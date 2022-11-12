Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Shoppers get ready for gift-giving season at Christkindlmarkt
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Shoppers began to ring in the holidays Saturday with German traditions at Christkindlmarkt. Local vendors had all sorts of seasonal and year-round items to browse and buy. Whether picking out goodies for yourself or to give as gifts, the market had a variety of homemade and locally-sourced items to choose from.
WANE-TV
WANE 15, Nexstar donate $5K to Honor Flight Northeast Indiana
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — WANE 15 and the Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation announced Friday the foundation will donate $5,000 to Honor Flight Northeast Indiana to celebrate Veterans Day. WANE 15 has been a partner of Honor Flight Northeast Indiana since 2012 and has teamed up with the organization...
News Channel Nebraska
Auburn agenda includes electric rate hike, chamber report
AUBURN - The Auburn City Council is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Monday. The agenda includes appointment of Darrell Wellman to the planning commission and the fire department’s request for $5,000 for the firework display. A public hearing is scheduled for the Board of Public Works budget statement.
WANE-TV
Community Harvest sponsoring free meals through after-school program in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Community Harvest Food Bank is sponsoring a program that provides free meals to at-risk children in the Fort Wayne area throughout the school year, the organization announced Monday in a press release. The nonprofit is sponsoring the Child and Adult Care Food Program, making...
WANE-TV
2 local businesses remain in ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’ tournament
(WANE) — What began with a 54-man field is now down to 16 as Round 3 of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s (ICC) “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament kicked off Friday. The tournament started with nine businesses from Fort Wayne and the surrounding area, but...
wboi.org
Indiana voters reject 4 of 8 school referendums for property tax increases
Four of the eight Indiana school districts with ballot questions to approve property-tax levies failed to receive voter approval Tuesday in the midterm election. Leaders at Brown County Schools, Delphi Community School Corp. in Carroll County, Medora Community School Corp. in Jackson County, and MSD of Wabash County could not convince their communities to support the extra cost to property bills.
WANE-TV
Spreading kindness year round
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Sunday is World Kindness Day, in the Summit City Creative Women of the World celebrates kindness year round. CWOW empowers not only women but the community members around them. The diversity of cultures in Fort Wayne is how CWOW have been so successful. Erin McCarthy, Executive...
WANE-TV
I&M: 10 energy saving tips for winter
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — With colder temperatures quickly approaching, Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) offered some tips customers can use to save money on energy bills during the winter months. Katie Davis, vice president of External Affairs and Customer Experience at I&M, says while customers will always have to...
WANE-TV
Trine’s new health program in Fort Wayne gets $3 million from Surack foundation
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Surack Family Foundation has pledged $3 million to the new Trine University campus in Fort Wayne. The money will go toward upcoming programs in the College of Health Professions at a new facility coming to the city next year through a partnership with Parkview Health.
WANE-TV
Two $100k Powerball tickets purchased in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The winning ticket for Monday night’s record $2.04 billion dollar jackpot was sold in Altadena, California. Hoosiers weren’t completely unlucky: two $100,00 tickets were sold in Fort Wayne, and a $50,000 ticket was sold in Corydon, Mishawaka, and Lawrenceburg. One of the lucky ticket...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Opening date set for Union Street Market
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Electric Works officials have announced Union Street Market will open Tuesday, November 22. The year-round indoor food market was first slated to open in October, but was pushed back. Friday, officials announced the Market will open with 13 vendors. The market expects five additional vendors...
wboi.org
Voter turnout drops across region from 2018
Voter turnout dropped from the 2018 midterms in every Northeast Indiana county with data available this election. The number of registered voters has increased in every county in the region since 2018, but voter turnout dipped by more than 10% in nearly every county, except Kosciusko County where turnout dropped by 9%.
WANE-TV
Two new storefronts open at Jefferson Pointe
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Two new stores, Instant Customizations Station and Daily Thread, have opened their doors for shoppers at Jefferson Pointe. According to Jefferson Pointe’s website, Instant Customizations Station offers customized clothing, embroidery, logo design and more. The Station describes itself as a “one-stop shop” for custom clothes. The store is offering 20% off all merchandise in the store from Nov. 24 – Nov. 30 with this online coupon.
WANE-TV
Coworking space now open in Electric Works
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Need a place to work? Head to Electric Works. Carr Workplaces said Friday it has opened more than 32,000 square feet of office space for the public inside Building 19 at Electric Works. The coworking space features 85 equipped privates offices as well as meeting rooms.
wfft.com
Fire hospitalizes one, evacuates 24 Chase Manor units
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - One person is hospitalized and several others left without homes after an apartment fire over the weekend. The Fort Wayne Fire Department found heavy smoke and fire coming from a second story apartment at Chase Manor around midnight Saturday. Fire crews rescued one person from...
WANE-TV
Annual festival gets new location
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An annual holiday festival is making some changes this year, but your whole family is still invited to come and make memories with Christmas in the Library. Formally known as Christmas in the Park, Christmas in the Library will now take place at the...
WANE-TV
Barbershop choirs perform for veterans at ACPL
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two local choirs are dedicating a joint performance to veterans on Saturday. Summit City Chorus and Chain-O-Lakes Chorus are teaming up for “A Salute to Veterans” at the main branch of the Allen County Public Library. Both choirs are part of the Barbershop Harmony Society that entertains audiences with harmonies dating back to styles of the 1930s and ’40s.
WANE-TV
Bus crash in Warsaw injures Illinois high school hockey team
WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) – A school bus vs. semi crash in Warsaw critically injured three student-athletes from an Illinois high school hockey team Saturday evening. Including the three very critical injuries, 13 others suffered injuries, and 10 people had no injuries. It’s unclear of the ages of those who were critically hurt, but police say they were student-athletes.
WANE-TV
Veterans honored at 247th Marine Corps Birthday Ball
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Those who have served in the United States Marine Corps were honored at a ceremony Saturday night. At the 247th Marine Corps Birthday Ball, veterans, families and supporters enjoyed an evening at Ceruti’s. The event was held by the Marine Corps League Detachment #1435 Pride and Purpose.
WANE-TV
Fort4Fitness Winter Wonder Dash set for Friday and Saturday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Get a sneak peek at Blue Jacket’s Fantasy of Lights while making family memories with Fort4Fitness’s Winter Wonder Dash. Learn more about the event in the interview above. The 2k walk is Friday. The 5k walk/run is on Saturday. Both events start...
