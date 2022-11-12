BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) ––– The St. George Fire Department explains how an upcoming vote on Dec. 10 will impact the way they can serve the community. Voters will decide on a millage tax that could generate about $5.5 million for the department. Fire Chief Gerard Tarleton explains the new funds will allow them to hire around 40 more employees and the necessary equipment.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 3 HOURS AGO