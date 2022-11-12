Read full article on original website
wtva.com
Amory man died in Sunday night house fire
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - An Amory man died in a Sunday night house fire. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said the fire happened shortly before 10:58 at a house on 109th Street in Amory. He identified the victim as Larry Daniel, 67, the only person at home. Firefighters found the...
wcbi.com
Calhoun County deputies arrest, charge man with aggravated rape
CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Calhoun County deputies made an arrest in a rape investigation. Roger Armstrong was charged with two counts of aggravated rape. Sheriff Greg Pollan said the alleged incidents were reported this past Saturday and happened within a day or two of the report. Pollan told...
Mississippi officials investigating after train collides with vehicle Sunday
Mississippi authorities are investigating after a train collided with a vehicle Sunday afternoon. Officials with the Nettleton Police Department report that the collision occurred at approximately noon Sunday afternoon near Will Robbins Highway and Buchanan Street. Officials say the vehicle was reportedly stuck on the tracks when it was hit...
wtva.com
Train hits woman in car, Nettleton police say
NETTLETON, Miss. (WTVA)- Authorities are investigating after a woman was hit by a train Sunday afternoon in Nettleton. The incident happened around 12 p.m. near Will Robbins Highway crossing the Buchanan Street. Nettleton Police Chief Gary Monaghan said the woman's car was stuck on the train tracks. The woman was...
wtva.com
One shot overnight in Barnes Crossing area of Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Tupelo say an argument led to an overnight shooting near the mall that sent a man to the hospital. Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to one of his legs outside Holland's Bar and Grill in the 3900 block of North Gloster Street around 1 a.m. Saturday.
wtva.com
No injuries in Fulton house fire
FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Firefighters reported no injuries in a house fire in Fulton. Fulton Fire Chief Shane Smith said the fire happened Wednesday evening, Nov. 9 along Harden’s Chapel Road. Firefighters from Fulton and across Itawamba County responded at approximately 8:11. He said the people living there managed...
Mississippi man charged with molestation of minor in assault that reportedly happened several years ago
A Mississippi man has been charged with molestation in an assault on a minor that reportedly happened several years ago. Kevin Hilliard, 44 of Oxford, was arrested and charged with Molesting – Touching a Child for Lustful Purposes. On October 26th, 2022, the Oxford Police Department took a report...
wtva.com
Three people hurt in Friday morning shooting in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - The Columbus Police Department is looking into an early Friday morning shooting that left three people hurt. It happened at Yo' Bar on Bluecutt Road at 12:55 a.m. Captain Rick Jones said the shooting started as an argument in the parking lot of the bar. He...
wtva.com
Lowndes County deputies arrest 19 people during a countywide drug bust
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA)- Lowndes County deputies make 19 arrests in another drug round-up throughout the county. This was part of a six-month investigation involving multiple state and federal agencies into illegal drug trafficking in the county. Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said between the 19 suspects, 33 felony charges...
wtva.com
Teen missing in Itawamba County found
FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Help is needed locating a missing teenager in Itawamba County. According to the Itawamba County Sheriff's Department, 13-year-old Lania Embry reportedly walked away from Fairview School at approximately 3:05 p.m. She has brown, shoulder-length hair. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 111 pounds.
wcbi.com
Shooting at Yo Bar leaves one victim in critical condition, injures two others
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police continue to investigate an early morning shooting where it is believed more than 60 shots were fired and three people were injured. The shootout happened outside of Yo Bar on Bluecutt Road at about 12:40 a.m. Officers arrived at a chaotic scene where...
wtva.com
It's code red at Tupelo Lee Humane Society
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - It's code red at the Tupelo Lee County Humane Society (TLHS) The shelter has too many dogs to properly care for. Administrators said there is a 30% overflow. Interim Director Joy Deason said the overflow is being brought on by unwanted pets in an unstable economy.
Commercial Dispatch
At least 60 shots fired, 3 wounded in Yo’ Bar shootout
Three people were wounded, one critically, after at least 60 shots were fired in the parking lot of the Yo’ Bar this morning, according to Columbus Public Information Officer Joe Dillon. The incident happened about 12:40 a.m. in the parking lot at the popular nightspot, located at 3500 Bluecutt...
Commercial Dispatch
Shooting, car chase ends in arrest on Highway 45
A Columbus man was arrested Wednesday after a miles-long car chase through town, during which he fired shots at a female victim who had a 6-week-old infant in her vehicle. Terence Lee Barrow, 39, is charged with aggravated assault with the intent to produce death. According to a Columbus Police...
wtva.com
Woman injured Monday in Houston later died
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A man and woman are now dead following a domestic incident Monday afternoon in Houston. According to a Houston Police Department news release, the incident happened at approximately 3:37 at a home on Parker Avenue. A man was killed and a woman was seriously injured. Police...
Mississippi man charged with cyberstalking via dating app
A Mississippi man has been charged with cyberstalking by a person he met through a dating app. Keenen Darnell Thompson, 24, of Oxford was arrested and charged with cyberstalking. The Oxford Police Department said on Wednesday that someone walked into the department Nov. 2 to file a complaint about being...
WLBT
Suspect arrested after UMMC employee ‘physically assaulted,’ has car stolen
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The suspect in the assault and carjacking incident that took place at the University of Mississippi Medical Center was arrested Wednesday afternoon. The UMMC employee was physically assaulted Tuesday evening and had their car stolen while they were leaving work. According to UMMC, the suspect, Frank...
wcbi.com
Aberdeen host annual Monroe County’s annual Ducks Unlimited banquet
ABERDEEN Miss. (WCBI) – The Monroe County Ducks Unlimited banquet was hosted Friday in Aberdeen at the American Legion Post 26. The event included live entertainment by Belle Frantz and Drew Toler and door prizes. Guest bid on items like duck calls, guns, paintings and more. Regional Director Hunter...
wcbi.com
New developments arise in discussion about Sandfield Cemetery
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – There is a new development in the City of Columbus’s discussion about the historic Sandfield Cemetery. The cemetery has been a regular topic since September when Columbus resident, Attorney Nicole Clinkscales, spoke to the council about upkeep, particularly in the eastern portion of the cemetery.
WLBT
UMMC employees concerned for safety following back-to-back incidents
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Employees with the University of Mississippi Medical Center say they’re uneasy walking to and from the hospital’s parking lot after two days of back-to-back incidents. “I wish I could say it was the past couple of days, this is an ongoing event,” Parker Thurman,...
