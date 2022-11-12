JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The state playoffs kick off tonight in Arkansas while district championships are on the line in Missouri. History could be made in Pocahontas. Connor Baker has 96 rushing touchdowns in his decorated career. He needs 1 to tie and 2 to break the state record set by former Tennessee and NFL running back Cedric Houston. By the way the Redskins are 9 and 1, 4A-3 champions, and have homefield advantage for at least the first two rounds. Charles Baty’s squad hosts Lincoln this evening at Schoonover Stadium.

POCAHONTAS, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO