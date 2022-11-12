No. 7 Wilsonville and No. 8 Crescent Valley in Class 5A girls soccer championship, while unlikely at a glance, is rooted in past success

Read full article on original website
“That’s Why We Want These Guns Off The Streets"Still UnsolvedPortland, OR
A 21-year-old moved to Oregon to live his dream and vanished just 18 days later. What happened to Miles Stanton?Fatim HemrajTualatin, OR
Monday in Portland: CTGR opening opioid treatment clinic in Portland, 'Symbiosis' debuts at Portland Art MuseumEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Many Portland residents should have received $600 stimulus paymentsJ.R. HeimbignerPortland, OR
How To Market Your Home In PortlandTammy EminethPortland, OR
State championship rewind: Reliving some of the best moments from the soccer title games
There were eight state championship soccer games held on Saturday at Hillsboro Stadium and Liberty High School between the state’s four classifications. Championships were handed out, tears were shed and dreams were lived out. Take a look though all of the state tournament action you may have missed from...
A.J. Noland rolls on offense, defense and special teams in Tualatin’s Class 6A quarterfinal win over Mountainside
A.J. Noland embodied Tualatin High’s dominance in all three aspects of football – offense, defense and special teams – on Friday night in the Timberwolves’ 53-21 rout of Mountainside in the OSAA Class 6A quarterfinals. Offensively, Noland set the tone for Tualatin right off the bat.
Ken Goe: Oregon State Beavers have a chance to close season with a flourish after hammering Cal
Oregon State’s defense showed no mercy Saturday night at Reser Stadium, leaving the Beavers with two interesting weeks in front of them. OSU drilled overmatched Cal 38-10. The Beavers are 7-3, 4-3 in the Pac-12, with a game next Saturday at reeling Arizona State and another in two weeks with in-state rival Oregon at Reser.
Sun Bowl remains likely for Oregon State, Smith gets a contract extension: 10 takeaways from Beavers’ 38-10 win over Cal
Here are 10 takeaways from Oregon State’s 38-10 win over California, which improves the Beavers’ record to 7-3 with two regular season games remaining:. The Sun Bowl and Oregon State are almost assured to be reunited after a 14-year absence. With Oregon and UCLA losing Saturday, odds are lengthening against the Pac-12 getting a CFP berth or two NY6 bowl games. That means the Pac-12′s bowl pecking order is Rose, Alamo, Holiday, Vegas, Sun, LA and ESPN-created bowls is intact.
Oregon State Beavers at Arizona State Sun Devils football sneak peek: Players to watch, stats, early betting odds
The Oregon State Beavers make their final trip of the 2022 regular season on Saturday, when they visit Arizona State at 11:15 a.m. (PST) in Sun Devil Stadium. The Beavers are looking for their eighth win of the season, which would be the most for the program since it won nine in 2012.
Oregon State rides its defense to a 38-10 win over California: Game at a glance
Oregon State assured itself of its second consecutive winning season after the Beavers routed California 38-10 Saturday night at Reser Stadium in Corvallis. It was a complete team effort by Oregon State (7-3, 4-3 Pac-12). Damien Martinez posted his fourth consecutive 100-yard game, as the freshman ran for 105 yards. Anthony Gould returned a punt 55 yards for a touchdown. OSU’s defense produced a season low for yardage by an opponent, holding California’s offense to 160 yards.
osubeavers.com
Beavers Selected for 2022 National Championships
CORVALLIS, Ore. – A day after a historic performance at the west regional, Oregon State was selected to compete in the field of 31 teams at the 2022 NCAA Cross Country National Championships. The race will take place at 7 a.m. PT on Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Greiner...
Oregon State Beavers back in top 25 following win over California
Following a one-week absence, the Oregon State Beavers are back in the top 25. The Beavers (7-3, 4-3 Pac-12) rejoined the AP Top 25 at No. 25 and were second among those receiving votes in the coaches’ poll after Saturday’s 38-10 win over California. Oregon State received 81...
