible patches of rain.
kgns.tv
Outage reported in north Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An outage in north Laredo has left over a thousand residents without power. The incident happened on Monday just before noon. According to the AEP website, 1,571 customers are affected; all reported to be in the Del Mar area. Crews were seen outside working on the...
KCBD
Texas 10 Most Wanted fugitive arrested in Mexico
AUSTIN, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - A Texas 10 Most Wanted offender is back in custody following his recent arrest. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Jose Hernandez, of Pecos, was arrested in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico on Nov. 9. A Crime Stoppers reward will be paid in Hernandez’s capture. Jose...
kgns.tv
Laredo reminds consumers to shop small this holiday season
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The holiday shopping season is right around the corner and the City of Laredo is reminding consumers to support our small businesses this year. The holidays are all about giving and the best gift you can give local businesses is your support. The City of Laredo...
kgns.tv
Accident reported on International Blvd.
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An accident in north Laredo is causing temporary street closures. According to the Laredo Police Department, the accident happened at the 300 block of International Blvd. No word on if any injuries were reported at this time. Authorities are advising drivers to avoid the area. For...
kgns.tv
Two people tied to Laredo’s 8th and 9th homicide still at large
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s been over four months since the bodies of two brothers were found in north Laredo and while one person was arrested in relation to it, two are still on the run. On July 8, Laredo Police were called out to the 14000 block of...
kgns.tv
Laredo Specialty Hospital to hold mobile health clinic
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The Laredo Health Department is partnering with the Laredo Specialty Hospital to hold a mobile health clinic village for residents. Health experts say in this day and age, it’s important to be proactive about your health and overall wellbeing; however, not everyone has access to health care.
kgns.tv
Woman wanted for aggravated robbery
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A woman wanted for aggravated robbery is still at large. The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Erika Arlene Flores, 31. Flores is about five feet, one inch, weighs 108 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair. Her last known address was the...
kgns.tv
City of Laredo Council District Two race determined by six votes
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - While many races on Election Day had a clear winner, one race was too close to call. Candidates for Laredo City Council District 2 were only separated by six votes. Daisy Campos Rodriguez received 1,956 and Ricardo Richie Rangel got 1,950. With such a small margin,...
