Akron soccer to host winner of Pittsburgh-Cleveland State Sunday in NCAA Tournament
The Zips will be home to begin the 2022 NCAA Men's Soccer Tournament. The University of Akron received its seeding and assignment for the 48-team field in the NCAA Tournament, and it could be a difficult road to another national championship. The Zips, who drew a No. 16 seed as an at-large bid after their loss Saturday in the Mid-American Conference title game to Western Michigan, will host a tournament game Sunday against either Pittsburgh or Cleveland State, who play Thursday.
WVNews
Oklahoma St. 91, Oakland 62
OKLAHOMA ST. (2-1) Boone 4-7 1-1 9, Cisse 5-9 1-2 11, Anderson 7-10 3-3 18, Thompson 2-9 0-0 4, Wright 6-10 0-0 16, Asberry 4-7 2-2 13, Harris 3-4 0-0 9, Smith 3-3 2-2 8, Williams 0-3 0-0 0, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Church 1-1 0-0 3, Manzer 0-0 0-0 0, Sager 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-64 9-10 91.
WVNews
Washington 102, Memphis 92
MEMPHIS (92) Aldama 6-11 0-0 15, Brooks 7-22 2-2 19, Adams 6-8 0-0 12, Jones 7-18 2-2 17, Konchar 3-9 0-0 7, Clarke 1-7 2-4 4, LaRavia 1-5 0-0 2, Roddy 5-11 1-2 11, Chandler 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 38-96 7-10 92.
WVNews
Mississippi St. 80, Ark.-Pine Bluff 47
ARK.-PINE BLUFF (1-3) Greene 6-16 0-0 14, Plet 0-4 1-2 1, Doss 4-13 4-4 15, Milton 5-12 0-1 11, Curry 0-5 0-0 0, Ware 2-4 0-0 4, Lewis 0-3 0-0 0, Harris 1-3 0-0 2, Reinhart 0-1 0-0 0, Martinez 0-0 0-0 0, Virden 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-61 5-7 47.
WVNews
Towson 80, Penn 74
TOWSON (3-0) Thompson 4-9 6-8 14, Gibson 4-7 1-1 11, Holden 4-12 7-9 17, Russell 1-7 1-2 4, Timberlake 7-12 5-7 23, Hicks 2-3 2-2 6, Biekeu 2-2 0-1 4, Sylla 0-2 1-2 1, Conway 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-54 23-32 80.
Archbishop Moeller tops Mason, 24-16, returns to OHSAA Division I football regional final
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller held on in the fourth quarter to defeat Mason, 24-16, on Friday in a Division I, Region 4 semifinal at Barnitz Stadium in Middleton. The Crusaders, the No. 1 seed in the region, advance to the regional final against No. 3 Lakota West,...
A Cleveland judge gets kicked off the bench over her outrageous antics: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday kicked longtime Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Pinkey Carr off the bench and temporarily stripped her of her law license for committing a level of misconduct the state’s disciplinary counsel called “unprecedented.”. We’re talking about the specifics -- including an...
WVNews
Minnesota 129, Cleveland 124
MINNESOTA (129) McDaniels 4-9 0-2 9, Towns 11-16 4-6 29, Gobert 5-10 5-8 15, Edwards 5-13 0-0 10, Russell 11-13 4-6 30, Prince 4-6 10-10 19, Anderson 2-5 0-0 6, McLaughlin 1-4 0-0 2, Nowell 3-6 2-2 9, Rivers 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 46-82 25-34 129.
WVNews
George Mason 73, American 56
AMERICAN (0-2) O'Neil 2-12 0-0 4, Rogers 2-7 0-0 6, Knotek 3-5 0-0 9, Smalls 9-17 0-0 21, Stephens 1-5 1-2 3, Sprouse 2-6 0-0 6, Donadio 2-5 0-0 5, Ball 1-3 0-0 2, Gleaton 0-1 0-0 0, Goodwyn 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-61 1-2 56.
WVNews
Denver 126, Chicago 103
DENVER (126) Gordon 4-6 4-6 13, Porter Jr. 11-16 3-3 31, Jokic 4-4 0-0 8, Caldwell-Pope 3-8 4-5 10, Murray 9-18 3-3 23, Cancar 1-1 0-0 3, Je.Green 3-5 0-0 6, Nnaji 2-2 0-0 4, Brown 5-9 1-1 12, Jordan 2-2 0-1 4, Braun 3-6 2-2 9, Reed 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 48-80 17-21 126.
WVNews
Oklahoma City 145, N.Y. Knicks 135
OKLAHOMA CITY (145) Dort 8-11 6-6 24, Pokusevski 5-8 0-0 12, Robinson-Earl 7-9 0-0 17, Giddey 10-14 2-2 24, Gilgeous-Alexander 13-22 9-10 37, Muscala 2-3 0-0 6, Jal.Williams 4-6 0-0 8, K.Williams 1-3 1-2 3, Joe 3-6 0-0 8, Mann 1-3 0-0 3, Wiggins 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 55-88 18-20 145.
WVNews
Sacramento 122, Golden State 115
GOLDEN STATE (115) D.Green 3-7 0-0 6, Wiggins 10-18 3-4 26, Looney 4-7 0-0 8, Curry 9-17 6-6 27, Thompson 6-16 0-0 17, Kuminga 1-4 1-1 3, Lamb 2-4 0-0 5, DiVincenzo 1-3 2-2 5, Poole 6-14 3-3 18. Totals 42-90 15-16 115.
Lowry, Canfield survive late push from Ursuline
Canfield (11-1) advances to face #1 Chardon in week 14.
Morning Journal
High school football: Avon, Toledo Central Catholic set for rematch, Columbia sets sights on first regional championship
As Avon dives deeper into its postseason run, the Eagles continue to see familiar opponents. The first round was Westlake, which was formerly in the Southwestern Conference. Then it was Olmsted Falls, a fierce conference rival. Now, it will be Toledo Central Catholic in the Division II, Region 6 final.
Akron falls to Western Michigan in MAC men's soccer title game
Western Michigan has the No. 1 goalie in the country. The Broncos are physical and imposing. Their top-rated defense is about as harsh and unforgiving as the freezing, wintry conditions that swept across Akron Saturday afternoon. As University of Akron men's soccer coach Jared Embick sees it, the Zips played...
Central Ohio high school sports scores/schedules: Nov. 7-13
SUNDAY, NOV. 13 Boys cross country All-MSL Ohio Division ...
