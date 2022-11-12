ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, MS

wtva.com

Amory man died in Sunday night house fire

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - An Amory man died in a Sunday night house fire. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said the fire happened shortly before 10:58 at a house on 109th Street in Amory. He identified the victim as Larry Daniel, 67, the only person at home. Firefighters found the...
AMORY, MS
wcbi.com

Calhoun County deputies arrest, charge man with aggravated rape

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Calhoun County deputies made an arrest in a rape investigation. Roger Armstrong was charged with two counts of aggravated rape. Sheriff Greg Pollan said the alleged incidents were reported this past Saturday and happened within a day or two of the report. Pollan told...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Train hits woman in car, Nettleton police say

NETTLETON, Miss. (WTVA)- Authorities are investigating after a woman was hit by a train Sunday afternoon in Nettleton. The incident happened around 12 p.m. near Will Robbins Highway crossing the Buchanan Street. Nettleton Police Chief Gary Monaghan said the woman's car was stuck on the train tracks. The woman was...
NETTLETON, MS
wtva.com

One shot overnight in Barnes Crossing area of Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Tupelo say an argument led to an overnight shooting near the mall that sent a man to the hospital. Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to one of his legs outside Holland's Bar and Grill in the 3900 block of North Gloster Street around 1 a.m. Saturday.
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

No injuries in Fulton house fire

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Firefighters reported no injuries in a house fire in Fulton. Fulton Fire Chief Shane Smith said the fire happened Wednesday evening, Nov. 9 along Harden’s Chapel Road. Firefighters from Fulton and across Itawamba County responded at approximately 8:11. He said the people living there managed...
FULTON, MS
wtva.com

Three people hurt in Friday morning shooting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - The Columbus Police Department is looking into an early Friday morning shooting that left three people hurt. It happened at Yo' Bar on Bluecutt Road at 12:55 a.m. Captain Rick Jones said the shooting started as an argument in the parking lot of the bar. He...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Lowndes County deputies arrest 19 people during a countywide drug bust

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA)- Lowndes County deputies make 19 arrests in another drug round-up throughout the county. This was part of a six-month investigation involving multiple state and federal agencies into illegal drug trafficking in the county. Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said between the 19 suspects, 33 felony charges...
wtva.com

Teen missing in Itawamba County found

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Help is needed locating a missing teenager in Itawamba County. According to the Itawamba County Sheriff's Department, 13-year-old Lania Embry reportedly walked away from Fairview School at approximately 3:05 p.m. She has brown, shoulder-length hair. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 111 pounds.
ITAWAMBA COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

It's code red at Tupelo Lee Humane Society

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - It's code red at the Tupelo Lee County Humane Society (TLHS) The shelter has too many dogs to properly care for. Administrators said there is a 30% overflow. Interim Director Joy Deason said the overflow is being brought on by unwanted pets in an unstable economy.
TUPELO, MS
Commercial Dispatch

At least 60 shots fired, 3 wounded in Yo’ Bar shootout

Three people were wounded, one critically, after at least 60 shots were fired in the parking lot of the Yo’ Bar this morning, according to Columbus Public Information Officer Joe Dillon. The incident happened about 12:40 a.m. in the parking lot at the popular nightspot, located at 3500 Bluecutt...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Shooting, car chase ends in arrest on Highway 45

A Columbus man was arrested Wednesday after a miles-long car chase through town, during which he fired shots at a female victim who had a 6-week-old infant in her vehicle. Terence Lee Barrow, 39, is charged with aggravated assault with the intent to produce death. According to a Columbus Police...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Woman injured Monday in Houston later died

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A man and woman are now dead following a domestic incident Monday afternoon in Houston. According to a Houston Police Department news release, the incident happened at approximately 3:37 at a home on Parker Avenue. A man was killed and a woman was seriously injured. Police...
HOUSTON, MS
wcbi.com

Aberdeen host annual Monroe County’s annual Ducks Unlimited banquet

ABERDEEN Miss. (WCBI) – The Monroe County Ducks Unlimited banquet was hosted Friday in Aberdeen at the American Legion Post 26. The event included live entertainment by Belle Frantz and Drew Toler and door prizes. Guest bid on items like duck calls, guns, paintings and more. Regional Director Hunter...
ABERDEEN, MS
wcbi.com

New developments arise in discussion about Sandfield Cemetery

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – There is a new development in the City of Columbus’s discussion about the historic Sandfield Cemetery. The cemetery has been a regular topic since September when Columbus resident, Attorney Nicole Clinkscales, spoke to the council about upkeep, particularly in the eastern portion of the cemetery.
COLUMBUS, MS
WLBT

UMMC employees concerned for safety following back-to-back incidents

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Employees with the University of Mississippi Medical Center say they’re uneasy walking to and from the hospital’s parking lot after two days of back-to-back incidents. “I wish I could say it was the past couple of days, this is an ongoing event,” Parker Thurman,...
JACKSON, MS