Portland State Vikings thrashed by No. 2 Sacramento State, which reaches 10 wins
Pierre Williams caught seven passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns and FCS No. 2 Sacramento State beat the Portland State Vikings 45-17 on Friday night at Hillsboro Stadium. Asher O’Hara threw a 5-yard scoring pass to Williams to start the scoring, and later, in the second quarter, Jake Dunniway threw a 4-yard score to Williams for a 17-0 advantage. O’Hara’s 39-yard touchdown run with 3:52 left before intermission made it 24-0.
Oregon State’s defense and Reser ‘juice’ combine to aid Beavers in a 38-10 pounding of California
Oregon State’s defense is one of the Pac-12′s best units this season. But it’s clear when the Beavers pull on home uniforms and play at Reser Stadium, they become magic. The Beavers’ defense gave up three points and 160 yards to California in a 38-10 win Saturday night. It was the first time since 2009 that OSU’s defense held a conference opponent to fewer than 200 yards of offense.
Trail Blazers assign Gregg Brown III to NBA G League
The Portland Trail Blazers have assigned forward Greg Brown III to the NBA G League and he will play for the Ontario Clippers, who are affiliated with the LA Clippers. Brown has made just four appearances this season for the Trail Blazers, averaging 2.5 points in six minutes per game.
5th straight win for Winterhawks, 7-4 over Victoria
The Winterhawks play at about 60%, but it’s good enough to beat the struggling Victoria Royals in a 7-4 win. It’s their 5th win in a row, their 6th in 7 games, and they have points in all but one game this season. Game thread with game updates...
Oregon State Beavers vs. California Bears 2022 football preview, matchups, time, TV channel, odds, how to watch
Oregon State returns home for its penultimate game in Reser Stadium this season as the Beavers play California at 6 p.m. Saturday. The Beavers are coming off a 24-21 loss at Washington, but have won three of their past four games. California has dropped five consecutive games, but narrowly lost at USC 41-35 last Saturday.
Portland Trail Blazers can’t slow Luka Doncic, lose 117-112 at Dallas Mavericks: At the buzzer
The Portland Trail Blazers couldn’t find a way to pull off yet another victory on their six-game trip while missing key players, but they did come close. The Blazers, playing without center Jusuf Nurkic and forward Justise Winslow, lost 117-112 at Dallas on Saturday night while clearly missing the defensive presence of those two players.
5 observations from the Portland Trail Blazers’ revealing 4-2 trip
The Portland Trail Blazers left the American Airlines Center Saturday night in Dallas disappointed that they had allowed a potential victory to slip away. For that reason, Damian Lillard, ever the competitor, stopped short of calling the team’s six-game trip “great.”. “It could have been great with this...
4 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
KXL
Lori Chavez-Deremer Wins Election To Oregon’s 5th District
After multiple days of uncertainty, Chavez-Deremer beats out JamieMcLeod-Skinner to represent Oregon’s newly shaped 5th District. Chavez-Deremer released this statement after projections declared her victorious:. “As mayor of Happy Valley, I was proud of my bipartisan track record, and it was critical to approach every issue through a non-partisan...
Monday brings strong east winds, gradual afternoon clearing to Portland; high 51
Strong high pressure sitting over the Pacific Northwest will bring Portland clearing skies by Monday afternoon, and some strong easterly winds overnight. The high will be near 51 degrees. The early morning hours are starting off chilly, with patchy frost likely in some areas. Winds will start out fairly calm...
What can you buy in the Portland area at the median home sale price?
Let’s say you were shut out of the hot housing market when mortgage rates fell below 3% because the low number of residential properties for sale escalated competition. Now, you’re looking to buy a place in the Portland area. The good news: Portland’s median sale price in October...
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Portland, OR
Portland, Oregon, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. The official seal of Portland, Oregon, USA.By Unknown author - Public Domain, Wikimedia.
