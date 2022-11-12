Read full article on original website
Treena Rami
2d ago
they need to start charging home owners and renters for hoarding junk in their yards, that's what make the neighborhood look so bad.
wbrz.com
Volunteers say cleaning blighted area is about more than just litter
BATON ROUGE - Members of Keep Tiger Town Beautiful, a group dedicated to cleaning blighted areas in and around Baton Rouge, spent part of Saturday cleaning up trash and litter between two businesses on Siegen Lane. It's something they do every day for at least two hours. East Baton Rouge...
City-Parish officials looking to crackdown on ‘slumlords’ with new enforcement mechanism in BR
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Metro Council members are looking to crack down on ‘slumlords’ across Baton Rouge. For the last 20-plus years, there have been several attempts by city-parish officials to give some sort of power to residents who live in rental homes or apartments that are not in great condition.
brproud.com
St. George Fire Department looking ahead to December vote, Santa parades
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) ––– The St. George Fire Department explains how an upcoming vote on Dec. 10 will impact the way they can serve the community. Voters will decide on a millage tax that could generate about $5.5 million for the department. Fire Chief Gerard Tarleton explains the new funds will allow them to hire around 40 more employees and the necessary equipment.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge's prison will get a $1.2 million upgrade, thanks to federal money. Here's how.
East Baton Rouge’s dilapidated adult jail is poised to receive $1.2 million in upgrades, parish officials say. The funds – approved by the parish's metro council earlier this year as part of a $48 million federal relief package from Congress' American Rescue Plan Act – will go toward improvements at the more than 60-year-old detention center, which has long been criticized for its outdated facilities and high number of inmate deaths.
brproud.com
Entergy explains why power is out for some residents in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It may have been cold for some residents in Baton Rouge when they got out of bed this morning. The power was out for almost 1,300 customers in the area. So what caused the power outage?. According to Entergy, “a crossarm, which is a...
Grandmother exposes check, invoices scams in capital area
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Consumer experts predict scams to increase ahead of the holiday shopping season. Some examples of these scams would be mystery shopper checks and fake job postings. Alexis Anderson, of East Baton Rouge Parish, said she’s already receiving dozens of emails that include fake invoices and other offers from companies. “My […]
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge residents ran drainage crew out of neighborhood while they worked on forgotten 311 request
BATON ROUGE - Jerry Cargile and Richard Oram says they woke up Friday morning to crews cleaning the ditch in front of Cargile's home, with plans to create a new ditch on the other side of his driveway. "They used a back-hoe, scraped up the dirt and hauled it off,"...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Will upgrades and moving inland turn fortunes around for Baton Rouge downtown casinos?
L’Auberge Casino & Hotel has dominated the Baton Rouge gaming market for a decade, overshadowing the two downtown properties that were part of the first wave of Louisiana casinos during the 1990s. The Belle of Baton Rouge and Casino Rouge (now Hollywood Casino) gave downtown a spark following the...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 12, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 12, 2022. Edward Paul Trahan, 59, Lake Charles: First offense battery of a dating partner. Tarell Lemar Armstrong, 30, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Destany Paige Richard, 23, Baton Rouge:...
theadvocate.com
What's with the diagonal streets in Beauregard Town in Baton Rouge? Curious Louisiana answers.
Ira Wray frequently drives downtown and can’t help but notice four diagonal streets that approach a two-block area of Government Street. “It looks like there would’ve had to be something important or interesting at the center many years ago, but now it’s mostly just a law office, a church and a McDonalds,” Wray said. “What used to be here?
bizmagsb.com
Political rookie to take on 18-year incumbent in runoff for Louisiana Public Service Commission seat
A December runoff for a seat on the Louisiana Public Service Commission could have a significant impact on the future of the state’s energy policy, with an 18-year incumbent facing off against a young Baton Rouge activist backed by environmental groups. The Public Service Commission oversees Louisiana’s public utilities...
I-TEAM: Lawmaker believes more change may be necessary at DCFS to right the ship
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Now that Secretary Marketa Walters is out at the Department of Children and Family Services, Senator Regina Barrow, (D) Baton Rouge, says the agency can finally move forward. ”I just believe that she made the right decision,” said Barrow. But with the tragic overdose...
theadvocate.com
Our Lady of the Lake sells Lake Surgery Center for $8.95 million; see who bought it
Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center has sold its Lake Surgery Center on Perkins Road for $8.95 million to a limited liability company that includes a Baton Rouge orthopedic clinic and some of the hospital’s high-ranking executives. Perkins Plaza Development LLC, represented by Dr. Larry “Chip” Bankston,...
NOLA.com
University Medical Center plans to end dialysis program for undocumented patients
Three times per week, Jaime Deras wakes up around 2:30 a.m. to make the drive from Baton Rouge to University Medical Center in New Orleans for his early-morning appointment. By 5:15 a.m., he’s settled into a padded chair as his blood circulates out and back into a dialysis machine, allowing him to shed extra fluid and waste that's built up.
theadvocate.com
Another fatal shooting strikes one of Baton Rouge's hotels under scrutiny for violence, drugs
A man was shot and killed at a hotel on Boardwalk Drive Thursday, the most recent in a long string of deadly incidents to take place at one of Baton Rouge's budget hotels along the I-12 corridor. Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said officers were dispatched to the...
theadvocate.com
Man dies in three-vehicle crash, stopped at red light, in East Baton Rouge Parish, officials say
A man died in a three-vehicle crash Saturday night when a speeding driver plowed into cars sitting at a red light on U.S. 61 near Zachary, State Police said. The crash happened shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday, as two southbound vehicles were stopped at a red light at the intersection of U.S. 61 and La. 64 in East Baton Rouge Parish, State Police said in a statement.
brproud.com
Murder suspect caught going more than double speed limit in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department was looking for speeders when a vehicle flew past early on Friday morning. A car radar caught a 2021 Mazda3 going 83 mph in a 40 mph zone. The officer attempted a traffic stop in the...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man charged with DWI again after BAC comes back almost three times over the legal limit
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge man was arrested after admitting to “drinking one beer and a bottle,” according to the affidavit. Darrell Lakeith Morrison, 42, of Baton Rouge, was stopped around 3:20 a.m. on Saturday, November 12. Morrison was driving a Honda Pilot around...
