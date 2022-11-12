ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS CENTER Maine

The 9th Annual Veterans Day 5K

For the past nine years, people have ran through the finish line to help raise money to send our veterans back to Washington D.C. Dan King, a runner in the race along with many others spoke about how this race is much more than just another 5K. “But as the...
WASHINGTON, DC
Joel Eisenberg

Golden Corral Salutes Military With 22nd Annual Appreciation Night

The company’s yearly tradition continues on November 14. This article is attributed to the following outlet:GoldenCorral.com. Every year, the Golden Corral buffet restaurant chain honors the U.S. military with an annual appreciation event. Active and retired military members are encouraged to attend, and to bring family and friends to also enjoy the celebration.
MassLive.com

Senator gave Veterans Day greetings to residents of Soldiers’ Home (Letters)

I want to start off by thanking every candidate who ran this past Tuesday, and every resident who got out to vote and make their voice heard. I am so grateful to all of you for placing your continued trust in me to represent you for the next two years on Beacon Hill. It is an honor and a privilege to represent you to the Massachusetts state Senate, and I am overwhelmed by all the support I have felt this week. I’m very much looking forwards to getting back to legislating when the new formal session begins in the new year, and working alongside my colleagues in federal, state, and local government to improve our communities and our commonwealth.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
KFVS12

Laura Wibbenmeyer visits 2nd grade classroom at St. Vincent de Paul

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Meteorologist Laura Wibbenmeyer shared some of her weather knowledge with the second grade classroom at St. Vincent de Paul Parish School in Cape Girardeau during a recent visit. The second graders just wrapped up their weather chapter in science class. The class had lots...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy