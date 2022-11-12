Read full article on original website
Kait 8
Jonesboro organization gives meals to community
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Grow NEA held a thanksgiving lunch at Parker Park Community Center on Saturday, Nov 12. Grow NEA founder Shaunta Johnson said the lunch was an opportunity to give those who may not have family around, a reason to enjoy thanksgiving food. “When you don’t have family...
Kait 8
SWEET SURPRISE: World War 2 veteran receives special gift
HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - One veteran who thought he had lost something special to him was relieved on Veterans Day. On Friday, Nov. 11, the Harrisburg community came together to honor Jim “Pappie” Leonard. He has raced across the world and at 76 years old he continues to...
Kait 8
Kennett native Reese Robinett draws high praise from Arkansas’ Van Horn
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Kennett standout Reese Robinett is already making an impact in Fayetteville. Robinett, the incoming freshman, powered the Indians both on the mound and at the plate throughout his four seasons. He signed with the Diamond Hogs as an infielder last year. Coach Dave Van Horn was...
KTLO
Appeal of former MH man convicted of murder turned down by Arkansas Supreme Court
Shawn Cone (Photo courtesy of Arkansas Department of Corrections) The Arkansas Supreme Court has turned down the appeal of a former Mountain Home man currently serving a life without parole prison sentence for the murder of a Jonesboro woman. Fifty-one-year-old Shawn Gregory Cone was arrested Dec. 9, 2019, after he...
Kait 8
Arkansas State basketball in action Monday
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Both Arkansas State basketball teams will be in action Monday night. The women (0-1) will take on UT Martin (0-1) on the road, while the men (1-1) will host Lyon (1-1) at First National Bank Arena. Red Wolves women’s hoops at UT Martin (Monday, 6:00 PM,...
Kait 8
College students launch rockets for science
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – They often say, “it’s not rocket science,” but for students at a Northeast Arkansas college, that saying was taken literally. Lyon College sophomores Taylor Mitchell, Braden Glenn, and Katherine Hunter have been blasting off this semester as part of their rocket research program, according to a Thursday, Nov. 10 news release.
Kait 8
Fill the Food Bank
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas organization needs help filling the food bank for upcoming holidays. On Friday, Nov. 18 from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Kroger Marketplace The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas says they need help raising 350,000 meals. Nobody should ever have to worry about...
Kait 8
Football Friday Night (11/11/22)
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The state playoffs kick off tonight in Arkansas while district championships are on the line in Missouri. History could be made in Pocahontas. Connor Baker has 96 rushing touchdowns in his decorated career. He needs 1 to tie and 2 to break the state record set by former Tennessee and NFL running back Cedric Houston. By the way the Redskins are 9 and 1, 4A-3 champions, and have homefield advantage for at least the first two rounds. Charles Baty’s squad hosts Lincoln this evening at Schoonover Stadium.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: First snowflakes of the season
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The first snow of the season has officially been recorded in Arkansas! The highest snowfall totals were found across northern Arkansas. According to the National Weather Service, an inch was recorded in both Mountain Home and Flippin. Closer to a half inch was also reported in Harrison and Biggers. Reports of sleet and flurries were also reported as far south as Little Rock and Mena.
Kait 8
Lit’l Bita Christmas brings shoppers and vendors together
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - For the 36th time, Christmas has shown up a little early for shoppers in Jonesboro. Lit’l Bita Christmas was held at the First National Bank Arena at Arkansas State University. The event came from the mind of former Arkansas State coach Bill Templeton, who wanted...
Kait 8
Employees pepper sprayed during robbery
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - According to Jonesboro Police Department officers employees at JCPenney were pepper sprayed during a Sunday evening robbery. Jonesboro police are on the scene at JCPenney, 3000 E. Highland Drive, in Jonesboro where the robbery took place. According to police, there is an unknown number of suspects....
Kait 8
A-State bowling finishes third in Ladyjack Classic
Defeating host Stephen F. Austin 4-2 in a Baker best-of-seven match to decide third place, the Arkansas State women’s bowling team finished third among the 14 teams at the Ladyjack Classic. A-State (20-8) capped off the weekend with a 10-4 head-to-head record and a second consecutive third place finish...
Kait 8
A church is nearly done with rebuilding after tornado
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - East Side Baptist Church in Trumann is almost ready to open its doors again after damage from a tornado. On Dec. 10, 2021, an EF-2 tornado hit Trumann and East Side Baptist Church was in the path of the tornado’s destruction. The tornado left the...
Kait 8
Missouri marijuana legalization impacts counties at state line
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Those in the Natural State are going to be tempted to go over the state line for a smoke, but law enforcement is saying to be patient. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Missourians took to the polls and passed Amendment 3 during midterm elections. This legalized...
Kait 8
Mississippi County town elects first African American mayor
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - The votes were cast and history was made. A new mayor was elected in the City of Osceola. Joe Harris Jr. is now the mayor-elect of the city. He said a couple of things make this position special, the first being he is the first African American mayor to be elected in Osceola.
Ark. State Police finds missing child
UPDATE: Nicholas Davis has been located and is in good health, according to ASP. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Arkansas State Police have issued a missing / endangered child advisory Saturday morning. Authorities are searching for 9-year-old Nicholas Davis. He was last seen in West Memphis, Arkansas around 9 p.m. on Friday, November 11. He was last […]
Kait 8
THANKSGIVING FEASTS: Locations for free meals during holiday
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The Thanksgiving holiday is coming very soon, and with prices rising, many may not be able to have a proper meal with the family. Below is a list of locations in Region 8 that are offering free meals this month:. CRAIGHEAD COUNTY. Jonesboro Community Thanksgiving...
KTLO
MHHS defeats Marion, advances to state quarterfinals
For the third year in a row, the Mountain Home High School football team will be advancing to the quarterfinals of the Class 6A State Playoffs. The Bombers opened the postseason on Friday with a 23-6 victory at Marion. Mountain Home scored the first nine points of the game due...
kasu.org
After decades of neglect, Jackson's Black business district is coming back to life
Shalina Chatlani is the 2018-19 Emerging Voices Fellow. Previously she was the associate editor for Education Dive, a contributing reporter for The Rio Times in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and an intern for Mississippi Public Broadcasting. Shalina graduated from Georgetown University's School of Foreign Service with an undergraduate degree in Science, Technology and International Affairs and later graduated from Georgetown's Graduate School of Arts and Sciences with a master's degree in Communication, Culture and Technology. Shalina is a fan of live music, outer space discussions and southern literature.
Kait 8
A-State junior Jaybe Shufelberger qualifies for NCAA Cross Country Championships
Arkansas State women’s cross country runner Jaybe Shufelberger ran down multiple runners in the final 400 meters in Friday’s NCAA South Central Regional Championships, punching her ticket to the NCAA Cross Country Championships. Shufelberger finished sixth overall with a career-best time of 20:35.7 in the women’s 6K at...
