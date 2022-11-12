The Zips will be home to begin the 2022 NCAA Men's Soccer Tournament. The University of Akron received its seeding and assignment for the 48-team field in the NCAA Tournament, and it could be a difficult road to another national championship. The Zips, who drew a No. 16 seed as an at-large bid after their loss Saturday in the Mid-American Conference title game to Western Michigan, will host a tournament game Sunday against either Pittsburgh or Cleveland State, who play Thursday.

